Barbara Jean Sipes

Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara J. Sipes, 80, were held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Humboldt on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 with burial at Gibson County Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Sipes retired from Emerson in Humboldt but worked until her final moments on this earth because it was truly what she loved. Her most recent efforts included managing three successful Airbnb and a shop front at Rachel’s Attic in Milan. These businesses kept both her and her husband, William Sipes, on the go.

Her most recent passion was renovating her newest home on Main Street in Humboldt and the day of her passing was full of all the things she loved to do including eating breakfast at Rachel’s Diner, thrift shopping with her sister Mildred and niece Beverly, followed by baking and cooking for a family event later that evening. Mrs. Sipes always lived a very full life.

Mrs. Sipes was the daughter of the late Sherman T. and Rutha Mae Climer, the middle of 11 children.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years William Sipes; five daughters; Christine Warrington, Tootsie (Ann) Doss, Cindy Attaway, Frankie Warrington and Gina Thompson; two step-children Brannon and Stacie Sipes; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Sipes is survived by her sisters, Martha Robison, Faye Thomas and Mildred Warrington; and brother Larry Climer.

She loved her home church at Emmanuel Baptist Church and raised her daughters there during their formative years, joining many of her family members who still continue to attend there today.

Pallbearers for the service were Josh Pafford, Chase Doss, Colby Simmons, Matt Denton, Bobby Warrington and Bruce Pafford.

Mrs. Sipes will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send any donations on behalf of Mrs. Barbara Sipes to Emmanuel Baptist Church, Humboldt, Tenn.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.