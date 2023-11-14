Right to Know Nov. 14, 2023

Sheriff’s Report Nov. 6-12, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/6/2023 through 11/12/2023:

Bradley Dewayne Barham, W/M, 26- harassment (verbal threat), violation of probation, attachment order.

Keith Marcell Cole, B/M, 27- capias.

Jerry Lynn Cole, W/M, 55- capias.

Ronald Louis Edens, W/M, 58- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Josue Estrada-Herra, W/M, 31- capias.

Jamario Terrell Green, B/M, 18- vandalism.

Crysta Nicole Hardiman, U/F, 36- contraband in penal institution.

John William Hinson Jr., W/M, 58- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 53- violation of probation.

Bruce Tyler Jones, W/M, 29- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

James Lenwood Odum III, W/M, 43- aggravated assault, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Andre Lamonte Pendergrass, B/M, 23- driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to obey traffic light.

William Nathaniel Sartelle Jr., W/M, 51- capias, criminal trespass, vandalism.

Gary Wayde Smith, W/M, 52- violation of probation.

Jonathan Rashawn Wade, B/M, 35- improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Nicholas Alexander Warren, B/M, 23- capias.

Peyton Andrew Wheeler, W/M, 24- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates, violation light law.

Tyler Dejuan Beauregard, B/M, 23- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Jaylon Raequan Cunningham, B/M, 25- capias.

Chariot Julianne Knowles, B/F, 31- domestic assault.

Martrell Odell Lewis, B/M, 21- fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange.

Bradley James Bryant, W/M, 24- driving under the influence third or subsequent, violation of implied consent law.

Doug Allan Camper, W/M, 46- public intoxication.

Stephen Wayne Howard, W/M, 65- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

William Myles Kelch, W/M, 30- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, unregistered vehicle.

Jarrett Charles Lynn, W/M, 22- manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Amy Denise Overton, W/F, 43- capias.

Gary Wayde Smith, W/M, 52- burglary other than habitat or non public building, vandalism, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Edward Samuel Stewart III, U/M, 35- failure to appear.

Calvin Renard Talley, B/M, 53- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale/or possession of methamphetamines, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, improper lane usage.

Xander Hudson Kent, W/M, 19- capias.

Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 29- weekender.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 23- weekender.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 36- weekender.

Natima Sheronne Parker, B/F, 40- weekender.

Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 60- weekender.

Mindy Lynn Rolfe, W/F, 44- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 54- weekender.

Police Report Nov. 6-12, 2023

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/6/2023 through 11/12/2023:

Tyler Dejuan Beauregard, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 10, 2023, 22nd at CITGO; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Cpl. Phillips.

Jessica Mary Folks, B/F, 36, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2023, 709 N. 19th Ave.; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Kelsey Reyshawn Hunt, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 7, 2023, 501 N. 18th Ave.; Charges: theft of property, burglary other than habitat or non public building. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Demetric Antonio Lemons, B/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2023, 702 N. 19th Ave.; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Martrel O. Lewis, B/M, 21, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 10, 2023, McDonalds; Charges: fraudulent use of credit/debit card, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Frances Lynette Nelson, W/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2023, 702 N. 19th Ave.; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Edward Samuel Stewart, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 9, 2023, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Andrea Renea Thomas, B/F, 24, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2023, 702 N. 19th Ave.; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Real Estate Transfers

William Thomas Griggs and wife, Brenda Griggs and William Brent Griggs and wife, Christy Griggs to Mason Chandler and wife, Kyndal Chandler – Kenton, $6,500

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Cody Eison and wife, Destiny Eison – Milan – $164,900

Margaret J. Isbell and husband, Billy Isbell to Carter Bumpus and wife, Jennie Bumpus – Milan – $155,000

Samuel G. Bessent to Samuel Pigue – Trenton – $500

McLemore Home Builders, LLC to Christopher L. Legens and wife, Debra Ann Legens – Medina – $549,400

Alex B. Smith and wife, Kelly G. Smith to Christian Johnson and wife, Kayla M. Preston – Humboldt -$126,500

Karen Schwahn, a/k/a Karen F. Smith, to Swami Shreeji Realty, LLC – Bradford – $528,000

Craig L. Fields and wife, Morgan L. Fields to Lucas C. Parrett and wife, Ellie K. Parrett – Milan – $360,000

Debra Mayo Johnson to Our Gang & Associates, LLC – Humboldt – $110,000

William Wilkerson and wife, Betty Wilkerson to Double R Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $68,000

Lucas C. Parrett and wife, Ellie Kate Spencer, n/k/a Parrett to Bob W. Long – Medina – $315,000

Faye B. Reid to Brenda Gail Roe Milan – $3,000

Marriage Licenses

Sammy Dee Locke, II of Trenton and Penelope Lyn Thompson of Trenton

Bryan Keith Jackson of Milan and Sareena Michelle Martin of Milan

Tony Lynn Haycraft of Medina and Melanie Page Cooper Hurst of Medina

Cooper Benjamin Jones of Milan and Madelyn Brooke Mosier of Milan

Kayley Nicole Tyner of Trenton and Kyle Houston Coday of Trento