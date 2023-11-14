James Paul Fulkerson

James Paul “Jim” Fulkerson, 94, a beloved member of the community, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2023.

Born on March 10, 1929, in Metropolis, Ill., Mr. Fulkerson led a fulfilling and remarkable life, leaving behind cherished memories and a lasting legacy.

Throughout his life, he possessed a true passion for golf and gardening. Whether teeing off on the green or tending to his carefully cultivated gardens, Mr. Fulkerson found fulfillment in these simple pleasures that enriched his life. Professionally, he excelled in the field of sales within the marketing industry.

Mr. Fulkerson touched the lives of many, and his warmth, kindness and genuine nature will be greatly missed.

He leaves behind his adoring wife, Barbara Burrow Fulkerson, who shared a deep and cherished love with him. Their journey together was marked with laughter, companionship and unwavering support, a testament to their deep connection. In addition to his wife, Mr. Fulkerson is survived by his son, Ryan Fulkerson and wife Emily; grandchild, Reid Fulkerson; sister, Eleanor Windhorst; and sister-in-law, Judy Price and husband Johnny.

Mr. Fulkerson was preceded in death by his parents, Roby and Elizabeth Cox Fulkerson; and 12 siblings.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.