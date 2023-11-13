Top 5 Gibson County area high school basketball games during Week 1 of season

Hall of Champions games are here. It is time for basketball to take center stage across the county.

During the 13 weeks of picks last season, I went 38-11, which is a .776 winning percentage.

Now I will try and improve upon that this season.

Here are the top five games in Week 1:

South Gibson at Peabody Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): Two teams that made their respective state tournaments last year as South Gibson played in the Class 3A semifinals and Peabody reached the Class 1A quarterfinals. Both have a different look this season.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Bruceton at Bradford Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): The Lady Red Devils will try to get Nathan Russel off to a 1-0 start in his high school coaching career as he has replaced Merideth Jacobs. Bradford won both meetings last season – 42-22 and 31-22.

Odom’s Pick: Bradford

North Side at Gibson County Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): The Pioneers have some big holes to fill with what graduated after last season’s sectional appearance. North Side also lost some key pieces, but Lincoln Woods is one of the top guards in the area.]

Odom’s Pick: North Side

South Gibson at Union City Boys (7:15 p.m., Thursday): After playing Peabody on Tuesday, this will be an even bigger test for the young Hornet team. Malaki Brooks is a tough guard to stop with his ability to shoot it from anywhere on the court. South Gibson needs to play solid defense to have a shot.

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Bradford at Peabody Boys (7:15 p.m., Saturday): These two played in the Region 7-1A quarterfinals last season with Peabody advancing. The Golden Tide hasn’t had their full allotment of players until this week as the football team reached the Class 2A second round.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody