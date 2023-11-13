Dresden up to No. 2 in West Tennessee football rankings after second round

The number of West Tennessee teams still alive in the playoffs is down to 10. There are only eight teams still alive in each classification.

So only the nest are still at the top of this week’s West Tennessee high school football rankings after the second round of the playoffs.

1. Henry County (11-1) – Result: Beat Hendersonville 46-42. Up next: Home vs. Southwind. Last week: No. 1.

2. Dresden (12-0) – Result: Beat Middle College 49-14. Up next: Home vs. Union City. Last week: No. 3.

3. Dyersburg (12-0) – Result: Beat Westview 21-18. Up next: Home vs. Covington. Last week: No. 2.

4. McKenzie (11-1) – Result: Beat Collinwood 43-0. Up next: At Moore County. Last week: No. 5.

5. Huntingdon (11-1) – Result: Beat Milan 49-20. Up next: Home vs. Riverside. Last week: No. 6.

6. Haywood (10-2) – Result: Beat Millington 47-26. Up next: Home vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 7.

7. Riverside (10-2) – Result: Beat Peabody 33-7. Up next: At Huntingdon. Last week: No. 8.

8. Covington (10-2) – Result: Beat Ripley 38-6. Up next: At Dyersburg. Last week: No. 9.

9. Union City (9-3) – Result: Beat MASE 35-34. Up next: At Dresden. Last week: No. 13.

10. Hardin County (11-1) – Result: Lost to Marshall County 45-33. Up next: Season complete. Last week: No. 4.

11. Milan (9-3) – Result: Lost to Huntingdon 49-20. Up next: Season complete. Last week: No. 12.

12. TCA (7-3) – Result: Lost to Nashville Christian 45-38. Up next: Season complete. Last week: No. 12.

13. Jackson Christian (10-2) – Result: Lost to Columbia Academy 48-41. Up next: Season complete. Last week: No. 11.

14. Munford (8-3) – Result: Lost to Hendersonville 41-34 in Round 1. Up next: Season over. Last week: No. 14.

15. Dyer County (7-5) – Result: Beat Melrose 33-28. Up next: At Haywood. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Westview (7-5).

On the bubble: Ripley (7-5); USJ (7-5).