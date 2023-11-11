Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 1 of basketball season

Yes, there is still state quarterfinals going on in football. And Dresden is hosting Union City in one of those quarterfinals.

But the high school basketball season begins this week with Hall of Champions games taking over the West Tennessee landscape. So here are the games scheduled for Gibson County and Weakley County teams this week.

GIBSON COUNTY

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Hall of Champions, Bruceton at Bradford, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Peabody, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Jackson Christian, 6 p.m.; at Gibson County, Lake County vs. Gibson County (G), 5 p.m.; North Side vs. Gibson County (G), 6:15 p.m.; North Side vs. Gibson County (G), 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

South Gibson at Union City, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Madison at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Bradford at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Milan at Lexington (girls only), 6 p.m.

Gleason High School Hall of Fame Classic, Obion County vs. Gibson County (G), 10 a.m.; South Fulton vs. Gibson County (B), 11:30 a.m.; Obion County vs. Big Sandy (B), 1 p.m.; Gleason vs. Westview (B), 2:30 p.m.; Gleason vs. Obion County (G), 4 p.m.; Gleason vs. Obion County (B), 5:30 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

Middle School Basketball

Greenfield at Gleason, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Martin, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Dresden, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Hall of Champions, Carroll Academy at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at USJ, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Middle School Basketball

Bradford at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Union City at Martin, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Dresden at McKenzie, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

State playoffs, Quarterfinals, Class 1A, Union City at Dresden

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Hall of Champions, Clarksburg at Greenfield, 6 p.m.

Gleason High School Hall of Fame Classic, Obion County vs. Gibson County (G), 10 a.m.; South Fulton vs. Gibson County (B), 11:30 a.m.; Obion County vs. Big Sandy (B), 1 p.m.; Gleason vs. Westview (B), 2:30 p.m.; Gleason vs. Obion County (G), 4 p.m.; Gleason vs. Obion County (B), 5:30 p.m.