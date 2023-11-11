Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 1 of basketball season
Yes, there is still state quarterfinals going on in football. And Dresden is hosting Union City in one of those quarterfinals.
But the high school basketball season begins this week with Hall of Champions games taking over the West Tennessee landscape. So here are the games scheduled for Gibson County and Weakley County teams this week.
GIBSON COUNTY
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
Hall of Champions, Bruceton at Bradford, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Peabody, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Jackson Christian, 6 p.m.; at Gibson County, Lake County vs. Gibson County (G), 5 p.m.; North Side vs. Gibson County (G), 6:15 p.m.; North Side vs. Gibson County (G), 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
South Gibson at Union City, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Madison at West Carroll, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
Bradford at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Milan at Lexington (girls only), 6 p.m.
Gleason High School Hall of Fame Classic, Obion County vs. Gibson County (G), 10 a.m.; South Fulton vs. Gibson County (B), 11:30 a.m.; Obion County vs. Big Sandy (B), 1 p.m.; Gleason vs. Westview (B), 2:30 p.m.; Gleason vs. Obion County (G), 4 p.m.; Gleason vs. Obion County (B), 5:30 p.m.
WEAKLEY COUNTY
MONDAY
Middle School Basketball
Greenfield at Gleason, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Martin, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Dresden, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
Hall of Champions, Carroll Academy at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at USJ, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Middle School Basketball
Bradford at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Union City at Martin, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Dresden at McKenzie, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Football
State playoffs, Quarterfinals, Class 1A, Union City at Dresden
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
Hall of Champions, Clarksburg at Greenfield, 6 p.m.
Gleason High School Hall of Fame Classic, Obion County vs. Gibson County (G), 10 a.m.; South Fulton vs. Gibson County (B), 11:30 a.m.; Obion County vs. Big Sandy (B), 1 p.m.; Gleason vs. Westview (B), 2:30 p.m.; Gleason vs. Obion County (G), 4 p.m.; Gleason vs. Obion County (B), 5:30 p.m.