TSSAA high school football playoffs: Second round scores, Quarterfinal matchups

Week 2 of the high school football playoffs is in the books. And state quarterfinal matchups are known. Check out what is going on in West Tennessee:

SECOND ROUND

Class 1A

McKenzie 43, Collinwood 43

Dresden 49, Middle College 14

Union City 35, MASE 34

Class 2A

Riverside 33, Peabody 7

Huntingdon 49, Milan 20

Class 3A

Dyersburg 21, Westview 18

Covington 38, Ripley 6

XXX

QUARTERFINALS

Class 1A

McKenzie (11-1) at Moore County (12-0)

Union City (9-3) at Dresden (12-0)

Class 2A

Riverside (10-2) at Huntingdon (11-1)

Class 3A

Covington (10-2) at Dyersburg (12-0)

XXX