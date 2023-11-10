| logout
TSSAA high school football playoffs: Second round scores, Quarterfinal matchups
Week 2 of the high school football playoffs is in the books. And state quarterfinal matchups are known. Check out what is going on in West Tennessee:
SECOND ROUND
Class 1A
McKenzie 43, Collinwood 43
Dresden 49, Middle College 14
Union City 35, MASE 34
Class 2A
Riverside 33, Peabody 7
Huntingdon 49, Milan 20
Class 3A
Dyersburg 21, Westview 18
Covington 38, Ripley 6
QUARTERFINALS
Class 1A
McKenzie (11-1) at Moore County (12-0)
Union City (9-3) at Dresden (12-0)
Class 2A
Riverside (10-2) at Huntingdon (11-1)
Class 3A
Covington (10-2) at Dyersburg (12-0)
