Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Playoffs Second Round
If you are heading to Las Vegas, take Peabody football coach Shane Jacobs with you.
Never bet against Jacobs, especially when it comes to the playoffs.
Since taking over the Golden Tide, Jacobs is 9-0 in first round playoff games.
Last week, Jacobs took his Peabody team on the road to undefeated Loretto and pulled off the biggest win of the first round.
The Golden Tide hasn’t lost a first round playoff game since 2011 when they lost to Booker T. Washington.
Now the road gets tougher this week with a trip to Riverside, but I wouldn’t put money against Peabody.
I would put money on me continuing to be Victor Parkins. Haha!
I added one game to my lead over Parkins in the football pick’em contest. I went 12-3, while Parkins went 11-4.
We both missed Station Camp beating South Gibson and Peabody beating Loretto. I also missed Millington over Crockett County, while Parkins missed Eagleville over West Carroll and Ripley over Sheffield.
I am now 143-36 (.799 winning percentage), while Parkins is 138-41 (.771).
But now let’s talk playoffs:
Milan (9-2) at Huntingdon (10-1) (2A second round)
This will be the eighth time that the Dawg and Pony Show will be played in the postseason. In four of those meetings, the team that lost the regular season matchup won in the playoffs.
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon 21, Milan 17
Vic’s Pick: Milan 28, Huntingdon 27
Peabody (5-6) at Riverside (9-2) (2A second round)
Both teams are different from when they met in Week 3 with Riverside winning 42-10. Peabody knocked off an undefeated team last week, but do the Golden Tide have enough to pull off another upset?
Odom’s Pick: Riverside 35, Peabody 17
Vic’s Pick: Riverside 42, Peabody 10
Best of the West
Class 1A
Middle College (7-4) at Dresden (11-0)
Odom’s Pick: Dresden
Vic’s Pick: Dresden
Union City (8-3) at MASE (9-1)
Odom’s Pick: Union City
Vic’s Pick: MASE
Collinwood (7-3) at McKenzie (10-1)
Odom’s Pick: McKenzie
Vic’s Pick: McKenzie
Class 3A
Westview (7-4) at Dyersburg (11-0)
Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg
Vic’s Pick: Dyersburg
Ripley (7-4) at Covington (9-2)
Odom’s Pick: Covington
Vic’s Pick: Covington
Class 4A
Marshall County (9-2) at Hardin County (11-0)
Odom’s Pick: Marshall County
Vic’s Pick: Marshall County
Millington (9-2) at Haywood (9-2)
Odom’s Pick: Haywood
Vic’s Pick: Millington
Dyer County (6-5) at Melrose (8-3)
Odom’s Pick: Melrose
Vic’s Pick: Melrose
Class 5A
Hendersonville (8-3) at Henry County (10-1)
Odom’s Pick: Henry County
Vic’s Pick: Henry County
Division II-AA
USJ (7-4) at CPA (10-1)
Odom’s Pick: CPA
Vic’s Pick: CPA
Division II-A
Nashville Christian (5-6) at TCA (8-2)
Odom’s Pick: TCA
Vic’s Pick: TCA
Jackson Christian (10-1) at Columbia Academy (7-3)
Odom’s Pick: Columbia Academy
Vic’s Pick: Columbia Academy