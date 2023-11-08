Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Playoffs Second Round

Round 1: Check.

Round 2: Loading.

Both Weakley County teams still alive managed to open the playoffs with victories. Dresden had no trouble with Middleton, while Westview put together a strong second half for a win.

But Round 2, things get a little harder.

Westview gets a rematch with the Region 7-3A champion, while Dresden hosts a Middle College team coming off an 11-point win over Lake County.

The number of teams in each class is down to 16, so only the best teams remain.

Speaking of the best, my lead on Weakley County editor Josh Lemons increased by two games.

I went 12-3 last week, while Lemons went 10-5. We both missed Peabody’s win over undefeated Loretto and Station Camp’s win over South Gibson. I also missed Millington’s win over Crockett County, while Lemons also missed MASE beating South Fulton, Riverside beating Mt. Pleasant and Ripley beating Sheffield.

I am now 143-36 (.799 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 127-52 (.709).

So here we are getting ready for the second round:

Middle College (7-4) at Dresden (11-0) (1A second round)

The four straight weeks of scoring 55 or more points per game is going to be tougher this week. Middle College has shut out five opponents and held another to six points.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 38, Middle College 12

Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 48, Middle College 35

Westview (7-4) at Dyersburg (11-0) (3A second round)

The Chargers must hold onto the ball better in this meeting after fumbling five times in the first meeting and losing 30 points.

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg 24, Westview 12

Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg 35, Westview 31

Best of the West

Class 1A

Union City (8-3) at MASE (9-1)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Lemon’s Pick: MASE

Collinwood (7-3) at McKenzie (10-1)

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Lemon’s Pick: McKenzie

Class 2A

Peabody (5-6) at Riverside (9-2)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Lemons’ Pick: Riverside

Milan (9-2) at Huntingdon (10-1)

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

Class 3A

Ripley (7-4) at Covington (9-2)

Odom’s Pick: Covington

Lemon’s Pick: Covington

Class 4A

Marshall County (9-2) at Hardin County (11-0)

Odom’s Pick: Marshall County

Lemon’s Pick: Hardin County

Millington (9-2) at Haywood (9-2)

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Lemon’s Pick: Millington

Dyer County (6-5) at Melrose (8-3)

Odom’s Pick: Melrose

Lemon’s Pick: Melrose

Class 5A

Hendersonville (8-3) at Henry County (10-1)

Odom’s Pick: Henry County

Lemon’s Pick: Henry County

Division II-AA

USJ (7-4) at CPA (10-1)

Odom’s Pick: CPA

Lemon’s Pick: CPA

Division II-A

Nashville Christian (5-6) at TCA (8-2)

Odom’s Pick: TCA

Lemon’s Pick: TCA

Jackson Christian (10-1) at Columbia Academy (7-3)

Odom’s Pick: Columbia Academy

Lemon’s Pick: Jackson Christian