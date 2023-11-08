Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Playoffs Second Round
Round 1: Check.
Round 2: Loading.
Both Weakley County teams still alive managed to open the playoffs with victories. Dresden had no trouble with Middleton, while Westview put together a strong second half for a win.
But Round 2, things get a little harder.
Westview gets a rematch with the Region 7-3A champion, while Dresden hosts a Middle College team coming off an 11-point win over Lake County.
The number of teams in each class is down to 16, so only the best teams remain.
Speaking of the best, my lead on Weakley County editor Josh Lemons increased by two games.
I went 12-3 last week, while Lemons went 10-5. We both missed Peabody’s win over undefeated Loretto and Station Camp’s win over South Gibson. I also missed Millington’s win over Crockett County, while Lemons also missed MASE beating South Fulton, Riverside beating Mt. Pleasant and Ripley beating Sheffield.
I am now 143-36 (.799 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 127-52 (.709).
So here we are getting ready for the second round:
Middle College (7-4) at Dresden (11-0) (1A second round)
The four straight weeks of scoring 55 or more points per game is going to be tougher this week. Middle College has shut out five opponents and held another to six points.
Odom’s Pick: Dresden 38, Middle College 12
Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 48, Middle College 35
Westview (7-4) at Dyersburg (11-0) (3A second round)
The Chargers must hold onto the ball better in this meeting after fumbling five times in the first meeting and losing 30 points.
Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg 24, Westview 12
Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg 35, Westview 31
Best of the West
Class 1A
Union City (8-3) at MASE (9-1)
Odom’s Pick: Union City
Lemon’s Pick: MASE
Collinwood (7-3) at McKenzie (10-1)
Odom’s Pick: McKenzie
Lemon’s Pick: McKenzie
Class 2A
Peabody (5-6) at Riverside (9-2)
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Lemons’ Pick: Riverside
Milan (9-2) at Huntingdon (10-1)
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
Lemons’ Pick: Milan
Class 3A
Ripley (7-4) at Covington (9-2)
Odom’s Pick: Covington
Lemon’s Pick: Covington
Class 4A
Marshall County (9-2) at Hardin County (11-0)
Odom’s Pick: Marshall County
Lemon’s Pick: Hardin County
Millington (9-2) at Haywood (9-2)
Odom’s Pick: Haywood
Lemon’s Pick: Millington
Dyer County (6-5) at Melrose (8-3)
Odom’s Pick: Melrose
Lemon’s Pick: Melrose
Class 5A
Hendersonville (8-3) at Henry County (10-1)
Odom’s Pick: Henry County
Lemon’s Pick: Henry County
Division II-AA
USJ (7-4) at CPA (10-1)
Odom’s Pick: CPA
Lemon’s Pick: CPA
Division II-A
Nashville Christian (5-6) at TCA (8-2)
Odom’s Pick: TCA
Lemon’s Pick: TCA
Jackson Christian (10-1) at Columbia Academy (7-3)
Odom’s Pick: Columbia Academy
Lemon’s Pick: Jackson Christian