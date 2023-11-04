 Skip to content

Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 13 of fall season

South Gibson Middle’s Acie Allen looks to pass the ball against Crockett County.

Week 13 of the fall season has few games as cross country, golf, girls soccer and volleyball have all wrapped up. There are a few teams still alive in the football playoffs and a few Weakley County middle school basketball games.

GIBSON COUNTY

FRIDAY

High School Football

State playoffs, Second Round, Class 2A, Milan at Huntingdon; Peabody at Riverside

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

Middle School Basketball

Gleason at Bruceton, 6 p.m.; Martin at Dyersburg, 6 p.m.; Lake Road at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Ridgemont at Dresden, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Middle School Basketball

Gleason at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Martin at Northview, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Bradford, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Middle School Basketball

Gleason at McKenzie, 6 p.m.; Martin at Milan, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Greenfield, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

State playoffs, Second Round, Class 1A, Middle College at Dresden; Class 3A, Westview at Dyersburg

