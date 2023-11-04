Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 13 of fall season
Week 13 of the fall season has few games as cross country, golf, girls soccer and volleyball have all wrapped up. There are a few teams still alive in the football playoffs and a few Weakley County middle school basketball games.
GIBSON COUNTY
FRIDAY
High School Football
State playoffs, Second Round, Class 2A, Milan at Huntingdon; Peabody at Riverside
WEAKLEY COUNTY
MONDAY
Middle School Basketball
Gleason at Bruceton, 6 p.m.; Martin at Dyersburg, 6 p.m.; Lake Road at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Ridgemont at Dresden, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Middle School Basketball
Gleason at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Martin at Northview, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Bradford, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Middle School Basketball
Gleason at McKenzie, 6 p.m.; Martin at Milan, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Greenfield, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Football
State playoffs, Second Round, Class 1A, Middle College at Dresden; Class 3A, Westview at Dyersburg