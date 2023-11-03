TSSAA high school football playoffs: First round scores, second round matchups

Week 1 of the high school football playoffs is in the books. And Week 2 matchups are known. Check out what is going on in West Tennessee

FIRST ROUND

Class 5A

Hendersonville 41, Munford 34

Henry Co. 35, Memphis Central 14

Class 4A

Marshall Co. 52, Jackson North Side 18

Dyer Co. 40, Craigmont 6

Hardin Co. 29, White House 22

Haywood 44, Kirby 0

Melrose 49, Obion Co. 6

Millington 38, Crockett Co. 34

Station Camp 24, South Gibson 20

Class 3A

Covington 70, Hamilton 6

Dyersburg 56, Memphis East 20

Ripley 12, Sheffield 8

Westview 34, Bolton 17

Class 2A

Milan 40, Lewis Co. 6

Peabody 28, Loretto 24

Huntingdon 62, Waverly 0

Riverside 50, Mt. Pleasant 6

Union City 62, Westwood 6

Class 1A

Dresden 68, Middleton 0

Eagleville 37, West Carroll 6

MASE 52, South Fulton 14

McKenzie 31, Cornersville 14

Middle College 33, Lake Co. 22

Division II-A

Jackson Christian 37, Ezell-Harding 7

Division II-AA

USJ 34, Lakeway Christian 21

SECOND ROUND

Class 1A

Collinwood (7-3) at McKenzie (10-1)

Middle College (7-4) at Dresden (11-0)

Union City (8-3) at MASE (9-1)

Class 2A

Peabody (5-6) at Riverside (9-2)

Milan (9-2) at Huntingdon (10-1)

Class 3A

Westview (7-4) at Dyersburg (11-0)

Ripley (7-4) at Covington (9-2)

Class 4A

Marshall County (9-2) at Hardin County (11-0)

Millington (9-2) at Haywood (9-2)

Dyer County (6-5) at Melrose (8-3)

Class 5A

Hendersonville (8-3) at Henry County (10-1)

Division II-AA

USJ (7-4) at CPA (10-1)

Division II-A

Jackson Christian (10-1) at Columbia Academy (7-3)

Nashville Christian (5-6) at TCA (8-2)