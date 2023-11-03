TSSAA high school football playoffs: First round scores, second round matchups
Week 1 of the high school football playoffs is in the books. And Week 2 matchups are known. Check out what is going on in West Tennessee
FIRST ROUND
Class 5A
Hendersonville 41, Munford 34
Henry Co. 35, Memphis Central 14
Class 4A
Marshall Co. 52, Jackson North Side 18
Dyer Co. 40, Craigmont 6
Hardin Co. 29, White House 22
Haywood 44, Kirby 0
Melrose 49, Obion Co. 6
Millington 38, Crockett Co. 34
Station Camp 24, South Gibson 20
Class 3A
Covington 70, Hamilton 6
Dyersburg 56, Memphis East 20
Ripley 12, Sheffield 8
Westview 34, Bolton 17
Class 2A
Milan 40, Lewis Co. 6
Peabody 28, Loretto 24
Huntingdon 62, Waverly 0
Riverside 50, Mt. Pleasant 6
Union City 62, Westwood 6
Class 1A
Dresden 68, Middleton 0
Eagleville 37, West Carroll 6
MASE 52, South Fulton 14
McKenzie 31, Cornersville 14
Middle College 33, Lake Co. 22
Division II-A
Jackson Christian 37, Ezell-Harding 7
Division II-AA
USJ 34, Lakeway Christian 21
SECOND ROUND
Class 1A
Collinwood (7-3) at McKenzie (10-1)
Middle College (7-4) at Dresden (11-0)
Union City (8-3) at MASE (9-1)
Class 2A
Peabody (5-6) at Riverside (9-2)
Milan (9-2) at Huntingdon (10-1)
Class 3A
Westview (7-4) at Dyersburg (11-0)
Ripley (7-4) at Covington (9-2)
Class 4A
Marshall County (9-2) at Hardin County (11-0)
Millington (9-2) at Haywood (9-2)
Dyer County (6-5) at Melrose (8-3)
Class 5A
Hendersonville (8-3) at Henry County (10-1)
Division II-AA
USJ (7-4) at CPA (10-1)
Division II-A
Jackson Christian (10-1) at Columbia Academy (7-3)
Nashville Christian (5-6) at TCA (8-2)