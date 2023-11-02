Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Playoffs First Round

“Playoffs, don’t talk about playoffs. Are you kidding me? Playoffs!?”

That was the famous quote by Jim Mora in 2001 when he was coaching the Indianapolis Colts.

But guess what West Tennessee football fans. That has been the main topic of discussion since Friday night, and it will continue to be for the next five weeks.

Only the best 32 teams in each classification are still alive, and by Saturday, that number will be down to 16.

Gibson County had three of its five teams advance to the playoffs, while West Carroll is also in the Class 1A playoffs.

South Gibson and West Carroll earned the right to play at home, while Milan and Peabody will have to travel.

One thing we won’t have in the playoffs is ties, but that is exactly what Mirror-Exchange owner Victor Parkins and myself did last week.

Parkins and myself both went 12-3 last week in our picks. We both missed Chester County over North Side and TCA over Jackson Christian. I missed JCM over Gibson County, while Parkins missed Riverside over Milan.

I kept my four-game lead over him.

I am now 131-33 (.799 winning percentage), while Parkins is 127-37 (.774).

But now let’s talk playoffs:

Station Camp (5-5) at South Gibson (8-2) (4A first round)

The Hornets enter the postseason on a seven-game winning streak. But Station Camp has won four games in a row. At least South Gibson doesn’t have to make the 152-mile drive to Medina.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 28, Station Camp 21

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 22, Station Camp 21

Milan (8-2) at Lewis County (9-1) (2A first round)

Friday’s loss to Riverside must be flushed out of the Bulldogs’ minds by now because Lewis County is a tough opponent with five straight wins.

Odom’s Pick: Milan 24, Lewis County 21

Vic’s Pick: Milan 31, Lewis County 28

Peabody (4-6) at Loretto (10-0) (2A first round)

The Golden Tide are not used to going on the road in the opening round of the playoffs. But this Peabody team has been tested, but can they bounce back from two straight losses?

Odom’s Pick: Loretto 28, Peabody 22

Vic’s Pick: Loretto 21, Peabody 14

Eagleville (6-4) at West Carroll (5-4) (1A first round)

The Eagles are 1-4 in road games this season, but the War Eagles are on a two-game losing streak. Time to see if West Carroll is ready to bounce back in the playoffs.

Odom’s Pick: Eagleville 28, West Carroll 27

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 30, Eagleville 20

Best of the West

Class 1A

Cornersville (6-4) at McKenzie (9-1)

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Vic’s Pick: McKenzie

Middleton (1-8) at Dresden (10-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Vic’s Pick: Dresden

South Fulton (6-4) at MASE (8-1)

Odom’s Pick: MASE

Vic’s Pick: MASE

Class 2A

Mt. Pleasant (8-2) at Riverside (8-2)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Vic’s Pick: Riverside

Waverly (7-4) at Huntingdon (9-1)

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon

Class 3A

Ripley (6-4) at Sheffield (8-2)

Odom’s Pick: Ripley

Vic’s Pick: Sheffield

Westview (6-4) at Bolton (7-3)

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Vic’s Pick: Westview

Class 4A

Lexington (4-6) at Pearl-Cohn (10-0)

Odom’s Pick: Pearl-Cohn

Vic’s Pick: Pearl-Cohn

North Side (4-6) at Marshall County (8-2)

Odom’s Pick: Marshall County

Vic’s Pick: Marshall County

White House (6-4) at Hardin County (10-0)

Odom’s Pick: Hardin County

Vic’s Pick: Hardin County

Crockett County (6-4) at Millington (8-2)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Vic’s Pick: Millington