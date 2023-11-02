TSSAA announces Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists for 2023
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 7pm on Tuesday, November 21. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 17th consecutive year,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 39th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The remaining semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.
2023 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Ja’Marion Farrior, South Pittsburg
Ben Franklin, Cornersville
Cameron Schlicht, Dresden
Kamden Wellington, South Pittsburg
Dawson White, Moore County
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon
Cole Gregory, Trousdale County
Isaiah Groves, East Robertson
Darien Meza, Mt. Pleasant
Stone Wallace, Riverside
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Kalen Edwards, Dyersburg
Radarious Jackson, Sheffield
Skylan Smith, Covington
Whittman Whaley, Gatlinburg-Pittman
Brandon Winton, Jr., Alcoa
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Gabe Borders, Macon County
Zeion-LaFrederick Simpson, Pearl Cohn
Nick Moog, Anderson County
Carter Smith, Hardin County
Keshawn S. Tarkleton, Pearl Cohn
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Eric Hazzard, Page
Caden Marshall, Henry County
Kelvin Perkins, Southwind
Dominic Reed, Centennial
Steven Soles, Jr., Powell
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Boo Carter, Bradley Central
Braden Graham, Riverdale
Geron Johnson, Bartlett
Daune Morris, Oakland
Cordero Walker, Germantown
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Roe’Montae Baldwin, Columbia Academy
Jay’Len Mosley, Jackson Christian
Brian Shields, FACS
Eli Wilson, MTCS
Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Markeis Barrett, Knoxville Webb
Cooper Cameron, Knoxville Webb
Ty Clark, FRA
Crews Law, CPA
Knox Roberts, Davidson Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
Carson Gentle, McCallie
Amari Jefferson, Baylor
George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy
Hudson Shoaf, MUS
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Grant Chadwick, Tullahoma
Daniel Echeverria, Mt. Juliet
Logan Lewis, Lexington
Roman Mathis, Davidson Academy
Owen Taylor, Knoxville Halls