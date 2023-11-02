TSSAA announces Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists for 2023

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 7pm on Tuesday, November 21. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 17th consecutive year,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

This is the 39th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The remaining semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.

2023 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Ja’Marion Farrior, South Pittsburg

Ben Franklin, Cornersville

Cameron Schlicht, Dresden

Kamden Wellington, South Pittsburg

Dawson White, Moore County

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon

Cole Gregory, Trousdale County

Isaiah Groves, East Robertson

Darien Meza, Mt. Pleasant

Stone Wallace, Riverside

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Kalen Edwards, Dyersburg

Radarious Jackson, Sheffield

Skylan Smith, Covington

Whittman Whaley, Gatlinburg-Pittman

Brandon Winton, Jr., Alcoa

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Gabe Borders, Macon County

Zeion-LaFrederick Simpson, Pearl Cohn

Nick Moog, Anderson County

Carter Smith, Hardin County

Keshawn S. Tarkleton, Pearl Cohn

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Eric Hazzard, Page

Caden Marshall, Henry County

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind

Dominic Reed, Centennial

Steven Soles, Jr., Powell

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Boo Carter, Bradley Central

Braden Graham, Riverdale

Geron Johnson, Bartlett

Daune Morris, Oakland

Cordero Walker, Germantown

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Roe’Montae Baldwin, Columbia Academy

Jay’Len Mosley, Jackson Christian

Brian Shields, FACS

Eli Wilson, MTCS

Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Markeis Barrett, Knoxville Webb

Cooper Cameron, Knoxville Webb

Ty Clark, FRA

Crews Law, CPA

Knox Roberts, Davidson Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy

Carson Gentle, McCallie

Amari Jefferson, Baylor

George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy

Hudson Shoaf, MUS

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Grant Chadwick, Tullahoma

Daniel Echeverria, Mt. Juliet

Logan Lewis, Lexington

Roman Mathis, Davidson Academy

Owen Taylor, Knoxville Halls