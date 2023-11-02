Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Playoffs First Round
“Playoffs, don’t talk about playoffs. Are you kidding me? Playoffs!?”
That was the famous quote by Jim Mora in 2001 when he was coaching the Indianapolis Colts.
But guess what West Tennessee football fans. That has been the main topic of discussion since Friday night, and it will continue to be for the next five weeks.
Only the best 32 teams in each classification are still alive, and by Saturday, that number will be down to 16.
Weakley County had two of its four football teams advance to the playoffs, and Dresden has the opportunity to host the first three rounds, if the Lions can keep winning.
Westview has the ability to bounce back also and get a road win at Bolton.
But one guy that might not be able to bounce back is Weakley County editor Josh Lemons.
I added three games to my lead over Lemons in the pick’em contest and now lead by 14 games heading into Week 1 of the postseason.
I went 12-3 last week, while he went 9-6.
We both missed JCM over Gibson County, Chester County over North Side and TCA over Jackson Christian, but Lemons also missed Covington over Westview, Riverside over Milan and Haywood over Dyer County.
I am now 131-33 (.799 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 117-47 (.713).
And now we head towards the playoffs:
Westview (6-4) at Bolton (7-3) (3A first round)
The Chargers must put last week’s loss behind them and focus on going on the road and pulling off the victory. Westview will have an opportunity to score some points.
Odom’s Pick: Westview 32, Bolton 12
Lemons’ Pick: Westview 22, Bolton 21
Middleton (1-8) at Dresden (10-0) (1A first round)
Middleton has never won a state playoff game in program history, and after a two-hour ride up, the Tigers aren’t going to do it this year either.
Odom’s Pick: Dresden 42, Middleton 0
Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 49, Middleton 6
Best of the West
Class 1A
Eagleville (6-4) at West Carroll (5-4)
Odom’s Pick: Eagleville
Lemons’ Pick: Eagleville
Cornersville (6-4) at McKenzie (9-1)
Odom’s Pick: McKenzie
Lemons’ Pick: McKenzie
South Fulton (6-4) at MASE (8-1)
Odom’s Pick: MASE
Lemons’ Pick: South Fulton
Class 2A
Peabody (4-6) at Loretto (10-0)
Odom’s Pick: Loretto
Lemons’ Pick: Loretto
Mt. Pleasant (8-2) at Riverside (8-2)
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Lemons’ Pick: Mt. Pleasant
Milan (8-2) at Lewis County (9-1)
Odom’s Pick: Milan
Lemons’ Pick: Milan
Waverly (7-4) at Huntingdon (9-1)
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon
Class 3A
Ripley (6-4) at Sheffield (8-2)
Odom’s Pick: Ripley
Lemons’ Pick: Sheffield
Class 4A
Lexington (4-6) at Pearl-Cohn (10-0)
Odom’s Pick: Pearl-Cohn
Lemons’ Pick: Pearl-Cohn
Station Camp (5-5) at South Gibson (8-2)
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson
Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson
North Side (4-6) at Marshall County (8-2)
Odom’s Pick: Marshall County
Lemons’ Pick: Marshall County
White House (6-4) at Hardin County (10-0)
Odom’s Pick: Hardin County
Lemons’ Pick: Hardin County
Crockett County (6-4) at Millington (8-2)
Odom’s Pick: Crockett County
Lemons’ Pick: Millington