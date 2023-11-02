Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Playoffs First Round

“Playoffs, don’t talk about playoffs. Are you kidding me? Playoffs!?”

That was the famous quote by Jim Mora in 2001 when he was coaching the Indianapolis Colts.

But guess what West Tennessee football fans. That has been the main topic of discussion since Friday night, and it will continue to be for the next five weeks.

Only the best 32 teams in each classification are still alive, and by Saturday, that number will be down to 16.

Weakley County had two of its four football teams advance to the playoffs, and Dresden has the opportunity to host the first three rounds, if the Lions can keep winning.

Westview has the ability to bounce back also and get a road win at Bolton.

But one guy that might not be able to bounce back is Weakley County editor Josh Lemons.

I added three games to my lead over Lemons in the pick’em contest and now lead by 14 games heading into Week 1 of the postseason.

I went 12-3 last week, while he went 9-6.

We both missed JCM over Gibson County, Chester County over North Side and TCA over Jackson Christian, but Lemons also missed Covington over Westview, Riverside over Milan and Haywood over Dyer County.

I am now 131-33 (.799 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 117-47 (.713).

And now we head towards the playoffs:

Westview (6-4) at Bolton (7-3) (3A first round)

The Chargers must put last week’s loss behind them and focus on going on the road and pulling off the victory. Westview will have an opportunity to score some points.

Odom’s Pick: Westview 32, Bolton 12

Lemons’ Pick: Westview 22, Bolton 21

Middleton (1-8) at Dresden (10-0) (1A first round)

Middleton has never won a state playoff game in program history, and after a two-hour ride up, the Tigers aren’t going to do it this year either.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 42, Middleton 0

Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 49, Middleton 6

Best of the West

Class 1A

Eagleville (6-4) at West Carroll (5-4)

Odom’s Pick: Eagleville

Lemons’ Pick: Eagleville

Cornersville (6-4) at McKenzie (9-1)

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Lemons’ Pick: McKenzie

South Fulton (6-4) at MASE (8-1)

Odom’s Pick: MASE

Lemons’ Pick: South Fulton

Class 2A

Peabody (4-6) at Loretto (10-0)

Odom’s Pick: Loretto

Lemons’ Pick: Loretto

Mt. Pleasant (8-2) at Riverside (8-2)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Lemons’ Pick: Mt. Pleasant

Milan (8-2) at Lewis County (9-1)

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

Waverly (7-4) at Huntingdon (9-1)

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon

Class 3A

Ripley (6-4) at Sheffield (8-2)

Odom’s Pick: Ripley

Lemons’ Pick: Sheffield

Class 4A

Lexington (4-6) at Pearl-Cohn (10-0)

Odom’s Pick: Pearl-Cohn

Lemons’ Pick: Pearl-Cohn

Station Camp (5-5) at South Gibson (8-2)

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson

North Side (4-6) at Marshall County (8-2)

Odom’s Pick: Marshall County

Lemons’ Pick: Marshall County

White House (6-4) at Hardin County (10-0)

Odom’s Pick: Hardin County

Lemons’ Pick: Hardin County

Crockett County (6-4) at Millington (8-2)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Lemons’ Pick: Millington