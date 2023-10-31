Right to Know October 31, 2023

Sheriff’s Report October 23-29, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/2/2023 through 10/8/2023:

Roderick Franlin Drawdy, W/M, 51- weekender.

Jeremy Michael Ramsey, W/M, 43- hold for other agency.

Amanda Kay Gammons, W/F, 37- driving under the influence.

Danny Mack Cobb Jr., W/M, 36- violation of probation.

John Luther Crayton , B/M, 64- domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non violent), disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

Scotty Wayne Flowers, W/M, 52- burglary other than habitat or non public building, criminal trespass, vandalism.

Michael Anthony Jones, B/M, 48- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property, attachment order.

Stetson Lee Jones, W/M, 25- contraband into penal institution.

Aerial Nicole King, W/F, 34- domestic assault.

Adam Lee King, W/M, 42- domestic assault.

Skyla Nicole Matousek, W/F, 28- capias.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 36- weekender.

Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 24- theft of property, false reports/statements, disorderly conduct, leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 45- violation of probation.

Natima Sheronne Parker, B/F, 40- weekender.

Michael Shane Patterson, W/M, 47- weekender.

Johnny Phillip Reed, W/M, 61- bond revoked.

Eric Smith Rucker, B/M, 34- violation of probation.

Cabreshia Monea Shane, B/F, 27- violation of probation.

Donald Ray Stacy, W/M, 65- aggravated assault, domestic assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

Jeffery Devon Webb, B/M, 45- sex offender registry.

Robert Charles Linningham Jr., B/M, 40- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Darius Dearamone Campbell, B/M, 46- vandalism.

Zachary Currie, B/M, 44- cruelty to animals, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Maleek Dewaun Hampton, B/M, 28- contempt of court.

Timothy Lewis Harris, B/M, 60- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog, failure to obey traffic light.

Jarvis Montez James, B/M, 28- domestic assault.

Stetson Lee Jones, W/M, 25- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.

Martin Ruiz, U/M, 20- driving under the influence, open container law, driving without license, underage consumption/unlawful sale to minor.

Billy Thomas Jr., B/M, 33- public intoxication.

Charles Justin Hughes, W/M, 43- schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, registration.

John Darryl Burns, W/M, 46- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Marcus Terrell Norman, B/M, 36- theft of property.

Bryant L. Woods, B/M, 38- kidnapping, theft of property.

Tracy Ann Anderson, W/F, 39- violation of probation, fugitive from justice.

Brandon James Beard, W/M, 37- domestic assault.

Andrew Paul Smith, W/M, 23- simple possession/casual exchange, violation light law.

Jeffery Devon Webb, B/M, 45- public intoxication.

Ruby Elizabeth Wallace, W/F, 29- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Carl Edward Elliott, W/M, 73- driving under the influence second offense, seatbelt law.

Johnny Mac White, W/M, 54- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Justice Kevante Conley, B/M, 28- capias.

Anthony Tyler Langston, W/M, 38- aggravated assault.

Jasmine Shereece Dickerson, B/F, 27- contempt of court.

Jerry Lewis Johnson, B/M, 66- capias.

Jarvis Tyvon Morgan, B/M, 29- violation of parole.

James Harrison Dyer, W/M, 21- weekender.

Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.

William Wayne Kennedy, W/M, 39- weekender.

Brianna Shantel Powell, B/F, 28- weekender.

Robert Blake Scott, W/M, 59- weekender.

Martina Brook Asti Vittetoe, W/F, 21- weekender.

Adrine Lashune McClerkin, B/M, 46- weekender.

James Hayden Nichols, W/M, 28- weekender.

Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 60- weekender.

Police Report October 23-29, 2023

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/2/2023 through 10/8/2023:

Zachary Currie, B/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 4, 2023, Central and Conagra; Charges: tampering with or fabricating evidence, cruelty to animals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens/HPD.

Maleek Dewaun Hampton, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2023, 1301 Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Timothy L. Harris, B/M, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2023, 45 at Avondale; Charges: disobeying traffic signals, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Jarvis Montez James, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 5, 2023, Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Steson Lee Jones, W/M, 25, of Atwood; Arrest date and location: October 7, 2023, 45/E. Main; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law, speeding, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Rickey Keyonte Nolan, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 3, 2023, 2575 Viking Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended, expired license, filing false report, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Martin Ruiz, H/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 5, 2023, Stop and Shop; Charges: underage consumption, driving w/o a license, driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Billy Thomas, B/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2023, 1703 Ferrell; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Lt. Smith.

Real Estate Transfers

Dylan Bret Jowers, Rachel Dawn Hardy and Madison Faith Jowers to Stephen L. Morris – Humboldt – $188,000

Maria Mata and Jose Coronado to Carla Lawrence and husband, Richard Lawrence – Medina – $45,000

Paul E. Richards to Debra M. Richards – Bradford – $150,000

Chad Allen and wife, Ashley Allen to Charles Wayne Graves and wife, Leslie Kaye Graves – Bradford – $350,000

Virjean Sharon Weber to Teresa A. Johnson – Humboldt – $161,000

Cody Lynn Nelson and wife, April R. Nelson to John Cooper and wife, Kyla Cooper – Milan – $540,000

Ben Burress to Gregory A. Heath – Medina – $122,000

Joseph J. Nelson and wife, Cathy R. Nelson to Lloyd Saxsma and wife, Edith Rose Saxsma – Trenton – $60,000

Etta L. Davis to Daryl G. Allen – Rutherford – $55,000

Mosie Ernest Graves, Jr., Rickey Lynn Graves, Robert Wilson Graves, Jr. and Tyler Graves to Tyler Brent Graves – Trenton – $125,000

Aaron Sanders to Jacob Bolton and Bridget Bolton – Milan – $5,000

J.K. Wong, Inc. to Dyer, LLC – Dyer – $213,500

Michael Lee Becton to Christy Ferrell – Milan – $35,000

John Moore to HHV Partnership – Milan – $307,000

Ruth Ann Dungan Pafford, Horry Eugene Dungan and Christina Clara Wiese Cantrell to Terry Rogier – Humboldt – $110,000

Joyce M. Bushart to Jack W. East and wife, Dee Ann East – Bradford – $113,000

Andrew B. Ray and wife, Heather M. Ray to Kelly Kowen – Humboldt – $192,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Rex Cortez and Rachel Cortez; $360,247 – Medina

Rosedale International, LLC to Josh B. Hazelwood; $80,000 – Milan

Armando Lucena to Patrick J. Fink and Ruth A. Verstegen; $63,500 – Gibson County

Dorothy Cantrell to Alexander Hayden Cantrell and Catherine Elizabeth Hatch; $8,000 – Bradford

Julie K. Moore nka Julie Crenshaw and John Crenshaw to Ben Thomas McLemore and Megan McLemore; $140,000 – Medina

Howard Mitchell German and Kathy J. German to David William Dougall and Michele Amanda Pruitt Miller; $320,000 – Medina

Matthew Marlion Tillery and Hailee Ann Tillery to Ricky L. Davis and Teresa Davis; $329,000 – Medina

Blake Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch to Tetella Farms, LLC; $261,500 – Gibson County

Joseph Ulrich to Bobby W. Sharp and Sue Sharp; $314,935.74 – Milan

Thomas E. Beasley, Sr., and Pamela Beasley to Juan Velasco; $42,000 – Humboldt

Stinson Properties Partnership to Jak Capital, LLC; $990,000 – Medina

Robert L. Newsome and Katelynn E. Newsome to Michael Chase Arnold; $150,000 – Newbern

Koka Development, LLC, to Clark Family Holdings, LLC; $45,000 – Medina

Jackie Pemberton and Suzanne Pemberton to Stephen L. Pemberton and Loretta Pemberton – Milan

Jaqueline Vo to Krishan K. Advani Irrevocable Living Trust; $225,000 – Medina

Rendell Martin and Charmaine Martin to Faith Temple Church of God and Christ; $6,000 – Humboldt

Steve Prince to Jon Robert Lancaster; $49,600 – Trenton

Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage to Leigh C. House; $82,500 – Humboldt

Michael L. Wallace to Kevin Hunt; $236,000 – Trenton

Blake Spellings, Carthel Jack Finch and Kris Bradford to Allen Reynolds and Leigh Reynolds; $25,000 – Gibson County

Brenda Baird to Roger Dale Matlock and Evelyn A. Matlock; $150,000 – Milan

LeShaun Thomas Johnson to Samantha Inman; $225,000 – Trenton

Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; $98,405.79 – Milan

Marriage Licenses

Daniel Isaac Ervin of Bradford to Jennifer Leann Davidson of Dyer

Owen Richard Bartholomew of Parsons to Jaylie Madison Shaver of Humboldt

Jonathan Eli Gaydon of Humboldt to Alexis Nichole Essary of Humboldt

Larry Gene Frye, II of Dyer to Chasity Lynn Pierce of Dyer

Justin Lee Ewell of Trenton to Jessica Darlene Johnson Seiber of Trenton

Grant Harrington McEwen of Trenton to Haidyn Banks McLemore of Trenton

Hayden Andrew Wray of Medina to Rebecca Christine Lawler of Medina

Alan Keith Floyd of Jackson to Leigh Chantee Taylor House of Humboldt

Reece Evan Gibson of Humboldt to Elizabeth Ann Turner of Humboldt

Jonathan Gregory Goodwin of Atwood to Penny Marie Hanks Cavaness of Atwood

Patrick Francis Miksa of Dyer to Erin Grace Reed of Dyer