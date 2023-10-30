Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 12 of fall season

All fall sports are now in the postseason. Football playoffs begin on Friday, and the cross country state tournament is Friday also.

GIBSON COUNTY

FRIDAY

High School Football

State playoffs, First Round, Class 4A, Station Camp at South Gibson; Class 2A, Milan at Lewis County, Peabody at Loretto; Class 1A, Eagleville at West Carroll

High School Cross Country

Class A-AA state meet, at Sanders Ferry Park (Hendersonville), 1:50 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

Middle School Basketball

Gleason at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Martin at Crockett County, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; McKenzie at Dresden, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Middle School Basketball

Sharon at Gleason (boys only), 5 p.m.; USJ at Martin, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at McKenzie, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Gleason, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

State playoffs, First Round, Class 3A, Westview at Bolton, 7 p.m.; Class 1A, Middleton at Dresden, 7 p.m.

High School Cross Country

