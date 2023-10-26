| logout
TSSAA high school football first round matchups in West Tennessee
Here are the first round high school football playoff matchups for West Tennessee:
Class 1A
Eagleville (6-4) at West Carroll (5-4)
Cornersville (6-4) at McKenzie (9-1)
Middleton (1-8) at Dresden (10-0)
Lake County (5-5) at Middle College (6-4)
Westwood (4-6) at Union City (7-3)
South Fulton (6-4) at MASE (8-1)
Class 3A
Memphis East/Raleigh-Egypt at Dyersburg (10-0)
Westview (6-4) at Bolton (7-3)
Hamilton (6-4) at Covington (8-2)
Ripley (6-4) at Sheffield (8-2)
Class 5A
Memphis Central (5-5) at Henry County (9-1)
Hendersonville (7-3) at Munford (8-2)
Division II-A
Ezell-Harding (4-6) at Jackson Christian (9-1)