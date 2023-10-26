TSSAA high school football first round matchups in West Tennessee

Here are the first round high school football playoff matchups for West Tennessee:

Class 1A

Eagleville (6-4) at West Carroll (5-4)

Cornersville (6-4) at McKenzie (9-1)

Middleton (1-8) at Dresden (10-0)

Lake County (5-5) at Middle College (6-4)

Westwood (4-6) at Union City (7-3)

South Fulton (6-4) at MASE (8-1)

Class 3A

Memphis East/Raleigh-Egypt at Dyersburg (10-0)

Westview (6-4) at Bolton (7-3)

Hamilton (6-4) at Covington (8-2)

Ripley (6-4) at Sheffield (8-2)

Class 5A

Memphis Central (5-5) at Henry County (9-1)

Hendersonville (7-3) at Munford (8-2)

Division II-A

Ezell-Harding (4-6) at Jackson Christian (9-1)