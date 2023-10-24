Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 11

“On the road again, I just can’t wait to get on the road again,” Victor Parkins was humming the Willie Nelson song as I walked into the office on Monday morning.

“Turning into a country fan, I see,” I laughed as I sat down at my desk.

“No, just think about my travels with Milan football,” Parkins replied. “At Trenton this past week, and a trip to Decaturville this week.”

“Guess you will be cheering hard then for Milan to win, so the opening week of the playoffs will be at Johnnie Hale Stadium?,” I asked.

“Yea, that sure would be nice,” Parkins responded. “Who wants to drive to Lewis County?”

“That is quite the haul,” I said. “You better get to Decaturville early because that town is going to turn out. And you want to see the entrance the team makes when they walk down through the stands to get to the field before the game.”

“Maybe, Milan can win like I did last week,” I joked.

Parkins rolled his eyes and walked off.

NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.

After two weeks of losing to Parkins, I finally ended up back on top as I went 13-2, while Parkins was 12-3.

We both missed KIPP Academy beating West Carroll and Lexington beating Chester County, while Parkins also missed Dyer Coy beating Obion County.

I am now 119-30 (.799 winning percentage), while Parkins is 115-34 (.772).

Lots of big matchups in Week 11, so here we go:

Milan (8-1, 5-1 6-2A) at Riverside (7-2, 5-1)

The winner earns a home playoff game in the opening round of the playoffs. Milan is coming off its best performance of the season in beating Peabody by 42 points. So here is to show how far this team has come.

Odom’s Pick: Riverside 28, Milan 24

Vic’s Pick: Milan 28, Riverside 21

South Gibson (7-2, 3-1 6-4A) at South Side (2-7, 0-4)

The Hornets are guaranteed to play at home next week to open up the state playoffs. Now they need momentum going into the tournament, and what better way than to play the team at the bottom of the Region 6-4A standings.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 38, South Side 14

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 49, South Side 20

Peabody (4-5, 4-2 6-2A) at Huntingdon (8-1, 6-0)

While the Golden Tide are guaranteed a spot in the Class 2A playoffs, ending the season with the region champions will be no easy task. Peabody must respond well after last week’s loss to Milan.

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon 35, Peabody 13

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon 42, Peabody 17

JCM (1-8, 0-6 6-2A) at Gibson County (1-8, 0-6)

While neither team can make the Class 2A playoffs, both of these teams would love to end the regular season with a win. Watch for Jay Allen to end the season with an exclamation point.

Odom’s Pick: Gibson County 28, JCM 21

Vic’s Pick: JCM 22, Gibson County 20

Humboldt (0-9, 0-6 7-1A) at South Fulton (5-4, 3-3) (Thurs.)

This is the last chance for the Vikings to get a win this season, but South Fulton is a playoff team and looking to face Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering in the opening round.

Odom’s Pick: South Fulton 32, Humboldt 16

Vic’s Pick: South Fulton 40, Humboldt 16

West Carroll (5-3, 4-0 6-1A) at McKenzie (8-1, 4-0) (Thurs.)

This is for the Region 6-1A championship. Both of these teams have earned a home playoff game next week, but a region championship would be sweet for the War Eagles.

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie 38, West Carroll 14

Vic’s Pick: McKenzie 45, West Carroll 20

Best of the West

Westview (6-3, 5-1 7-3A) at Covington (7-2, 5-1) (Thurs.)

Odom’s Pick: Covington

Vic’s Pick: Covington

Greenfield (3-6, 2-4 7-1A) at Dresden (9-0, 6-0) (Thurs.)

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Vic’s Pick: Dresden

Gleason (5-4, 2-4 7-1A) at Halls (2-7, 1-5) (Thurs.)

Odom’s Pick: Gleason

Vic’s Pick: Gleason

Chester County (2-7, 1-3 6-4A) at North Side (4-5, 2-2)

Odom’s Pick: North Side

Vic’s Pick: North Side

Union City (6-3, 5-1 7-1A) at Lake County (5-4, 5-1) (Thurs.)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Vic’s Pick: Union City

Dyer County (5-4, 3-0 7-4A) at Haywood (7-2, 3-0)

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Vic’s Pick: Haywood

Jackson Christian (9-0, 4-0 D2-A) at TCA (7-2, 4-0) (Thurs.)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Vic’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Ripley (6-3, 4-2 7-3A) at Dyersburg (9-0, 6-0) (Thurs.)

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Vic’s Pick: Dyersburg

Camden (4-5, 2-4 6-2A) at Adamsville (5-4, 2-4)

Odom’s Pick: Adamsville

Vic’s Pick: Adamsville