Right to Know October 24, 2023

Sheriff’s Report Oct. 16-22, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/16/2023 through 10/22/2023:

Austin Dane Taylor, B/M, 31- hold for other agency.

Russell Dewayne Carson, W/M, 75- driving under the influence first offense.

Cadarius Devon Carter, B/M, 26- capias.

Tara Elaine Connell, W/F, 29- capias.

Shanreaka Nicole Cooper, B/F, 41- Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

William Tyrone Davis, B/M, 36- criminal impersonation, resisting arrest.

Samarra Lateisha Edmontson, B/F, 37- theft of property.

Antonio Deshon Ford, B/M, 50- capias, violation of probation, violation of parole.

Wesley Jay Griffin, W/M, 37- capias.

James Richard Holden, W/M, 28- theft of property.

Michael Dwayne Holland, W/M, 40- capias.

Dylan Nicholas Huey, W/M, 23- violation of probation.

Brandon Leaon Leach, B/M, 36- capias.

Elijah Neal Morris, W/M, 40- violation of probation.

Jackie Dwayne Parlow, W/M, 60- driving under the influence first offense, impropert display of plates.

James Russell Pipkin, W/M, 55- capias.

Tyler Ashton Pipkin, B/M, 30- capias.

Gerry Allen Pitts, B/M, 53- capias.

Justin Cody Rodgers, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Jermaine Le’Shun Stevenson Jr., B/M, 21- hold for other agency.

Jason L. Warnick, W/M, 44- attachment order.

Nicholas Sebastian Williams, B/M, 26- capias, attachment order.

Stephen Vaughn Bailey, W/M, 46- hold for other agency.

Jared Lee Baker, W/M, 19- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Josue Estrada-Herra, U/M, 31- simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence first offense, open container law, driving without license.

Lindsey Nicole Gonsalez, W/F, 26- enticing/purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked suspended license.

Travis Gregory Janes, W/M, 25- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, speeding.

Jeffrey Wayne McCord Jr., W/M, 33- violation of probation.

Rachel Dawn Nichols, W/F, 43- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Gerry Allen Pitts, B/M, 53- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Jacob Howard Reasons, W/M, 20- prohibited purchase/possession of tobacco products by minors, liquor/alcohol offenses.

Norland Dwayne Reed, B/M, 53- murder first degree, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Antron Demon Tyus, B/M, 34- possession of controlled substance analog.

Samarra Lateisha Edmonston, B/F, 37- attachment order.

Kevin Todd Hicks, W/M, 48- aggravated assault, reckless endangerment.

David Lynn Hamman, W/M, 37- contraband in penal institution, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license.

James Roy Foutch, W/M, 66- failure to appear.

Jacob Dylan Lancaster, W/M, 30- evading arrest.

Jasmine Lashae Hayes, B/F, 28- assault.

Jonathan Clint Baker, W/M, 47- weekender.

Clint Porter Doolin, W/M, 37- weekender.

Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 23- weekender.

Jeremiah Eugene Moore, W/M, 45- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 54- weekender.

Alexander Lee Walker, W/M, 36- weekender.

Police Report Oct. 9-22, 2023

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/9/2023 through 10/15/2023:

Isaias Cicul Tiul, H/M, 33, of Mississippi; Arrest date and location: October 14, 2023, 806 N. Central; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Amanda Paige Collins, B/F, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 12, 2023, E. Main Street; Charges: manufacturing, selling, delivering, possession of controlled substance analog, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Sarah Lynn Hardee, W/F, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 11, 2023, Central and McLin; Charges: speeding, failure to maintain control, driving on revoked/suspended, expired license, driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas

Teandre Syquan McKinney, B/M, 21, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: October 13, 2023, East End Drive; Charges: display of plates, unlawful possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Aaron Devon Taylor, B/M, 53, of Milan; Arrest date and location: October 11, 2023, HPD; Charges: disorderly conduct, weapon: prohibited (A)(6), weapon: carrying during judicial proceeding, contempt of court, retaliation of past action. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/16/2023 through 10/22/2023:

Jared Lee Banker, W/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 19, 2023, Honeysuckle/Main; Charges: manufacturing/selling/delivering controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Cadarius Devon Carter, B/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 21, 2023, 1119 N. 7th; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Lindsey Nicole Gonsalez, H/F, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: October 20, 2023, 2235 Lalatta; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, enticing a child to buy alcohol under the age of 21. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Josue Estrada Herra, H/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 21, 2023, Maple Circle/Bailey Park; Charges: driving without a license, driving under the influence, violation of open container, simple possession. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Travis Gregory Janes, W/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 19, 2023, Honeysuckle/Main; Charges: speeding, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Rachel Dawn Nichols, W/F, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 16, 2023, East Main; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Gerry Allen Pitts, B/M, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 20, 2023, 16th and McKnight; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Jacob Howard Reasons, W/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 20, 2023, 2235 Lalatta; Charges: underage possession of alcohol, violation of Tennessee Drug-Free Youth Act. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Norland Dwayne Reed, B/M, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 19, 2023, Jackson; Charges: murder first degree, unlawful possession of weapon, possession of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Ani’ya Nicole Strickland, B/F, 20, of Brownville; Arrest date and location: October 22, 2023, 1112 N 5th Ave.; Charges: underage consumption. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Antron Demon Tyus, B/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 17, 2023, Stop and Shop; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Cpl. Phillips.

Marriage Licenses

Tiffany Paige Frizzell of Cordova and Jackson Ryan Donnell of Cordova

Thomas Mathew Hally of Medina and Nichole Elizabeth Hansen of Medina

Samuel Jeffrey Rollins of Milan and Meagan Nicole Brown of Milan

Kevin Blake Sherron of Trenton and Amber Marie Kincaid Olson of Trenton

Alex Keith Arnold of Dyer and Briana Lynn Taylor of Dyer

Jtone Jeoffrey Jackson of Trenton and Ashley Simone Harris of Trenton

Penny Carol Fletcher Hersey of Trenton and Mark Anthony Smith of Trenton

Alex David Lannom of Milan and Jessica Brooke Kellum of Milan