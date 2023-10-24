Melba Dennison Butler, 89, passed away on October 16, 2023 at Humboldt Healthcare & Rehab in Humboldt, Tenn.

Funeral were held Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Karnes & Son Funeral Home in Kenton, Tenn. with burial at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kenton. Visitation was immediately preceded the service from noon until 2 p.m. Serving as pallbearers were Dwaine Phillips, Justin Phillips, Tucker Phillips, Avery Phillips, Phillip Andrews and Pryce Andrews.

Mrs. Butler loved the Lord, her family, her church family and never met a stranger. She was affectionately called Granny by her family and friends, is now in the presence of the Lord. She awaits her future glorified spiritual body.

She was raised poor and worked hard all of her life, but never stopped providing for and loving her family. She lived her life by 1 Corinthians Chapter 13. For years she took care of her handicapped mother until her passing. Then Mrs. Butler took care of her ailing husband, Gene Butler, until his passing. Her love persevered.

Mrs. Butler was the matriarch of the family always hosting multiple family gatherings/meals each year. Those memories will live on through many generations. She was also devoted to her church, Central Ave. Christian Church in Humboldt, where she served as historian, librarian, deaconess and co-chair of Christian Action Committee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulyess and Lavana Dennison of Kenton; brothers, James and Charles Dennison; her first husband Jimmie Phillips; her second husband, Gene Butler; daughter-in-law, Marsha Phillips; stepson, Tim Butler; and step-grandson, William Butler.

Mrs. Butler is survived by two sons, Dwight Phillips (Jana) of Rives, Tenn. and Dwaine Phillips (Lisa) of Jackson, Tenn.; three step-children, Steve (Teressa) Butler of Lexington, Tenn., Randy (Brenda) Butler of Gadsden, Tenn. and Teresa (Bill) Brundige of Martin, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Jeana Beth Andrews (Stephen) of Hendersonville, Tenn., Justin Phillips (Bobi) of Rives, Julie Wyman (Jordan) of Hendersonville, Tenn., Tucker Phillips (Megan) of Humboldt and Avery Phillips (Lauren) of Humboldt; 10 great-grandchildren, Phillip and Pryce Andrews, Ainsley Phillips, Weston and Jameson Wyman, Nolan, Heath and Reese Phillips, and Paxton and Vivi Blake Phillips; and several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Mrs. Butler to: Central Avenue Christian Church, 1501 Osborne St., Humboldt, TN 38343.