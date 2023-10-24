Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 11
Walking off the soccer field at Martin City Park on Saturday, I ran into a guy known by all of Weakley County for his time with the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame and his time on the radio John Hatler.
Hatler has been a busy man the past couple of years as his older daughter Cara Brooke was on the 2023 Westview state championship teams
in basketball and softball. And now his youngest daughter Cambry – although injured – is a member of the girls soccer team headed to the state tournament this week.
“So John this has been a busy week for you, I guess,” I said as I approached the sideline. “Two home soccer games, a rainy mess of a game in Cheatham County, and you broadcast UT Martin’s Homecoming game.”
“Yea, it has been a little busy, but at least it was only the one drive to Cheatham County to fight with the rain,” I laughed.
“Yea, there are things I would say about that game, but I will save it for another day,” Hatler chuckled.
“So can girls soccer make it a state championship trifecta this season?,” I asked.
“Maybe, but this team is really young but they fight hard,” Hatler replied.
“Well, I will see you Wednesday in Chattanooga,” I said. “And by the way how did you get two athletic daughters? Must be from their momma’s genes.”
At that point, I thought I better get away before he chased me down.
One person I didn’t let chase me down this week was Weakley County editor Josh Lemons as we tied in our weekly pick’em contest.
NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.
Both Lemons and myself missed two picks this week, so we ended in a tie as we both went 13-2.
We both missed KIPP Academy over West Carroll, while I missed Lexington over Chester County and Lemons missed Dyer County over Obion County.
I am now 119-30 (.799 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 108-41 (.725).
And now we get ready for the final week of the regular season:
Westview (6-3, 5-1 7-3A) at Covington (7-2, 5-1) (Thurs.)
A home playoff game is the reward for the winner. Covington has won six straight games, while Westview has won six of its last seven games.
Odom’s Pick: Covington 27, Westview 21
Lemons’ Pick: Westview 32, Covington 21
Greenfield (3-6, 2-4 7-1A) at Dresden (9-0, 6-0) (Thurs.)
The Region 7-1A championship is already wrapped up for the Lions, but a perfect regular season would be a big moment also. Greenfield is trying to find momentum here at the end of the season.
Odom’s Pick: Dresden 42, Greenfield 12
Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 35, Greenfield 6
Gleason (5-4, 2-4 7-1A) at Halls (2-7, 1-5) (Thurs.)
While the Bulldogs can’t earn a playoff spot with a win, a six-win season is something that has only happened once for the program since 2013, so that would be a big accomplishment this season.
Odom’s Pick: Gleason 40, Halls 21
Lemons’ Pick: Gleason 35, Halls 16
Best of the West
Milan (8-1, 5-1 6-2A) at Riverside (7-2, 5-1)
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Lemons’ Pick: Milan
South Gibson (7-2, 3-1 6-4A) at South Side (2-7, 0-4)
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson
Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson
Peabody (4-5, 4-2 6-2A) at Huntingdon (8-1, 6-0)
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon
JCM (1-8, 0-6 6-2A) at Gibson County (1-8, 0-6)
Odom’s Pick: Gibson County
Lemons’ Pick: Gibson County
Humboldt (0-9, 0-6 7-1A) at South Fulton (5-4, 3-3) (Thurs.)
Odom’s Pick: South Fulton
Lemons’ Pick: South Fulton
West Carroll (5-3, 4-0 6-1A) at McKenzie (8-1, 4-0) (Thurs.)
Odom’s Pick: McKenzie
Lemons’ Pick: McKenzie
Chester County (2-7, 1-3 6-4A) at North Side (4-5, 2-2)
Odom’s Pick: North Side
Lemons’ Pick: North Side
Union City (6-3, 5-1 7-1A) at Lake County (5-4, 5-1) (Thurs.)
Odom’s Pick: Union City
Lemons’ Pick: Union City
Dyer County (5-4, 3-0 7-4A) at Haywood (7-2, 3-0)
Odom’s Pick: Haywood
Lemons’ Pick: Dyer County
Jackson Christian (9-0, 4-0 D2-A) at TCA (7-2, 4-0) (Thurs.)
Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian
Lemons’ Pick: Jackson Christian
Ripley (6-3, 4-2 7-3A) at Dyersburg (9-0, 6-0) (Thurs.)
Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg
Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg
Camden (4-5, 2-4 6-2A) at Adamsville (5-4, 2-4)
Odom’s Pick: Adamsville
Lemons’ Pick: Adamsville