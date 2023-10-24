Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 11

Walking off the soccer field at Martin City Park on Saturday, I ran into a guy known by all of Weakley County for his time with the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame and his time on the radio John Hatler.

Hatler has been a busy man the past couple of years as his older daughter Cara Brooke was on the 2023 Westview state championship teams

in basketball and softball. And now his youngest daughter Cambry – although injured – is a member of the girls soccer team headed to the state tournament this week.

“So John this has been a busy week for you, I guess,” I said as I approached the sideline. “Two home soccer games, a rainy mess of a game in Cheatham County, and you broadcast UT Martin’s Homecoming game.”

“Yea, it has been a little busy, but at least it was only the one drive to Cheatham County to fight with the rain,” I laughed.

“Yea, there are things I would say about that game, but I will save it for another day,” Hatler chuckled.

“So can girls soccer make it a state championship trifecta this season?,” I asked.

“Maybe, but this team is really young but they fight hard,” Hatler replied.

“Well, I will see you Wednesday in Chattanooga,” I said. “And by the way how did you get two athletic daughters? Must be from their momma’s genes.”

At that point, I thought I better get away before he chased me down.

One person I didn’t let chase me down this week was Weakley County editor Josh Lemons as we tied in our weekly pick’em contest.

NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.

Both Lemons and myself missed two picks this week, so we ended in a tie as we both went 13-2.

We both missed KIPP Academy over West Carroll, while I missed Lexington over Chester County and Lemons missed Dyer County over Obion County.

I am now 119-30 (.799 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 108-41 (.725).

And now we get ready for the final week of the regular season:

Westview (6-3, 5-1 7-3A) at Covington (7-2, 5-1) (Thurs.)

A home playoff game is the reward for the winner. Covington has won six straight games, while Westview has won six of its last seven games.

Odom’s Pick: Covington 27, Westview 21

Lemons’ Pick: Westview 32, Covington 21

Greenfield (3-6, 2-4 7-1A) at Dresden (9-0, 6-0) (Thurs.)

The Region 7-1A championship is already wrapped up for the Lions, but a perfect regular season would be a big moment also. Greenfield is trying to find momentum here at the end of the season.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 42, Greenfield 12

Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 35, Greenfield 6

Gleason (5-4, 2-4 7-1A) at Halls (2-7, 1-5) (Thurs.)

While the Bulldogs can’t earn a playoff spot with a win, a six-win season is something that has only happened once for the program since 2013, so that would be a big accomplishment this season.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason 40, Halls 21

Lemons’ Pick: Gleason 35, Halls 16

Best of the West

Milan (8-1, 5-1 6-2A) at Riverside (7-2, 5-1)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

South Gibson (7-2, 3-1 6-4A) at South Side (2-7, 0-4)

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson

Peabody (4-5, 4-2 6-2A) at Huntingdon (8-1, 6-0)

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon

JCM (1-8, 0-6 6-2A) at Gibson County (1-8, 0-6)

Odom’s Pick: Gibson County

Lemons’ Pick: Gibson County

Humboldt (0-9, 0-6 7-1A) at South Fulton (5-4, 3-3) (Thurs.)

Odom’s Pick: South Fulton

Lemons’ Pick: South Fulton

West Carroll (5-3, 4-0 6-1A) at McKenzie (8-1, 4-0) (Thurs.)

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Lemons’ Pick: McKenzie

Chester County (2-7, 1-3 6-4A) at North Side (4-5, 2-2)

Odom’s Pick: North Side

Lemons’ Pick: North Side

Union City (6-3, 5-1 7-1A) at Lake County (5-4, 5-1) (Thurs.)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Lemons’ Pick: Union City

Dyer County (5-4, 3-0 7-4A) at Haywood (7-2, 3-0)

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Lemons’ Pick: Dyer County

Jackson Christian (9-0, 4-0 D2-A) at TCA (7-2, 4-0) (Thurs.)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Lemons’ Pick: Jackson Christian

Ripley (6-3, 4-2 7-3A) at Dyersburg (9-0, 6-0) (Thurs.)

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg

Camden (4-5, 2-4 6-2A) at Adamsville (5-4, 2-4)

Odom’s Pick: Adamsville

Lemons’ Pick: Adamsville