Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 10

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 22, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (5) 9-0 131 1

2. Oakland (8) 8-1 124 2

3. Brentwood 9-0 111 3

4. Germantown (1) 9-0 108 4

5. Bearden 7-2 66 6

6. Clarksville 9-0 51 9

7. Riverdale 7-2 44 7

8. Maryville 6-3 30 NR

9. Mt. Juliet 8-1 27 5

(tie) Jefferson County 8-1 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Houston 25. Collierville 12. Ravenwood 11. Bartlett 2. Cookeville 1.<

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (11) 8-1 137 1

2. Henry County (2) 8-1 122 2

3. Southwind (1) 9-0 105 4

4. Page 8-1 99 5

5. Nolensville 8-1 71 6

6. Centennial 7-2 65 3

7. Oak Ridge 7-2 46 8

8. Powell 7-2 35 10

9. Sevier County 8-1 24 NR

10. McMinn County 6-3 18 7

(tie) Munford 7-2 18 9

Others receiving votes: Shelbyville 12. Hendersonville 10. Knoxville Halls 4. Beech 4.<

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (10) 9-0 130 1

2. Upperman (2) 9-0 111 2

(tie) Elizabethton (1) 8-0 111 3

4. Hardin County (1) 9-0 105 4

5. Greeneville 7-0 97 5

6. Macon County 8-1 69 6

7. Marshall County 8-1 54 7

8. Haywood County 7-2 40 9

9. Millington 8-1 15 NR

10. Anderson County 5-4 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Gibbs 9. Loudon 5. Stone Memorial 5. South Gibson 4. Red Bank 1.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (10) 8-1 135 1

2. Dyersburg (2) 9-0 126 2

3. Meigs County (2) 9-0 116 3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 8-1 94 4

5. East Nashville 7-2 70 5

6. Covington 7-2 66 6

7. Giles County 7-1 63 7

8. McMinn Central 7-2 45 9

9. Kingston 7-2 31 8

10. Westview 6-3 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Sequatchie County 4. Sheffield 4. Johnson County 4. Unicoi County 2. Chuckey-Doak 1.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. York Institute (5) 9-0 131 1

2. Marion County (4) 9-0 120 2

3. Huntingdon (5) 8-1 115 3

4. Loretto 9-0 100 4

5. East Robertson 8-1 53 5

6. Riverside 7-2 52 8

7. Milan 8-1 51 7

(tie) Smith County 7-2 51 6

9. Mitchell 9-0 32 10

10. Lewis County 8-1 28 9

Others receiving votes: Hampton 12. South Greene 9. Mt. Pleasant 7. East Hickman 5. Happy Valley 4.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (9) 9-0 134 1

2. Dresden (5) 9-0 129 2

3. Moore County 9-0 111 3

4. McKenzie 8-1 96 4

5. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 7-1 78 6

6. Coalfield 8-1 76 5

7. Union City 6-3 52 8

8. Whitwell 7-2 34 10

9. Clay County 6-3 28 7

10. Collinwood 6-2 9 9

(tie) Oliver Springs 6-3 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Cornersville 6. Gordonsville 5. Cloudland 2. Lake County 1.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Jackson Christian (14) 9-0 140 1

2. Middle Tennessee Christian 8-1 133 2

3. Friendship Christian 7-2 102 3

4. Trinity Christian Academy 7-2 92 4

5. First Assembly Christian 7-2 81 5

Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 12.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. CPA (10) 8-1 130 2

2. Boyd Buchanan (3) 9-0 124 T3

3. Franklin Road Academy (1) 8-1 115 1

4. Knoxville Webb 8-1 103 T3

5. Davidson Academy 8-1 63 5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 25.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (14) 9-0 140 1

2. MUS 8-1 118 3

(tie) Baylor 7-2 118 2

4. Ensworth 7-2 97 4

5. Lipscomb Academy 4-5 51 NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 18. CBHS 12. MBA 6.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.