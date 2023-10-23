Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 10
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 22, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
1. Bradley Central (5) 9-0 131 1
2. Oakland (8) 8-1 124 2
3. Brentwood 9-0 111 3
4. Germantown (1) 9-0 108 4
5. Bearden 7-2 66 6
6. Clarksville 9-0 51 9
7. Riverdale 7-2 44 7
8. Maryville 6-3 30 NR
9. Mt. Juliet 8-1 27 5
(tie) Jefferson County 8-1 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Houston 25. Collierville 12. Ravenwood 11. Bartlett 2. Cookeville 1.<
Division I – Class 5A
1. Knoxville West (11) 8-1 137 1
2. Henry County (2) 8-1 122 2
3. Southwind (1) 9-0 105 4
4. Page 8-1 99 5
5. Nolensville 8-1 71 6
6. Centennial 7-2 65 3
7. Oak Ridge 7-2 46 8
8. Powell 7-2 35 10
9. Sevier County 8-1 24 NR
10. McMinn County 6-3 18 7
(tie) Munford 7-2 18 9
Others receiving votes: Shelbyville 12. Hendersonville 10. Knoxville Halls 4. Beech 4.<
Division I – Class 4A
1. Pearl-Cohn (10) 9-0 130 1
2. Upperman (2) 9-0 111 2
(tie) Elizabethton (1) 8-0 111 3
4. Hardin County (1) 9-0 105 4
5. Greeneville 7-0 97 5
6. Macon County 8-1 69 6
7. Marshall County 8-1 54 7
8. Haywood County 7-2 40 9
9. Millington 8-1 15 NR
10. Anderson County 5-4 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Gibbs 9. Loudon 5. Stone Memorial 5. South Gibson 4. Red Bank 1.
Division I – Class 3A
1. Alcoa (10) 8-1 135 1
2. Dyersburg (2) 9-0 126 2
3. Meigs County (2) 9-0 116 3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 8-1 94 4
5. East Nashville 7-2 70 5
6. Covington 7-2 66 6
7. Giles County 7-1 63 7
8. McMinn Central 7-2 45 9
9. Kingston 7-2 31 8
10. Westview 6-3 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Sequatchie County 4. Sheffield 4. Johnson County 4. Unicoi County 2. Chuckey-Doak 1.<
Division I – Class 2A
1. York Institute (5) 9-0 131 1
2. Marion County (4) 9-0 120 2
3. Huntingdon (5) 8-1 115 3
4. Loretto 9-0 100 4
5. East Robertson 8-1 53 5
6. Riverside 7-2 52 8
7. Milan 8-1 51 7
(tie) Smith County 7-2 51 6
9. Mitchell 9-0 32 10
10. Lewis County 8-1 28 9
Others receiving votes: Hampton 12. South Greene 9. Mt. Pleasant 7. East Hickman 5. Happy Valley 4.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. South Pittsburg (9) 9-0 134 1
2. Dresden (5) 9-0 129 2
3. Moore County 9-0 111 3
4. McKenzie 8-1 96 4
5. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 7-1 78 6
6. Coalfield 8-1 76 5
7. Union City 6-3 52 8
8. Whitwell 7-2 34 10
9. Clay County 6-3 28 7
10. Collinwood 6-2 9 9
(tie) Oliver Springs 6-3 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Cornersville 6. Gordonsville 5. Cloudland 2. Lake County 1.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Jackson Christian (14) 9-0 140 1
2. Middle Tennessee Christian 8-1 133 2
3. Friendship Christian 7-2 102 3
4. Trinity Christian Academy 7-2 92 4
5. First Assembly Christian 7-2 81 5
Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 12.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. CPA (10) 8-1 130 2
2. Boyd Buchanan (3) 9-0 124 T3
3. Franklin Road Academy (1) 8-1 115 1
4. Knoxville Webb 8-1 103 T3
5. Davidson Academy 8-1 63 5
Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 25.<
Division II – Class 3A
1. McCallie (14) 9-0 140 1
2. MUS 8-1 118 3
(tie) Baylor 7-2 118 2
4. Ensworth 7-2 97 4
5. Lipscomb Academy 4-5 51 NR
Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 18. CBHS 12. MBA 6.<
