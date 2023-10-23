 Skip to content

Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 10

| |

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 22, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (5)                               9-0      131                                                        1

2. Oakland (8)                                       8-1      124                                                        2

3. Brentwood                                         9-0      111                                                        3

4. Germantown (1)                                    9-0      108                                                        4

5. Bearden                                          7-2      66                                                         6

6. Clarksville                                       9-0      51                                                         9

7. Riverdale                                         7-2      44                                                         7

8. Maryville                                         6-3      30                                                         NR

9. Mt. Juliet                                        8-1      27                                                         5

(tie) Jefferson County                                8-1      27                                                         NR

Others receiving votes: Houston 25. Collierville 12. Ravenwood 11. Bartlett 2. Cookeville 1.<

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (11)                               8-1      137                                                        1

2. Henry County (2)                                  8-1      122                                                        2

3. Southwind (1)                                     9-0      105                                                        4

4. Page                                             8-1      99                                                         5

5. Nolensville                                       8-1      71                                                         6

6. Centennial                                        7-2      65                                                         3

7. Oak Ridge                                         7-2      46                                                         8

8. Powell                                           7-2      35                                                         10

9. Sevier County                                     8-1      24                                                         NR

10. McMinn County                                     6-3      18                                                         7

(tie) Munford                                         7-2      18                                                         9

Others receiving votes: Shelbyville 12. Hendersonville 10. Knoxville Halls 4. Beech 4.<

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (10)                                   9-0      130                                                        1

2. Upperman (2)                                      9-0      111                                                        2

(tie) Elizabethton (1)                                8-0      111                                                        3

4. Hardin County (1)                                 9-0      105                                                        4

5. Greeneville                                       7-0      97                                                         5

6. Macon County                                      8-1      69                                                         6

7. Marshall County                                   8-1      54                                                         7

8. Haywood County                                    7-2      40                                                         9

9. Millington                                        8-1      15                                                         NR

10. Anderson County                                   5-4      14                                                         NR

Others receiving votes: Gibbs 9. Loudon 5. Stone Memorial 5. South Gibson 4. Red Bank 1.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (10)                                        8-1      135                                                        1

2. Dyersburg (2)                                     9-0      126                                                        2

3. Meigs County (2)                                  9-0      116                                                        3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman                                8-1      94                                                         4

5. East Nashville                                    7-2      70                                                         5

6. Covington                                         7-2      66                                                         6

7. Giles County                                      7-1      63                                                         7

8. McMinn Central                                    7-2      45                                                         9

9. Kingston                                          7-2      31                                                         8

10. Westview                                          6-3      9                                                          NR

Others receiving votes: Sequatchie County 4. Sheffield 4. Johnson County 4. Unicoi County 2. Chuckey-Doak 1.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. York Institute (5)                                9-0      131                                                        1

2. Marion County (4)                                 9-0      120                                                        2

3. Huntingdon (5)                                    8-1      115                                                        3

4. Loretto                                          9-0      100                                                        4

5. East Robertson                                    8-1      53                                                         5

6. Riverside                                         7-2      52                                                         8

7. Milan                                            8-1      51                                                         7

(tie) Smith County                                    7-2      51                                                         6

9. Mitchell                                          9-0      32                                                         10

10. Lewis County                                      8-1      28                                                         9

Others receiving votes: Hampton 12. South Greene 9. Mt. Pleasant 7. East Hickman 5. Happy Valley 4.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (9)                               9-0      134                                                        1

2. Dresden (5)                                       9-0      129                                                        2

3. Moore County                                      9-0      111                                                        3

4. McKenzie                                          8-1      96                                                         4

5. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering           7-1      78                                                         6

6. Coalfield                                         8-1      76                                                         5

7. Union City                                        6-3      52                                                         8       

8. Whitwell                                          7-2      34                                                         10

9. Clay County                                       6-3      28                                                         7

10. Collinwood                                        6-2      9                                                          9

(tie) Oliver Springs                                  6-3      9                                                          NR

Others receiving votes: Cornersville 6. Gordonsville 5. Cloudland 2. Lake County 1.<

Division II – Class 1A

 1. Jackson Christian (14)                            9-0      140                                                        1

2. Middle Tennessee Christian                        8-1      133                                                        2

3. Friendship Christian                              7-2      102                                                        3

4. Trinity Christian Academy                         7-2      92                                                         4

5. First Assembly Christian                          7-2      81                                                         5

Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 12.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. CPA (10)                                          8-1      130                                                        2

2. Boyd Buchanan (3)                                 9-0      124                                                        T3

3. Franklin Road Academy (1)                         8-1      115                                                        1

4. Knoxville Webb                                    8-1      103                                                        T3

5. Davidson Academy                                  8-1      63                                                         5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 25.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (14)                                     9-0      140                                                        1

2. MUS                                              8-1      118                                                        3

(tie) Baylor                                          7-2      118                                                        2

4. Ensworth                                          7-2      97                                                         4

5. Lipscomb Academy                                  4-5      51                                                         NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 18. CBHS 12. MBA 6.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment