Huntingdon up to No. 7 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 10

One more week is all that remains in the high school football regular season, and then playoffs will take over.

All of the top teams in West Tennessee won in Week 10, so no new teams joined the rankings this week. But there was one move.

Here are the rankings after Week 9.

1. Henry County (8-1) – Result: Beat Ridgeway 52-0. Up next: Home vs. Hendersonville (Thursday). Last week: No. 1.

2. Dyersburg (9-0) – Result: Beat Liberty 51-0. Up next: Home vs. Ripley (Thursday). Last week: No. 2.

3. Jackson Christian (9-0) – Result: Beat Harding Academy 62-7. Up next: At TCA (Thursday). Last week: No. 3.

4. Dresden (9-0) – Result: Beat Gleason 55-18. Up next: Home vs. Greenfield (Thursday). Last week: No. 4.

5. Hardin County (9-0) – Result: Beat South Side 40-13. Up next: Home vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 5.

6. McKenzie (8-1) – Result: Beat Freedom Prep 38-8. Up next: Home vs. West Carroll (Thursday). Last week: No. 6.

7. Huntingdon (8-1) – Result: Beat Camden 61-13. Up next: Home vs. Peabody. Last week: No. 8.

8. Haywood (7-2) – Result: Beat Crockett County 28-23. Up next: Home vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 7.

9. Munford (7-2) – Result: Bye week. Up next: Home vs. Memphis Central (Thursday). Last week: No. 9.

10. Riverside (7-2) – Result: Beat JCM 49-6. Up next: Home vs. Milan. Last week: No. 10.

11. Milan (8-1) – Result: Beat Peabody 48-6. Up next: At Riverside. Last week: No. 11.

12. Covington (7-2) – Result: Beat Ripley 36-0. Up next: Home vs. Westview (Thursday). Last week: No. 12.

13. South Gibson (7-2) – Result: Beat North Side 34-20. Up next: Home vs. South Side. Last week: No. 13.

14. Westview (5-3) – Result: Beat McNairy Central 51-0. Up next: At Covington (Thursday). Last week: No. 14.

15. TCA (7-2) – Result: Beat Tipton-Rosemark 49-13. Up next: Home vs. Jackson Christian. Last week: No. 15.

On the bubble: Ripley (6-3); Union City (6-3); USJ (6-3).