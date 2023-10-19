Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 10

As I sat in Smokin’ Hot in Milan on Sunday eating lunch, in walked Milan baseball assistant coach Taylor Paterson, husband of Milan volleyball coach Rebecca Paterson..

“Great minds think alike,” I joked.

“I am grabbing lunch and getting back to the house,” Taylor Paterson said. “Rebecca is knee deep in game film scouting Sale Creek along with East Robertson and Loretto.”

“So is this going to become a husband vs. wife competition with the Bulldogs?” I replied.

“What do you mean?,” Taylor Paterson asked.

“Well, you helped Greg Scott lead the Bulldog baseball team to the Class 2A state championship game in May, and five months later, your wife comes back and leads the volleyball team to its first-ever state tournament appearance,” I said.

“State tournaments look better with a little purple in them,” Taylor Paterson laughed.

“So which one of you is the better coach?,” I began to ask, when the front door shut behind Taylor as he walked out to his car.

“I guess time will only tell,” I laughed to my wife.

Milan and Gibson County will represent the county and all of West Tennessee in the Class A state tournament this week in Murfreesboro.

Wishing them better luck than I had last week in my picks.

NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.

For the second straight week, Parkins got one game closer to me in the standings as he went 13-2, while I went 12-3.

We both missed Camden over West Carroll and PURE Youth Academy over Crockett County, while I missed Lausanne over Munford.

I am now 106-28 (.791 winning percentage), while Parkins is 103-31 (.769).

With two weeks remaining until the playoffs, here is what we think about Week 10:

Milan (7-1, 4-1 6-2A) at Peabody (4-4, 4-1)

The loser will fall out of the three-way tie for second place between these two and Riverside. The Golden Tide seem to be finding their stride here late in the season, but the Bulldogs have only lost once this season.

Odom’s Pick: Milan 28, Peabody 27

Vic’s Pick: Milan 35, Peabody 24

South Gibson (5-2, 2-1 6-4A) at North Side (4-4, 2-1)

A home playoff game seems to be the reward for the winner. The Hornets are on a five-game winning streak, while the Indians have won their last two.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 28, North Side 14

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 38, North Side 14

Adamsville (4-4, 1-4 6-2A) at Gibson County (1-7, 0-5)

While neither team can make the playoffs this season, both are hungry to try and end the season with some momentum. Jay Allen should have a big game, but will it be enough to get a region win?

Odom’s Pick: Adamsville 35, Gibson County 20

Vic’s Pick: Adamsville 42, Gibson County 28

Union City (5-3, 4-1 7-1A) at Humboldt (0-8, 0-5)

This is not a good one for the Vikings trying to earn their first win of the season. The Golden Tornadoes have played a tough schedule and are trying to earn a home playoff game by ending the season with two wins.

Odom’s Pick: Union City 42, Humboldt 12

Vic’s Pick: Union City 55, Humboldt 6

KIPP Academy (3-2) at West Carroll (5-2)

The War Eagles host a Memphis team that has only played five games thus far. They want to get last week’s loss to Camden out of their system and prepare to try for the Region 6-1A title in Week 11.

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 32, KIPP 16

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 40, KIPP 22

Best of the West

Gleason (5-3, 2-3 7-1A) at Dresden (8-0, 5-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Vic’s Pick: Dresden

Westview (5-3, 4-1 7-3A) at McNairy Central (2-6, 1-4)

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Vic’s Pick: Westview

Greenfield (3-5, 2-3 7-1A) at Lake County (4-4, 4-1)

Odom’s Pick: Lake County

Vic’s Pick: Lake County

Lexington (3-5, 1-2 6-4A) at Chester County (2-6, 1-2)

Odom’s Pick: Chester County

Vic’s Pick: Chester County

Obion County (5-3, 1-2 7-4A) at Dyer County (4-4, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dyer County

Vic’s Pick: Obion County

Crockett County (5-3, 1-1 7-4A) at Haywood (6-2, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Vic’s Pick: Haywood

Ripley (6-2, 4-1 7-3A) at Covington (6-2, 4-1)

Odom’s Pick: Covington

Vic’s Pick: Covington

Huntingdon (7-1, 5-0 6-2A) at Camden (4-4, 2-3)

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon

Tipton-Rosemark (6-2, 1-2 D2-A) at TCA (6-2, 3-0)

Odom’s Pick: TCA

Vic’s Pick: TCA

JCM (1-7, 0-5 6-2A) at Riverside (6-2, 4-1)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Vic’s Pick: Riverside