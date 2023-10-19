Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 10
Sitting at Sammie’s on Sunday night and eating a Smokehouse Club, Westview principal Brian Allen came walking in.
“Excited to be back from fall break?,” I asked.
“Well, it isn’t school that is the worry this week,” Allen replied. “This could be a week where I put lots of miles on my car.”
“Yea, that Region 7-3A is a big one, stretching from here to Bolivar to Scotts Hill to Covington,” I laughed.
“And we have to drive the 95 miles to McNairy Central this week straight through Jackson,” Allen said. “And then there is soccer…”
“Yea, the Lady Chargers host Harpeth on Tuesday in the Region 6-A semifinals,” I laughed. “That isn’t a long trip down the hill from the high school.”
“Yea, it isn’t about Tuesday,” Allen laughed back. “If Westview wins Tuesday, the region championship would be at Cheatham County on Thursday, which is 121 miles away, if they beat Huntingdon. Hoping we win that one too, or Saturday could be at Culleoka, which is 151 miles away. But to get those two teams to state, I am all behind the travel planning.”
“Well, maybe soccer will win all week, and Saturday would be at home,” I replied.
“And at least you got the best of Josh Lemons last week,” he said walking out with his sandwich.
NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.
I increased my lead over Lemons by three last week as I went 12-3, while he went 9-6.
We both missed Camden over West Carroll, Lausanne over Munford and PURE Youth Academy over Crockett County. Lemons also missed
Riverside over Adamsville, Liberty over McNairy Central and TCA over FACS.
I am now 106-28 (.791 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 95-39 (.709).
With playoffs approaching in two weeks, here is what we think about Week 10:
Gleason (5-3, 2-3 7-1A) at Dresden (8-0, 5-0)
The Lions can clinch the regular season Region 7-1A title with a win, while the Bulldogs are trying to sneak into the playoffs.
Odom’s Pick: Dresden 42, Gleason 14
Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 49, Gleason 24
Westview (5-3, 4-1 7-3A) at McNairy Central (2-6, 1-4)
Long road trip for the Chargers this week, and Week 1 is a bigger matchup with a home playoff game on the line. But Westview has to be focused on winning here to be in the best position going forward.
Odom’s Pick: Westview 35, McNairy Central 7
Lemons’ Pick: Westview 42, McNairy Central 0
Greenfield (3-5, 2-3 7-1A) at Lake County (4-4, 4-1)
The Falcons are still trying to earn a home playoff game, while the Yellowjackets want to end a four-game losing streak on the season.
Odom’s Pick: Lake County 32, Greenfield 14
Lemons’ Pick: Lake County 45, Greenfield 21
Best of the West
Milan (7-1, 4-1 6-2A) at Peabody (4-4, 4-1)
Odom’s Pick: Milan
Lemons’ Pick: Milan
South Gibson (5-2, 2-1 6-4A) at North Side (4-4, 2-1)
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson
Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson
Adamsville (4-4, 1-4 6-2A) at Gibson County (1-7, 0-5)
Odom’s Pick: Adamsville
Lemons’ Pick: Adamsville
Union City (5-3, 4-1 7-1A) at Humboldt (0-8, 0-5)
Odom’s Pick: Union City
Lemons’ Pick: Union City
KIPP Academy (3-2) at West Carroll (5-2)
Odom’s Pick: West Carroll
Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll
Lexington (3-5, 1-2 6-4A) at Chester County (2-6, 1-2)
Odom’s Pick: Chester County
Lemons’ Pick: Lexington
Obion County (5-3, 1-2 7-4A) at Dyer County (4-4, 2-0)
Odom’s Pick: Dyer County
Lemons’ Pick: Obion County
Crockett County (5-3, 1-1 7-4A) at Haywood (6-2, 2-0)
Odom’s Pick: Haywood
Lemons’ Pick: Haywood
Ripley (6-2, 4-1 7-3A) at Covington (6-2, 4-1)
Odom’s Pick: Covington
Lemons’ Pick: Covington
Huntingdon (7-1, 5-0 6-2A) at Camden (4-4, 2-3)
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon
Tipton-Rosemark (6-2, 1-2 D2-A) at TCA (6-2, 3-0)
Odom’s Pick: TCA
Lemons’ Pick: Tipton-Rosemark
JCM (1-7, 0-5 6-2A) at Riverside (6-2, 4-1)
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Lemons’ Pick: Riverside