Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 10

Sitting at Sammie’s on Sunday night and eating a Smokehouse Club, Westview principal Brian Allen came walking in.

“Excited to be back from fall break?,” I asked.

“Well, it isn’t school that is the worry this week,” Allen replied. “This could be a week where I put lots of miles on my car.”

“Yea, that Region 7-3A is a big one, stretching from here to Bolivar to Scotts Hill to Covington,” I laughed.

“And we have to drive the 95 miles to McNairy Central this week straight through Jackson,” Allen said. “And then there is soccer…”

“Yea, the Lady Chargers host Harpeth on Tuesday in the Region 6-A semifinals,” I laughed. “That isn’t a long trip down the hill from the high school.”

“Yea, it isn’t about Tuesday,” Allen laughed back. “If Westview wins Tuesday, the region championship would be at Cheatham County on Thursday, which is 121 miles away, if they beat Huntingdon. Hoping we win that one too, or Saturday could be at Culleoka, which is 151 miles away. But to get those two teams to state, I am all behind the travel planning.”

“Well, maybe soccer will win all week, and Saturday would be at home,” I replied.

“And at least you got the best of Josh Lemons last week,” he said walking out with his sandwich.

NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.

I increased my lead over Lemons by three last week as I went 12-3, while he went 9-6.

We both missed Camden over West Carroll, Lausanne over Munford and PURE Youth Academy over Crockett County. Lemons also missed

Riverside over Adamsville, Liberty over McNairy Central and TCA over FACS.

I am now 106-28 (.791 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 95-39 (.709).

With playoffs approaching in two weeks, here is what we think about Week 10:

Gleason (5-3, 2-3 7-1A) at Dresden (8-0, 5-0)

The Lions can clinch the regular season Region 7-1A title with a win, while the Bulldogs are trying to sneak into the playoffs.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 42, Gleason 14

Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 49, Gleason 24

Westview (5-3, 4-1 7-3A) at McNairy Central (2-6, 1-4)

Long road trip for the Chargers this week, and Week 1 is a bigger matchup with a home playoff game on the line. But Westview has to be focused on winning here to be in the best position going forward.

Odom’s Pick: Westview 35, McNairy Central 7

Lemons’ Pick: Westview 42, McNairy Central 0

Greenfield (3-5, 2-3 7-1A) at Lake County (4-4, 4-1)

The Falcons are still trying to earn a home playoff game, while the Yellowjackets want to end a four-game losing streak on the season.

Odom’s Pick: Lake County 32, Greenfield 14

Lemons’ Pick: Lake County 45, Greenfield 21

Best of the West

Milan (7-1, 4-1 6-2A) at Peabody (4-4, 4-1)

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

South Gibson (5-2, 2-1 6-4A) at North Side (4-4, 2-1)

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson

Adamsville (4-4, 1-4 6-2A) at Gibson County (1-7, 0-5)

Odom’s Pick: Adamsville

Lemons’ Pick: Adamsville

Union City (5-3, 4-1 7-1A) at Humboldt (0-8, 0-5)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Lemons’ Pick: Union City

KIPP Academy (3-2) at West Carroll (5-2)

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll

Lexington (3-5, 1-2 6-4A) at Chester County (2-6, 1-2)

Odom’s Pick: Chester County

Lemons’ Pick: Lexington

Obion County (5-3, 1-2 7-4A) at Dyer County (4-4, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dyer County

Lemons’ Pick: Obion County

Crockett County (5-3, 1-1 7-4A) at Haywood (6-2, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Lemons’ Pick: Haywood

Ripley (6-2, 4-1 7-3A) at Covington (6-2, 4-1)

Odom’s Pick: Covington

Lemons’ Pick: Covington

Huntingdon (7-1, 5-0 6-2A) at Camden (4-4, 2-3)

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon

Tipton-Rosemark (6-2, 1-2 D2-A) at TCA (6-2, 3-0)

Odom’s Pick: TCA

Lemons’ Pick: Tipton-Rosemark

JCM (1-7, 0-5 6-2A) at Riverside (6-2, 4-1)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Lemons’ Pick: Riverside