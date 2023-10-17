Right to Know – October 17, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – October 9-15, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/9/2023 through 10/15/2023:

Codey Michael Allmon, W/M, 27- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Rebecca Shiane Barnett, W/F, 27- violation of probation.

Robert Earl Binkley, W/M, 55- capias, violation of probation.

Angela Renee Blevins, W/F, 39- violation of probation.

Tyler Tramane Boykin, B/M, 20- violation of probation.

David Wayne Brown, W/M, 42- capias.

Jeffery Lynn Davis, W/M, 54- aggravated assault.

Ashilee Tarrah Doss, W/F, 32- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities..

Destiny Shunte Golden, B/F, 25- contraband into penal institution.

Cristin Ashley Gowdy, W/F, 39- capias.

Timothy Wayne Hood, W/M, 39- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jacob Warren Hopper, W/M, 33- theft of property.

Kaitlyn Marie Jones, W/F, 23- violation of probation.

William Wayne Kennedy, W/M, 39- weekender.

Marlon Dion Lee, B/M, 50- violation of probation.

Todd Gilman Murphy, W/M, 49- forgery, criminal simulation.

Shannon Ray Patterson, W/M, 43- capias.

Sonny Austin Rice III, B/M, 20- hold for other agency.

Janna DeLoach Rickman, W/F, 38- violation of probation.

James David Sanders, B/M, 62- attachment order.

Adrian Oliver Seward, B/M, 34- violation of probation.

Billy Thomas Jr., B/M, 33- capias.

Raven Sierra Willis, W/F, 27- capias.

Anthony Dalton Young, W/M, 30- capias, violation of probation.

Amanda Paige Collins, B/F, 40- possession of controlled substance analog, speeding.

Sarah Lynn Hardee, W/F, 34- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care, speeding.

Te’Andre Syquan Kinney, B/M, 22- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, possession of controlled substance analog, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Aaron Devon Taylor, B/M, 53- contempt of court, retaliation for past action, prohibited weapons, carrying weapons during judicial proceedings, disorderly conduct.

Isaias Cicul Tiul, W/M, 33- public intoxication.

John Darryl Burns, W/M, 46- capias.

Christina Michelle Koelsch, W/F, 42- violation of probation, attachment order.

Ashley Ann Turner, W/F, 38- driving under the influence, failure to provide proof of insurance, emergency vehicle law, failure to exercise due care.

Ashley Nichole Pilkington, B/F, 35- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Cory Andrew Rawls, W/M, 36- driving under the influence.

Jesse-James Vernon Callahan, W/M, 26- Schedule II drug violations, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

James Howard Ingram, B/M, 45- failure to appear.

Amber Michelle Morris, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

Raven Sierra Willis, W/F, 27- capias.

Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 60- weekender.

Bruce Dylan Sims, W/M, 26- aggravated assault.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 36- weekender.

Jeremy Todd Pinckley, W/M, 36- weekender.

Robert Blake Scott, W/M, 59- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 54- weekender.

Gibson County General Sessions Court

Lexie Mealer – theft under $1,000, criminal impersonation

Joe Neal Pigg, II – bound over to grand jury

Bryan N. Barker, aka Bryan Jackson – assault

Shakema Finch – theft under $1,000

Gregory L. Skinner, Jr. – theft under $1,000

Jimmy Taylor Jr. – failure to appear (report to jail)

Stacy Canady – simple domestic assault

Connie Stone – domestic assault

Byron Harris – theft under $1,000

Destiny A. Miller – DUI (1st offense)

Stephen Lewis – vandalism under $1,000

Wiley Austin – possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremiah E. Moore – DUI (1st offense)

Tristan Carter – driving on suspended license (2nd offense)

Constance White – child neglect (three counts)

Jeremiah Davis – assault

Megan Rae Brown – simple possession of meth

Robert Reynolds – simple possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana

Tracy Forrest – simple possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana

Carol Blurton – simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Brain Anthony Carroll – bound over to grand jury

Dalton D. Allen – resisting arrest (no weapon)

William Rolen – assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest

Salma Nasim – possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), theft under $1,000

Matthew Wassman – DUI (2nd Offense)

Wilbert Johnson – evading arrest

Amy Reynolds – obstruction of service of process

Andrew Allen – evading arrest, theft of property

Amanda Faulkner – simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Patterson – DUI (1st offense)

Jerry Johnson – DUI (1st offense)

Hanna Colleen Hicks – DUI (1st offense)

Hunter Hill – domestic assault

Real Estate Transfers

George Carey and wife, Nita R. Carey to Rodolfo Jonathan Rojas Avila and Luis Miguel Rojas Avila – Rutherford – $8,500

Court Square Partners to Chad Butler – Trenton – $100,000

Charles Wayne Graves and Leslie Kaye Guy, a/k/a Leslie K. Graves to Jacob Downen and wife, Jessica Downen – Bradford – $294,900

Jerry Lynn Blackburn to Andrew Rodriguez – Trenton – $255,000

Joan Jackson Jenkins and husband, Joe Jenkins to Betty A. Brown – Trenton – $30,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jiatong Sai and Bin Huang – Medina – $429,900

Brian Griffin to Cainan Sawyer – Trenton – $10,000

Kerron Scott Harrison and wife, Laura Michelle Harrison to Blake Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch – Trenton – $140,000

Justin Whipple and wife, Holly Whipple to Billy-Anthony Whipple Pacaccio and wife, Julia do Nascimento Pacaccio – Booth Road – $52,000

Suzanne C. Labry to Lesley A. Buchanan and husband, Jason Buchanan – Humboldt – $499,000

Leonard Pugh to Janna E. Anderson – Trenton – $100,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Andrew Reel and wife, Martha Reel – Milan – $379,900

Samaritans Road, LLC to Blake Spellings, Carthel Jack Finch and Kris Bradford – Meadow Crest Subdivision – $45,000

Hometown Development Group, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan – $80,000

Shadetree Properties. LLC to Kat Ventures LLC Milan – $11,500

Logan Brogdon to Luis Padilla – Rutherford – $25,000

Timothy G. Jones to Susan Blurton – 11th CD of Gibson County – $175,000

Debra M. Richards to Matthew L. Hudgins and Jessica A. Yates – Bradford – $191,900

Michael P. Schemer, II and wife, Karissa R. Schemer to Heather D. Guy – Medina – $280,000

James D. Paschal and wife, Belinda Paschal to Justin Burleson and wife, Nicole Burleson – Milan – $487,000

Hugh P. Barnett and John R. Jones to Alexis Smith – Humboldt – $75,000

Kenneth W. Brockman to Todd M. Palmer and wife, Rachel J. Palmer – Humboldt – $115,000

Grace Broadcasting Services, Inc. to Kayla Sikes and husband, Andrew Sikes – Trenton – $140,000

Harry Walker Graves, Jr. to Jennifer Epperson and husband, Lance Epperson – Medina – $200,000

Empire, LLC, d/b/a Petno Team, to Keith Prince – Bradford – $170,000

Marriage Licenses

Dustin Richard Pugh of Dyer and Aubrie Elizabeth Croom of Dyer

Aaron Lamont Walker of Humboldt and Tenisha Nichole Lyons Buckley of Humboldt

Nicolas Bryan Raines of Trezevant and Abby Nicole Cardwell of Trezevant

Josh Thomas McDivitt of Rutherford and Britni Ann Speer Pack of Rutherford

Dejan Mykel Roberts of Milan and Brooklyn Leann Kelly of Milan

Patrick McGillicuddy O’Ryan, III of Milan and Angela Michelle Essary of Milan

Anthony Abel Fitz of Milan and Kirsten Rebekah Larsen of Lavinia

Curtis Michael Pereira of Dyer and Texanna Jane Edwards of Dyer

Gerald Eugene Fouts, III of Milan and Allen Wayne Hancock of Milan

Jaxon Dominic Stringer of Medina and Briana Faith Eddings of Medina

Isaac Dewayne Mullins of Humboldt and Kaylee Gail Carter of Humboldt