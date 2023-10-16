Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 9

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 15, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (4) 7-1 120 1

2. Oakland (7) 8-0 113 2

3. Brentwood (1) 8-0 107 3

4. Germantown (1) 8-0 100 4

5. Mt. Juliet 8-0 63 5

6. Bearden 6-2 46 6

7. Riverdale 6-2 39 7

8. Ravenwood 7-1 35 8

9. Clarksville 8-0 29 9

10. Houston 6-2 20 10

Others receiving votes: Maryville 16. Jefferson County 12. Collierville 6. Bartlett 4. Cleveland 3. Cookeville 1. Independence 1.

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (9) 7-1 126 1

2. Henry County (3) 7-1 115 2

3. Centennial 7-1 98 3

4. Southwind (1) 8-0 87 4

5. Page 7-1 74 6

6. Nolensville 7-1 67 5

7. McMinn County 6-2 36 9

8. Oak Ridge 6-2 34 7

9. Munford 7-2 18 8

10. Powell 6-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Halls 14. Sevier County 13. Shelbyville 7. Beech 5. Hendersonville 4. Walker Valley 2.

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (9) 8-0 121 1

2. Upperman (3) 8-0 108 2

3. Elizabethton (1) 8-0 106 3

4. Hardin County 8-0 91 4

5. Greeneville 6-0 88 5

6. Macon County 7-1 57 6

7. Marshall County 7-1 50 7

8. Gibbs 7-1 29 9

9. Haywood County 6-2 27 8

10. Stone Memorial 6-2 17 10

Others receiving votes: Millington 11. Anderson County 7. Hixson 1. Loudon 1. Red Bank 1.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (13) 8-0 130 1

2. Dyersburg 8-0 114 2

3. Meigs County 8-0 105 3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 85 4

5. East Nashville 6-2 74 5

6. Covington 6-2 55 8

7. Giles County 7-1 54 7

8. Kingston 7-2 36 6

(tie) McMinn Central 6-2 36 9

10. Chuckey-Doak 6-2 14 10

Others receiving votes: Westview 4. Ripley 3. Sequatchie County 2. Johnson County 2. Sheffield 1.

Division I – Class 2A

1. York Institute (3) 8-0 117 T1

2. Marion County (6) 8-0 116 T1

3. Huntingdon (4) 7-1 100 3

4. Loretto 8-0 87 4

5. East Robertson 7-1 57 6

6. Smith County 7-2 44 8

7. Milan 7-1 43 7

8. Riverside 6-2 40 5

9. Lewis County 7-1 34 9

10. Mitchell 8-0 25 10

Others receiving votes: Mt. Pleasant 19. Hampton 14. South Greene 9. Waverly 5. Happy Valley 5.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (9) 8-0 125 1

2. Dresden (4) 8-0 118 2

3. Moore County 8-0 104 3

4. McKenzie 7-1 90 4

5. Coalfield 7-1 71 6

6. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 6-1 66 5

7. Clay County 6-2 40 7

8. Union City 5-3 38 8

9. Collinwood 5-2 23 9

10. Whitwell 6-2 14 10

¶ Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 8. Cloudland 8. Oliver Springs 7. Sale Creek 3.

Division II – Class 1A

1. Jackson Christian (11) 8-0 128 1

2. Middle Tennessee Christian (2) 7-1 118 2

3. Friendship Christian 6-2 95 3

4. Trinity Christian Academy 6-2 89 5

5. First Assembly Christian 6-2 58 4

Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 32.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Franklin Road Academy (7) 8-0 123 1

2. CPA (4) 7-1 109 2

3. Boyd Buchanan 8-0 101 4

(tie) Knoxville Webb (2) 8-0 101 3

5. Davidson Academy 7-1 62 5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 24.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (13) 8-0 130 1

2. Baylor 6-2 109 2

3. MUS 7-1 108 3

4. Ensworth 6-2 92 4

5. MBA 3-5 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 31. Lipscomb Academy 14.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.