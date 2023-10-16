Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 9
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 15, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
1. Bradley Central (4) 7-1 120 1
2. Oakland (7) 8-0 113 2
3. Brentwood (1) 8-0 107 3
4. Germantown (1) 8-0 100 4
5. Mt. Juliet 8-0 63 5
6. Bearden 6-2 46 6
7. Riverdale 6-2 39 7
8. Ravenwood 7-1 35 8
9. Clarksville 8-0 29 9
10. Houston 6-2 20 10
Others receiving votes: Maryville 16. Jefferson County 12. Collierville 6. Bartlett 4. Cleveland 3. Cookeville 1. Independence 1.
Division I – Class 5A
1. Knoxville West (9) 7-1 126 1
2. Henry County (3) 7-1 115 2
3. Centennial 7-1 98 3
4. Southwind (1) 8-0 87 4
5. Page 7-1 74 6
6. Nolensville 7-1 67 5
7. McMinn County 6-2 36 9
8. Oak Ridge 6-2 34 7
9. Munford 7-2 18 8
10. Powell 6-2 15 10
Others receiving votes: Knoxville Halls 14. Sevier County 13. Shelbyville 7. Beech 5. Hendersonville 4. Walker Valley 2.
Division I – Class 4A
1. Pearl-Cohn (9) 8-0 121 1
2. Upperman (3) 8-0 108 2
3. Elizabethton (1) 8-0 106 3
4. Hardin County 8-0 91 4
5. Greeneville 6-0 88 5
6. Macon County 7-1 57 6
7. Marshall County 7-1 50 7
8. Gibbs 7-1 29 9
9. Haywood County 6-2 27 8
10. Stone Memorial 6-2 17 10
Others receiving votes: Millington 11. Anderson County 7. Hixson 1. Loudon 1. Red Bank 1.
Division I – Class 3A
1. Alcoa (13) 8-0 130 1
2. Dyersburg 8-0 114 2
3. Meigs County 8-0 105 3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 85 4
5. East Nashville 6-2 74 5
6. Covington 6-2 55 8
7. Giles County 7-1 54 7
8. Kingston 7-2 36 6
(tie) McMinn Central 6-2 36 9
10. Chuckey-Doak 6-2 14 10
Others receiving votes: Westview 4. Ripley 3. Sequatchie County 2. Johnson County 2. Sheffield 1.
Division I – Class 2A
1. York Institute (3) 8-0 117 T1
2. Marion County (6) 8-0 116 T1
3. Huntingdon (4) 7-1 100 3
4. Loretto 8-0 87 4
5. East Robertson 7-1 57 6
6. Smith County 7-2 44 8
7. Milan 7-1 43 7
8. Riverside 6-2 40 5
9. Lewis County 7-1 34 9
10. Mitchell 8-0 25 10
Others receiving votes: Mt. Pleasant 19. Hampton 14. South Greene 9. Waverly 5. Happy Valley 5.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. South Pittsburg (9) 8-0 125 1
2. Dresden (4) 8-0 118 2
3. Moore County 8-0 104 3
4. McKenzie 7-1 90 4
5. Coalfield 7-1 71 6
6. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 6-1 66 5
7. Clay County 6-2 40 7
8. Union City 5-3 38 8
9. Collinwood 5-2 23 9
10. Whitwell 6-2 14 10
¶ Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 8. Cloudland 8. Oliver Springs 7. Sale Creek 3.
Division II – Class 1A
1. Jackson Christian (11) 8-0 128 1
2. Middle Tennessee Christian (2) 7-1 118 2
3. Friendship Christian 6-2 95 3
4. Trinity Christian Academy 6-2 89 5
5. First Assembly Christian 6-2 58 4
Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 32.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Franklin Road Academy (7) 8-0 123 1
2. CPA (4) 7-1 109 2
3. Boyd Buchanan 8-0 101 4
(tie) Knoxville Webb (2) 8-0 101 3
5. Davidson Academy 7-1 62 5
Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 24.<
Division II – Class 3A
1. McCallie (13) 8-0 130 1
2. Baylor 6-2 109 2
3. MUS 7-1 108 3
4. Ensworth 6-2 92 4
5. MBA 3-5 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 31. Lipscomb Academy 14.<
