Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 9

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 15, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (4)                               7-1      120                                                        1

2. Oakland (7)                                       8-0      113                                                        2

3. Brentwood (1)                                     8-0      107                                                        3

4. Germantown (1)                                    8-0      100                                                        4

5. Mt. Juliet                                        8-0      63                                                         5

6. Bearden                                          6-2      46                                                         6

7. Riverdale                                         6-2      39                                                         7

8. Ravenwood                                         7-1      35                                                         8

9. Clarksville                                       8-0      29                                                         9

10. Houston                                          6-2      20                                                         10

Others receiving votes: Maryville 16. Jefferson County 12. Collierville 6. Bartlett 4. Cleveland 3. Cookeville 1. Independence 1.

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (9)                                7-1      126                                                        1

2. Henry County (3)                                  7-1      115                                                        2

3. Centennial                                        7-1      98                                                         3

4. Southwind (1)                                     8-0      87                                                         4

5. Page                                             7-1      74                                                         6

6. Nolensville                                       7-1      67                                                         5

7. McMinn County                                     6-2      36                                                         9

8. Oak Ridge                                         6-2      34                                                         7

9. Munford                                          7-2      18                                                         8

10. Powell                                           6-2      15                                                         10

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Halls 14. Sevier County 13. Shelbyville 7. Beech 5. Hendersonville 4. Walker Valley 2.

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (9)                                    8-0      121                                                        1

2. Upperman (3)                                      8-0      108                                                        2

3. Elizabethton (1)                                  8-0      106                                                        3

4. Hardin County                                     8-0      91                                                         4

5. Greeneville                                       6-0      88                                                         5

6. Macon County                                      7-1      57                                                         6

7. Marshall County                                   7-1      50                                                         7

8. Gibbs                                            7-1      29                                                         9

9. Haywood County                                    6-2      27                                                         8

10. Stone Memorial                                    6-2      17                                                         10

Others receiving votes: Millington 11. Anderson County 7. Hixson 1. Loudon 1. Red Bank 1.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (13)                                        8-0      130                                                        1

2. Dyersburg                                         8-0      114                                                        2

3. Meigs County                                      8-0      105                                                        3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman                                7-1      85                                                         4

5. East Nashville                                    6-2      74                                                         5

6. Covington                                         6-2      55                                                         8

7. Giles County                                      7-1      54                                                         7

8. Kingston                                          7-2      36                                                         6

(tie) McMinn Central                                  6-2      36                                                         9

10. Chuckey-Doak                                      6-2      14                                                         10

Others receiving votes: Westview 4. Ripley 3. Sequatchie County 2. Johnson County 2. Sheffield 1.

Division I – Class 2A

1. York Institute (3)                                8-0      117                                                        T1

2. Marion County (6)                                 8-0      116                                                        T1

3. Huntingdon (4)                                    7-1      100                                                        3

4. Loretto                                          8-0      87                                                         4

5. East Robertson                                    7-1      57                                                         6

6. Smith County                                      7-2      44                                                         8

7. Milan                                            7-1      43                                                         7

8. Riverside                                         6-2      40                                                         5

9. Lewis County                                      7-1      34                                                         9

10. Mitchell                                          8-0      25                                                         10

Others receiving votes: Mt. Pleasant 19. Hampton 14. South Greene 9. Waverly 5. Happy Valley 5.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (9)                               8-0      125                                                        1

2. Dresden (4)                                       8-0      118                                                        2

3. Moore County                                      8-0      104                                                        3

4. McKenzie                                          7-1      90                                                         4

5. Coalfield                                         7-1      71                                                         6

6. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering           6-1      66                                                         5

7. Clay County                                       6-2      40                                                         7

8. Union City                                        5-3      38                                                         8

9. Collinwood                                        5-2      23                                                         9

10. Whitwell                                          6-2      14                                                         10

¶   Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 8. Cloudland 8. Oliver Springs 7. Sale Creek 3.

Division II – Class 1A

1. Jackson Christian (11)                            8-0      128                                                        1

2. Middle Tennessee Christian (2)                    7-1      118                                                        2

3. Friendship Christian                              6-2      95                                                         3

4. Trinity Christian Academy                         6-2      89                                                         5

5. First Assembly Christian                          6-2      58                                                         4

Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 32.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Franklin Road Academy (7)                         8-0      123                                                        1

2. CPA (4)                                          7-1      109                                                        2

3. Boyd Buchanan                                     8-0      101                                                        4

(tie) Knoxville Webb (2)                              8-0      101                                                        3

5. Davidson Academy                                  7-1      62                                                         5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 24.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (13)                                     8-0      130                                                        1

2. Baylor                                           6-2      109                                                        2

3. MUS                                              7-1      108                                                        3

4. Ensworth                                          6-2      92                                                         4

5. MBA                                              3-5      36                                                         NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 31. Lipscomb Academy 14.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.

