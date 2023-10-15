Trinity Christian enters West Tennessee football rankings after Week 9

While it feels like the season just started two weeks ago, we are two weeks away from the 2023 regular season being complete and the talk about playoffs kicking off.

Region games are the majority of matchups as area teams work to try and rise up the region standings.

Trinity Christian Academy is one team that got a big region win last week, and they enter the rankings for the first time this season.

Here are the rankings after Week 9.

1. Henry County (7-1) – Result: Bye week. Up next: Home vs. Ridgeway. Last week: No. 1.

2. Dyersburg (8-0) – Result: Beat Scotts Hill 38-0. Up next: Home vs. Liberty. Last week: No. 2.

3. Jackson Christian (8-0) – Result: Beat Lake County 56-16. Up next: At Harding Academy. Last week: No. 3.

4. Dresden (8-0) – Result: Bye week. Up next: Home vs. Gleason. Last week: No. 4.

5. Hardin County (8-0) – Result: Bye week. Up next: At South Side. Last week: No. 6.

6. McKenzie (7-1) – Result: Bye week. Up next: Home vs. Freedom Prep. Last week: No. 7.

7. Haywood (6-2) – Result: Bye week. Up next: Home vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 8.

8. Huntingdon (7-1) – Result: Beat Gibson County 51-0. Up next: At Camden. Last week: No. 9.

9. Munford (7-2) – Result: Lost to Lausanne 28-15. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 5.

10. Riverside (6-2) – Result: Beat Adamsville 35-13. Up next: Home vs. JCM. Last week: No. 10.

11. Milan (7-1) – Result: Beat Trezevant 49-0. Up next: At Peabody. Last week: No. 11.

12. Covington (6-2) – Result: Bye week. Up next: Home vs. Ripley. Last week: No. 12.

13. South Gibson (6-2) – Result: Beat Lexington 27-2. Up next: At North Side. Last week: No. 13.

14. Westview (5-3) – Result: Bye week. Up next: At McNairy Central. Last week: No. 14.

15. TCA (6-2) – Result: Beat FACS 56-35. Up next: Home vs. Tipton-Rosemark. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: West Carroll (5-2).

On the bubble: Ripley (6-2); Tipton-Rosemark (6-2); Union City (5-3).