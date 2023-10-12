Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 9

Blake and Heather Allen had better get some frequent flier miles set up for their son, South Gibson sophomore Cade Allen.

Since the start of the school year, Cade Allen has gone from Cary, NC for the U15 Team USA baseball tryouts, back to Medina for two weeks to then fly to Miami, Fla. and then to the Dominican Republic to compete for Team USA and then back for two weeks. This past weekend, he was in Jupiter, Fla. to compete in the WWBA World Championships.

But now he is home with a big task this week in trying to guarantee South Gibson a spot in the Class 4A playoffs.

Victor Parkins got one game closer to me in the high school football pick’em contest as he went 14-1 this week, and I went 13-2. We both missed Fayette Academy over Tipton-Rosemark, while I missed Hardin County’s win over Haywood.

I am now 94-25 (.790 winning percentage), while Parkins is 90-29 (.756).

Week 9 here we come:

South Gibson (5-2, 1-1 6-4A) at Lexington (3-4, 1-1)

The Hornets can guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs with a win here. While Lexington has struggled this season, it has won two straight games.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 24, Lexington 7

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 38, Lexington 13

Peabody (3-4, 3-1 6-2A) at JCM (1-6, 0-4)

The Golden Tide can guarantee themselves a playoff spot with a win here, and that will be a big step for a Peabody program that started the season 0-3.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody 35, JCM 18

Vic’s Pick: Peabody 28, JCM 12

Trezevant (2-5) at Milan (6-1)

The Bulldogs come off a bye week with a non-region opponent, but they can’t look forward to two big Region 6-2A contests in the final two weeks.

Odom’s Pick: Milan 32, Trezevant 12

Vic’s Pick: Milan 38, Trezevant 8

Gibson County (1-6, 0-4 6-2A) at Huntingdon (6-1, 4-0)

The Pioneers have to travel to the team atop the Region 6-2A standings. The Mustangs have been tough to stop, winning six straight on the season.

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon 42, Gibson County 12

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon 48, Gibson County 7

West Carroll (5-1) at Camden (3-4)

The War Eagles will look for another 200-plus yard game out of Jayden Milton against a Camden team giving up 50 points per game.

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 40, Camden 32

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 38, Camden 35

Best of the West

Riverside (5-2, 3-1 6-2A) at Adamsville (4-3, 1-3)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Vic’s Pick: Riverside

Lake County (4-3) at Jackson Christian (7-0)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Vic’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Lausanne (5-1) at Munford (7-1)

Odom’s Pick: Munford

Vic’s Pick: Lausanne

ECS (3-4, 1-1 D2-AA) at USJ (4-3, 1-1)

Odom’s Pick: USJ

Vic’s Pick: USJ

Fayette-Ware (0-6, 0-2 7-4A) at Dyer County (3-4, 1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dyer County

Vic’s Pick: Dyer County

Dyersburg (7-0, 4-0 7-3A) at Scotts Hill (2-5, 1-3)

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Vic’s Pick: Dyersburg

TCA (5-2, 2-0 D2-A) at FACS (6-1, 1-1)

Odom’s Pick: TCA

Vic’s Pick: TCA

Halls (2-5, 1-3 7-1A) at Union City (4-3, 3-1)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Vic’s Pick: Union City

McNairy Central (1-6, 0-4 7-3A) at Liberty (0-7, 0-4)

Odom’s Pick: McNairy Central

Vic’s Pick: McNairy Central

PURE Youth Academy (0-8) at Crockett County (5-2)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Vic’s Pick: Crockett County