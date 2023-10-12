Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 9
“Is that a tumbleweed?,” I joked sitting at my desk on Monday. “Fall break makes Weakley County like a ghost town as people are at the beach or at the mountains or just out of town.”
“Fall break makes the pickings slim this week as for high school athletics,” Weakley County Press editor Josh Lemons said.
“No soccer, no volleyball, no middle school basketball and no football,” I replied. “The only sport going on is Westview’s golf team of Thomas Baker, Ethan Hatler, Brett McGuffin, Connor Newsom and Luke Stephenson is headed to Sevierville for the Class A state tournament.”
“Yea, and even though there is no Weakley County football, it is another week where you won’t beat me, and maybe I can get a couple wins on you,” Lemons said.
“You had to remind me,” I laughed. “I picked against Carter Smith and the Hardin County Tigers, and I guess I shouldn’t have.”
Lemons and I both went 13-2 last week. We both missed Fayette Academy over Tipton-Rosemark, while I missed Hardin County over Haywood and he missed Chester County over Freedom Prep.
I am now 94-25 (.790 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 86-33 (.723).
There will only be winners picked this week with no Weakley County games to talk about, but here is Week 9:
Best of the West
South Gibson (5-2, 1-1 6-4A) at Lexington (3-4, 1-1)
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson
Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson
Trezevant (2-5) at Milan (6-1)
Odom’s Pick: Milan
Lemons’ Pick: Milan
Peabody (3-4, 3-1 6-2A) at JCM (1-6, 0-4)
Odom’s Pick: Peabody
Lemons’ Pick: Peabody
Gibson County (1-6, 0-4 6-2A) at Huntingdon (6-1, 4-0)
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon
West Carroll (5-1) at Camden (3-4)
Odom’s Pick: West Carroll
Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll
Riverside (5-2, 3-1 6-2A) at Adamsville (4-3, 1-3)
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Lemons’ Pick: Adamsville
Lake County (4-3) at Jackson Christian (7-0)
Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian
Lemons’ Pick: Jackson Christian
Lausanne (5-1) at Munford (7-1)
Odom’s Pick: Munford
Lemons’ Pick: Munford
ECS (3-4, 1-1 D2-AA) at USJ (4-3, 1-1)
Odom’s Pick: USJ
Lemons’ Pick: USJ
Fayette-Ware (0-6, 0-2 7-4A) at Dyer County (3-4, 1-0)
Odom’s Pick: Dyer County
Lemons’ Pick: Dyer County
Dyersburg (7-0, 4-0 7-3A) at Scotts Hill (2-5, 1-3)
Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg
Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg
TCA (5-2, 2-0 D2-A) at FACS (6-1, 1-1)
Odom’s Pick: TCA
Lemons’ Pick: FACS
Halls (2-5, 1-3 7-1A) at Union City (4-3, 3-1)
Odom’s Pick: Union City
Lemons’ Pick: Union City
McNairy Central (1-6, 0-4 7-3A) at Liberty (0-7, 0-4)
Odom’s Pick: McNairy Central
Lemons’ Pick: Liberty
PURE Youth Academy (0-8) at Crockett County (5-2)
Odom’s Pick: Crockett County
Lemons’ Pick: Crockett County