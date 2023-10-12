Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 9

“Is that a tumbleweed?,” I joked sitting at my desk on Monday. “Fall break makes Weakley County like a ghost town as people are at the beach or at the mountains or just out of town.”

“Fall break makes the pickings slim this week as for high school athletics,” Weakley County Press editor Josh Lemons said.

“No soccer, no volleyball, no middle school basketball and no football,” I replied. “The only sport going on is Westview’s golf team of Thomas Baker, Ethan Hatler, Brett McGuffin, Connor Newsom and Luke Stephenson is headed to Sevierville for the Class A state tournament.”

“Yea, and even though there is no Weakley County football, it is another week where you won’t beat me, and maybe I can get a couple wins on you,” Lemons said.

“You had to remind me,” I laughed. “I picked against Carter Smith and the Hardin County Tigers, and I guess I shouldn’t have.”

Lemons and I both went 13-2 last week. We both missed Fayette Academy over Tipton-Rosemark, while I missed Hardin County over Haywood and he missed Chester County over Freedom Prep.

I am now 94-25 (.790 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 86-33 (.723).

There will only be winners picked this week with no Weakley County games to talk about, but here is Week 9:

Best of the West

South Gibson (5-2, 1-1 6-4A) at Lexington (3-4, 1-1)

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson

Trezevant (2-5) at Milan (6-1)

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

Peabody (3-4, 3-1 6-2A) at JCM (1-6, 0-4)

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

Lemons’ Pick: Peabody

Gibson County (1-6, 0-4 6-2A) at Huntingdon (6-1, 4-0)

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon

West Carroll (5-1) at Camden (3-4)

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll

Riverside (5-2, 3-1 6-2A) at Adamsville (4-3, 1-3)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Lemons’ Pick: Adamsville

Lake County (4-3) at Jackson Christian (7-0)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Lemons’ Pick: Jackson Christian

Lausanne (5-1) at Munford (7-1)

Odom’s Pick: Munford

Lemons’ Pick: Munford

ECS (3-4, 1-1 D2-AA) at USJ (4-3, 1-1)

Odom’s Pick: USJ

Lemons’ Pick: USJ

Fayette-Ware (0-6, 0-2 7-4A) at Dyer County (3-4, 1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dyer County

Lemons’ Pick: Dyer County

Dyersburg (7-0, 4-0 7-3A) at Scotts Hill (2-5, 1-3)

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg

TCA (5-2, 2-0 D2-A) at FACS (6-1, 1-1)

Odom’s Pick: TCA

Lemons’ Pick: FACS

Halls (2-5, 1-3 7-1A) at Union City (4-3, 3-1)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Lemons’ Pick: Union City

McNairy Central (1-6, 0-4 7-3A) at Liberty (0-7, 0-4)

Odom’s Pick: McNairy Central

Lemons’ Pick: Liberty

PURE Youth Academy (0-8) at Crockett County (5-2)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Lemons’ Pick: Crockett County