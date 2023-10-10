Three Way gearing up for Super Bowl winner’s return home

The city of Three Way is gearing up for one of their most famous residents to come home for a celebration. Trey Smith, a member of the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs, will be in town for a celebration and sign unveiling.

The Three Way Board of Mayor and Aldermen has been planning this day for months, waiting for the right time and schedules. The board voted to have signs made that will be erected at each entrance to the city on Hwy 45. The signs read, “Welcome to Three Way, Home of Super Bowl LVII Champ Trey Smith”.

The celebration is slated for Friday, October 13 at 2 p.m. at Pine Hill Park in Three Way. Mayor Mary Ann Tremblay, along with Vice Mayor Danny Wade and Alderlady Franca Young invite everyone to attend to celebrate their hometown hero. The city is expecting a large crowd of dignitaries, family and friends, school staffs and students, plenty of proud well-wishers, and local media coverage.

During the event, Vice Mayor Wade will serve as emcee. On behalf of the city of Three Way, Wade will present Smith with a proclamation designating October 13, 2023 as Trey Smith Day in Three Way.

One of the signs will be temporarily installed on posts at the park and will be covered so no one will see. Smith will remove the cover, unveiling the sign for everyone to see.

After the unveiling ceremony, all three signs will be erected at all three points of entrance to Three Way on Hwy. 45, marking little ole Three Way on the map as the home of a Super Bowl champion.

About Trey Smith

Henry Louis “Trey” Smith III was born June 16, 1999. He grew up in Three Way, Tenn., the son of Henry Smith Jr. and the late Dorsetta Smith. He was often seen jogging along the streets in Turner Estates and around the neighborhood.

Smith attended the University School of Jackson where he was a three-time All-State offensive lineman for the Bruins. At USJ, Smith was a 2-time Tennessee Mr. Football award winner and was runner up his sophomore year.

He was regarded as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 prospect overall in the class of 2017 by ESPN.

With scholarship offers from Ohio State, ol’ Miss, Alabama and many other colleges, Smith wanted to stay in his home state and accepted a scholarship to play football for the University of Tennessee Volunteers.

As a true freshman at Tennessee, Smith started all 12 games for the Vols—first at right guard and later at left tackle. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team his freshman year in 2017.

During his sophomore year with the Volunteers, Smith had health concerns unrelated to football and missed part of the season.

Once cleared by the doctors, he came back for his junior year where he was named to the All-SEC First Team.

With speculation he would enter the 2020 NFL Draft after his junior year, Smith announced that he would remain in Tennessee for his senior year. He started all 10 games, where he earned first-team All-SEC honors as a Volunteer.

Smith entered the 2021 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round as the 226th overall pick. The Chiefs were coming off their 30-21 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers for the 2020 season. At that time, some experts called the Chiefs drafting Smith as the steal of the 2021 draft, locking down an exceptional interior lineman. On May 13, 2021, Trey signed his four-year rookie contract and was immediately named the Chiefs’ starting right guard.

As a rookie, Smith started all 17 regular season games and three playoff games for the Chiefs. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team for the 2021 season.

In 2022, Smith started 16 regular season games and the Chiefs’ three playoff games. Smith started at right guard in Super Bowl LVII (57). Smith and the O-line did not allow a single sack in the game, while blocking for the 158-yard rushing attack against a stout Eagles’ defense, as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia 38–35.