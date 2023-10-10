Right to Know October 10, 2023
Sheriff’s Report Oct. 2-8, 2023
Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/2/2023 through 10/8/2023:
Roderick Franlin Drawdy, W/M, 51- weekender.
Jeremy Michael Ramsey, W/M, 43- hold for other agency.
Amanda Kay Gammons, W/F, 37- driving under the influence.
Danny Mack Cobb Jr., W/M, 36- violation of probation.
John Luther Crayton , B/M, 64- domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non violent), disorderly conduct, public intoxication.
Scotty Wayne Flowers, W/M, 52- burglary other than habitat or non public building, criminal trespass, vandalism.
Michael Anthony Jones, B/M, 48- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property, attachment order.
Stetson Lee Jones, W/M, 25- contraband into penal institution.
Aerial Nicole King, W/F, 34- domestic assault.
Adam Lee King, W/M, 42- domestic assault.
Skyla Nicole Matousek, W/F, 28- capias.
Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 36- weekender.
Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 24- theft of property, false reports/statements, disorderly conduct, leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 45- violation of probation.
Natima Sheronne Parker, B/F, 40- weekender.
Michael Shane Patterson, W/M, 47- weekender.
Johnny Phillip Reed, W/M, 61- bond revoked.
Eric Smith Rucker, B/M, 34- violation of probation.
Cabreshia Monea Shane, B/F, 27- violation of probation.
Donald Ray Stacy, W/M, 65- aggravated assault, domestic assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).
Jeffery Devon Webb, B/M, 45- sex offender registry.
Robert Charles Linningham Jr., B/M, 40- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Darius Dearamone Campbell, B/M, 46- vandalism.
Zachary Currie, B/M, 44- cruelty to animals, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.
Maleek Dewaun Hampton, B/M, 28- contempt of court.
Timothy Lewis Harris, B/M, 60- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog, failure to obey traffic light.
Jarvis Montez James, B/M, 28- domestic assault.
Stetson Lee Jones, W/M, 25- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.
Martin Ruiz, U/M, 20- driving under the influence, open container law, driving without license, underage consumption/unlawful sale to minor.
Billy Thomas Jr., B/M, 33- public intoxication.
Charles Justin Hughes, W/M, 43- schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, registration.
John Darryl Burns, W/M, 46- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Marcus Terrell Norman, B/M, 36- theft of property.
Bryant L. Woods, B/M, 38- kidnapping, theft of property.
Tracy Ann Anderson, W/F, 39- violation of probation, fugitive from justice.
Brandon James Beard, W/M, 37- domestic assault.
Andrew Paul Smith, W/M, 23- simple possession/casual exchange, violation light law.
Jeffery Devon Webb, B/M, 45- public intoxication.
Ruby Elizabeth Wallace, W/F, 29- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Carl Edward Elliott, W/M, 73- driving under the influence second offense, seatbelt law.
Johnny Mac White, W/M, 54- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Justice Kevante Conley, B/M, 28- capias.
Anthony Tyler Langston, W/M, 38- aggravated assault.
Jasmine Shereece Dickerson, B/F, 27- contempt of court.
Jerry Lewis Johnson, B/M, 66- capias.
Jarvis Tyvon Morgan, B/M, 29- violation of parole.
James Harrison Dyer, W/M, 21- weekender.
Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.
William Wayne Kennedy, W/M, 39- weekender.
Brianna Shantel Powell, B/F, 28- weekender.
Robert Blake Scott, W/M, 59- weekender.
Martina Brook Asti Vittetoe, W/F, 21- weekender.
Adrine Lashune McClerkin, B/M, 46- weekender.
James Hayden Nichols, W/M, 28- weekender.
Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 60- weekender.
Police Report Oct. 2-8, 2023
Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/2/2023 through 10/8/2023:
Zachary Currie, B/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 4, 2023, Central and Conagra; Charges: tampering with or fabricating evidence, cruelty to animals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens/HPD.
Maleek Dewaun Hampton, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2023, 1301 Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.
Timothy L. Harris, B/M, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2023, 45 at Avondale; Charges: disobeying traffic signals, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.
Jarvis Montez James, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 5, 2023, Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Steson Lee Jones, W/M, 25, of Atwood; Arrest date and location: October 7, 2023, 45/E. Main; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law, speeding, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.
Rickey Keyonte Nolan, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 3, 2023, 2575 Viking Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended, expired license, filing false report, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.
Martin Ruiz, H/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 5, 2023, Stop and Shop; Charges: underage consumption, driving w/o a license, driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Billy Thomas, B/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2023, 1703 Ferrell; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Lt. Smith.
Building Permits
Jimmy White, 165 Herbert Neal Road, Milan
Joe and Lynn Morgan, 5 Gann Road, Milan
Paul Ragsdale, 46 Walter Cresap Road, Trenton
Andy and Bailey Grooms, 141 Trenton Highway, Milan
Geraldine Overton, 129 Milan Highway, Trenton
Barry Allen Construction, LLC, 41 Country Square, Milan
Shane Bishop, 61 Union Church Road, Trenton
Warren Shook, 14 Hughes Loop, Milan
Joseph Dunagan, 439 Trenton Highway, Milan
Leah Daniel, 89 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt
Henry T. Williamson, 68 Gold Medal Road, Milan
Kenneth Mauldin, 319 South Flippin Schoolhouse Road, Atwood
Mark Smith, 34 Roy Hargrove Road, Medina
Hai Pham, 273 Brazil-Elliott Store Road, Trenton
Samaritan Road, LLC, 129 Davy Crockett Mall, Trenton
Bryan Wilson, 110 South Church Street, Trenton
Shannon Brent Smith, 183R Vaughns Grove Road, Trenton
Lucas Puentes, 52 Gold Medal Road, Milan
Jamie Rinks, 5 Mulberry Grove Road, Bradford
Ben and Linda Brown, 29B Skyler Lane, Bradford
Larry Ing, 54 Roy Hargrove Road, Medina
Joshua Stewart, 95 Trenton Highway, Bradford
Leonard Atherton, 39 Milan Highway, Humboldt
Anthony D. and Bethany Chris Hopper, 56 Green Valley Road, Trenton
Josh Ulrich, 30A Stavely Road, Medina
Joe Dilden, 185 Leslie Scruggs Road, Trenton
Joe Edwards, 25 Paul Hale Road, Humboldt
Chase Tramel, 26 Stavely Road, Medina
Scott Edwards, 326 Old Trenton-Eaton Road, Trenton
Michael and Debra Kaiser, 2 Kambridge Drive, Medina
Chad and Susan Smith, 101 Newt Ray Road, Dyer
Patrick Dudley, 71 County Farm Road, Trenton
Joseph and Leigh Ann Cates, 137 Eddie Arnold Road, Bradford
Mohammed Gaad, 101 Fly Road, Medina
DHS, 2205 Highway 45 Bypass South, Trenton
Blake Spellings, 123 Sammons Circle, Trenton
Blake Spellings, 125 Sammons Circle, Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
The Billy Joe Hanks and Doris Marie Hanks Trust to Patrick Adams and wife, Brandi Adams – Atwood – $12,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Steven L. Moser – Medina – $329,900
David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Joshua Youmans – Medina – $30,000
Lawrence Mikkelsen and wife, Patricia Mikkelsen to Leonard Kleinow and wife, Wanda Marie Kleinow – Dyer – $428,000
Julie Ann Smithson and husband, Lucas M. Smithson to Brian Patrick Adams and wife, Julie Brockwell Adams – Humboldt – $599,900
Jimmie Terrell and wife, Patricia Terrell to Joshua J. Zuraff – Humboldt – $139,900
John L. Ragan to Trace E. Rowlett – Medina – $225,000
Wooten Oil, Inc. to Jeff Lowe – Medina – $5,000
Knott Family Rentals, LLC to Phillip Cheney and wife, Cynthia Cheney – Bradford – $67,500
Terry Rogier to Zachary Forrest – Humboldt – $205,000
William F. Kimmer and wife, Emily Kimmer to James Bray and wife, Wanda Bray, Angela B. Volner and James D. Bray – Milan – $260,000
Jeff Mitchell to Joshua Youmans – Milan – $5,000
Josh Youmans to Wolfgang Hoffman and wife, Petra Hoffman – Milan – $190,400
Aldo Res LLC to Fanny Freese – Humboldt – $59,000
Celia C. Jordan and husband, Frank E. Jordan to Crosswynd Partners – Medina – $139,660
Michael Schoonover, Reda Schoonover and Eric Baker to Robert D. Scherer and Michael A. Scherer – Humboldt – $140,000
Mary Carol McCall Cunningham, individually and as Executrix of the Estate of Helen Ruth McCall, to Jeanie Coleman – Rutherford – $130,000
Lula Catherine Yarbrough Watson to George Thomas – Trenton – $47,000
Laura L. Barnes to Dennis Mitchell and wife, Schon Mitchell – Milan – $150,000
Jacob M. Cockrum and wife, Alyssa L. Cockrum to Octavia Yolanda Buford – Medina – $319,900
Guadalupe Garcia and Diego Marcos to Christopher McMullen – Trenton – $198,000
Daniel Rissler and wife, Sara Rissler to Marlin G. Miller and wife, Wanita F. Miller – Bradford – $275,000
Joshua Clark Gibson and wife, Rachel D. Scott Gibson to Royce Stewart and wife, Carolyn Stewart – Bradford – $150,000
Richard B. Gossum, Jr. to Randy C. Camp and wife, Carrie Lee Camp – Trenton – $125,000
Peak Investment Group, LLC to Keith Longworth and wife, Amanda Longworth – Milan – $32,500
Michael Muser to Michael Dakota Beckman and Christopher Langley – Humboldt – $133,000
James Wayne Fletcher and wife, Julia A. Fletcher to James Douglas and wife, Ashley Douglas – 18th CD of Gibson County – $42,000
David Moore Investments, LLC to Jason A. Whalin – Humboldt – $150,000
Blake Spellings and Richard Hopkins to Roy Senter and wife, Blondell Senter – Dyer – $199,000
Jacqueline K. Hicks to Grassroots Residential 3, LLC – Medina – $183,000
Oweida H. Trull to Jazmine Cardoza – Humboldt – $160,000
Elmer B. Smith, Roger Smith and Tammy Smith Scott to Jennifer Lynn Little – Milan – $218,900
Chase Kemp to William Michael Moody – Rutherford – $47,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000
Donnie Bradford and wife, Rose Marie Bradford to Marybell Salyrosas De Lewis – Humboldt – $55,000
Jacob P. Perkins to Malcolm C. Gatlin and Stacy L. Gatlin – Trenton – $157,000
Tina Bloecher to John William Fox and wife, Olivia Ruth Fox – Trenton – $43,750
Richard E. McMinn to Hayden Patrick Barnett – Trenton – $450,000
David D. Frandsen and wife, Annette G. Frandsen to Lucas J. Mercker and wife, Holly M. Mercker – Milan – $4,940
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Si Keng Huang – Medina – $439,900
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings – Medina – $37,267
James C. Barron, Jr. and wife, Bridget M. Barron to James Wade Berger and wife, Sarah Marie Berger – Dyer – $358,000
Jamie Harrison to Stephanie Tipler – Humboldt – $270,000
Michael B. Presson to Kingston Creek Partners – Medina – $65,000
Shannon F. Bott and husband, Brandon Bott to Jared A. Coel – Bradford – $155,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Kingston Creek Partners – Medina – $65,000
Connie Green and Mitchell J. McDonald to Zachary McMackins – Dyer – $114,000
Kenneth J. Peace and wife, Donna M. Peace to Curtis M. Hall – 8th CD of Gibson County – $120,000
Jerry N. Faulkner to Venture 176, LLC – Dyer and Rutherford – $650,000
Chris Robbins and wife, Megan L. Robbins to Ashley Piskorski – 8th CD of Gibson County – $290,000
Kyle Agee and Dina Agee Green to Michael D. Hicks and wife, Amelia Hicks – Kenton – $124,200
Rayleen C. Woods to Erin Collins and Joshua Richardson – Dyer – $65,000
Terry Dale Milligan to Juan Barcenas Avalos and wife, Maria Sandra Lazo Hernandez – Trenton – $175,000
James M. Fisher to Joshua Lee Sinquefield and wife, Erin Leigh Sinquefield – Milan – $370,000
Leonard Scott Brown and wife, Amy Beth Brown to Brandon Brown and wife, Ashley Brown – Milan – $120,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher Francis Dichiara and Linda Valdes-Brown – Medina – $439,000
Stephanie Booth Crump to Fanny C. Freese – Humboldt – $45,000
Beverly Gayle W. Bennett to Mark Hampton and wife, Delana Hampton – Bradford – $90,000
Gary A. Taylor to Seaside Capital Partners – Milan – $535,000
First Baptist Church of Humboldt, Tennessee, Inc. to Liberty Lake Construction and Development, LLC – Humboldt – $70,000
Rayleen C. Woods to Billy Spellings and wife, Beverly Spellings, Blake Spellings, Joey Spellings and Morgan Hardegree – Dyer – $402,000
David Moore Investments, LLC to Harrison Luke Shields and wife, Megan N. Shields – Trenton – $201,400
Brad M. York and wife, Courtney L. York to Terry Rogier – Humboldt – $55,000
Anna Renee Partee and Colby Roberson to Jonathon B. Lownsdale and Blair E. Mercer – Bradford – $200,000
Richard Keith Haynes and wife, Elizabeth Dianne Haynes to Jones Farms, Inc. – 18th CD of Gibson County – $37,900
Pamela Shannon to Connor Ross Poore and wife, Serina Carrie Poore – Medina – $332,000
Gloria K. Knott to Dee Gibson – Milan – $75,000
Joshua M. Youmans to Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC – Milan – $130,000
Tammie Porter to Jonathan Frazier and wife, Cassandra R. Frazier – Humboldt – $90,000
Judy C. Shanklin to Brian L. Bass and wife, Amy E. Bass – Trenton – $345,000
Robert Pierce to Desiree Dupee – Milan – $127,000
Rachele D. Scott Gibson to Joshua Hopper – Trenton – $75,000
James P. Freeman to Ronald C. Bonte – Bradford – $69,000
Inez Holloway to Carmela Dibenedetto – Dyer – $25,000
James E. McNeal and wife, Sheila A. McNeal to Die Stamped Products, Inc. Trenton – $290,000
David Bryant to David Reynolds and wife, Wanda Reynolds – Bradford – $8,000
Ben Burruss to John W. Hardin and Angela F. Grogan – Medina – $6,000
John R. Bass and wife, Tammy Bass to Fanny C. Freese – Humboldt – $50,000
JWT Properties, LLC to Roger A. Smith and wife, Donne C. Smith – Medina – $460,000
Matthew Kent and wife, Caitlin Kent to Kymberly Anjaleigh Miller – Humboldt – $185,000
David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Robert Burkett, Kathryn Burkett and Kaitlynn Burkett – Milan – $292,000
James P. Freeman to Katelyn M. Bonte – Bradford – $679,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Steven J. Denney – Milan – $354,000
Brian Moss to Lucio Flores and Yvonne Flores and husband, Ivan Vichis – Medina – $435,000
Inez Holloway to Alicia White and husband, Jason White – Dyer – $5,500
Karla Bunney, Individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for David Bunney, to Gregory Chandler and wife, Lenell Chandler – Milan – $314,900
Lora Michelle Volner and Deanna Paige Elgin to Edward Scott Horner and Temple Tyler Horner, as Trustees for the Edward Scott Horner and Temple Tyler Horner Living Trust, – Humboldt – $215,000
Monte L. Holt and Susan Lucinda Holt to Danny Robertson and wife, Cythia Shannon Robertson – Humboldt – $22,500
Caraway Farms, LLC to Csaba Csabai and wife, Laura Csabai – Humboldt – $87,000
Harold Wayne King, Kathy Ann Hooper, Janice Faye Chrisman Rodgers and Delissia Workman to Darrell Ridgely – Dyer – $27,000
Divorces
Terry Joe Miller, Jr. of Bradford and Tyli Page Humphries of Bradford
Megan Alissa Hunt McCurdy of Trenton and John Michael Horton of Friendship
Duane Garfield Syverson of Oakfield and Jacque Lynne Hoveskeland Tarasenko of Oakfield
Lauren Hayley McLemore of Trenton and Jordan Austin Patterson of Trenton
Ryan Charles Morris of Milan and Summer Elaine Miller of Milan
Jasten Michael Greene of Humboldt and Devan Lynn Massey of Humboldt
Daniel Allen Mayfield of Trenton and Holly Ann Crutchfield of Trenton
Garth Patton Webb of Milan and Alexandria Destenee Hays of Medina
Larry Freemon Erwin of Trenton and Sherry Lynn Crocker Barr of Trenton
Colton Daniel Pickard of Humboldt and Rebecca Lynn Thompson of Humboldt
Alyssa Channing Walker of Medina and Williams Rembert Harris of Medina
Tyler J. Cooper of Milan and Ashley Lynn Deeter of Milan
William Kurt Chandler of Medina and Emily Jeanne Fraley of Medina
James Riley Russell of Medina and Madison Elayne Keymon of Medina
Matthew Vernon Turnbow of Martin and Kendall Rae Lawler of Dyer
Jerry Wayne Donald of Humboldt and Shirlene Epperson of Humboldt
Payton Edward Lamberson of Kenton and Aaliyah Michelle Davis of Kenton
Wendell Patrick Deel of Bradford and Tina Marie Doss Fellows of Bradford
Jack Franklin Williams of Beech Bluff and Sandra Lee Emberton Eaton of Humboldt
Steven Donald Long of Gibson and Christine Fullerton Kail of Medina
Divorces
Tyeisha Latanqua Pearson vs. Dennis Pearson
Kimberly Hastings vs Marty Hastings
Patricia Munoz vs Samuel Munoz Mercado
Dionte Aeron Gray vs Amber Gray
Rozanne Koharski vs John Danile Kiharski
Vanessa Ann Parker Presson vs. Michael Bradley Presson
Danielle Marie Gwara vs. Thomas George Gwara
Phillip Lamar Taylor vs. Keona Ann Taylor
Jenna Kay Leslie vs. Dalton Keith Leslie
Kaitlyn Howard vs. Tricia Howard