Right to Know October 10, 2023

Sheriff’s Report Oct. 2-8, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/2/2023 through 10/8/2023:

Roderick Franlin Drawdy, W/M, 51- weekender.

Jeremy Michael Ramsey, W/M, 43- hold for other agency.

Amanda Kay Gammons, W/F, 37- driving under the influence.

Danny Mack Cobb Jr., W/M, 36- violation of probation.

John Luther Crayton , B/M, 64- domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non violent), disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

Scotty Wayne Flowers, W/M, 52- burglary other than habitat or non public building, criminal trespass, vandalism.

Michael Anthony Jones, B/M, 48- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property, attachment order.

Stetson Lee Jones, W/M, 25- contraband into penal institution.

Aerial Nicole King, W/F, 34- domestic assault.

Adam Lee King, W/M, 42- domestic assault.

Skyla Nicole Matousek, W/F, 28- capias.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 36- weekender.

Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 24- theft of property, false reports/statements, disorderly conduct, leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Michael Lynn Palmer, B/M, 45- violation of probation.

Natima Sheronne Parker, B/F, 40- weekender.

Michael Shane Patterson, W/M, 47- weekender.

Johnny Phillip Reed, W/M, 61- bond revoked.

Eric Smith Rucker, B/M, 34- violation of probation.

Cabreshia Monea Shane, B/F, 27- violation of probation.

Donald Ray Stacy, W/M, 65- aggravated assault, domestic assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

Jeffery Devon Webb, B/M, 45- sex offender registry.

Robert Charles Linningham Jr., B/M, 40- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Darius Dearamone Campbell, B/M, 46- vandalism.

Zachary Currie, B/M, 44- cruelty to animals, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Maleek Dewaun Hampton, B/M, 28- contempt of court.

Timothy Lewis Harris, B/M, 60- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog, failure to obey traffic light.

Jarvis Montez James, B/M, 28- domestic assault.

Stetson Lee Jones, W/M, 25- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.

Martin Ruiz, U/M, 20- driving under the influence, open container law, driving without license, underage consumption/unlawful sale to minor.

Billy Thomas Jr., B/M, 33- public intoxication.

Charles Justin Hughes, W/M, 43- schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, registration.

John Darryl Burns, W/M, 46- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Marcus Terrell Norman, B/M, 36- theft of property.

Bryant L. Woods, B/M, 38- kidnapping, theft of property.

Tracy Ann Anderson, W/F, 39- violation of probation, fugitive from justice.

Brandon James Beard, W/M, 37- domestic assault.

Andrew Paul Smith, W/M, 23- simple possession/casual exchange, violation light law.

Jeffery Devon Webb, B/M, 45- public intoxication.

Ruby Elizabeth Wallace, W/F, 29- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Carl Edward Elliott, W/M, 73- driving under the influence second offense, seatbelt law.

Johnny Mac White, W/M, 54- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Justice Kevante Conley, B/M, 28- capias.

Anthony Tyler Langston, W/M, 38- aggravated assault.

Jasmine Shereece Dickerson, B/F, 27- contempt of court.

Jerry Lewis Johnson, B/M, 66- capias.

Jarvis Tyvon Morgan, B/M, 29- violation of parole.

James Harrison Dyer, W/M, 21- weekender.

Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.

William Wayne Kennedy, W/M, 39- weekender.

Brianna Shantel Powell, B/F, 28- weekender.

Robert Blake Scott, W/M, 59- weekender.

Martina Brook Asti Vittetoe, W/F, 21- weekender.

Adrine Lashune McClerkin, B/M, 46- weekender.

James Hayden Nichols, W/M, 28- weekender.

Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 60- weekender.

Police Report Oct. 2-8, 2023

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/2/2023 through 10/8/2023:

Zachary Currie, B/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 4, 2023, Central and Conagra; Charges: tampering with or fabricating evidence, cruelty to animals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens/HPD.

Maleek Dewaun Hampton, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2023, 1301 Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Timothy L. Harris, B/M, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2023, 45 at Avondale; Charges: disobeying traffic signals, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Jarvis Montez James, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 5, 2023, Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Steson Lee Jones, W/M, 25, of Atwood; Arrest date and location: October 7, 2023, 45/E. Main; Charges: driving under influence, violation implied consent law, speeding, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Rickey Keyonte Nolan, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 3, 2023, 2575 Viking Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended, expired license, filing false report, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Martin Ruiz, H/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 5, 2023, Stop and Shop; Charges: underage consumption, driving w/o a license, driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Billy Thomas, B/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 2, 2023, 1703 Ferrell; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Lt. Smith.

Building Permits

Jimmy White, 165 Herbert Neal Road, Milan

Joe and Lynn Morgan, 5 Gann Road, Milan

Paul Ragsdale, 46 Walter Cresap Road, Trenton

Andy and Bailey Grooms, 141 Trenton Highway, Milan

Geraldine Overton, 129 Milan Highway, Trenton

Barry Allen Construction, LLC, 41 Country Square, Milan

Shane Bishop, 61 Union Church Road, Trenton

Warren Shook, 14 Hughes Loop, Milan

Joseph Dunagan, 439 Trenton Highway, Milan

Leah Daniel, 89 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt

Henry T. Williamson, 68 Gold Medal Road, Milan

Kenneth Mauldin, 319 South Flippin Schoolhouse Road, Atwood

Mark Smith, 34 Roy Hargrove Road, Medina

Hai Pham, 273 Brazil-Elliott Store Road, Trenton

Samaritan Road, LLC, 129 Davy Crockett Mall, Trenton

Bryan Wilson, 110 South Church Street, Trenton

Shannon Brent Smith, 183R Vaughns Grove Road, Trenton

Lucas Puentes, 52 Gold Medal Road, Milan

Jamie Rinks, 5 Mulberry Grove Road, Bradford

Ben and Linda Brown, 29B Skyler Lane, Bradford

Larry Ing, 54 Roy Hargrove Road, Medina

Joshua Stewart, 95 Trenton Highway, Bradford

Leonard Atherton, 39 Milan Highway, Humboldt

Anthony D. and Bethany Chris Hopper, 56 Green Valley Road, Trenton

Josh Ulrich, 30A Stavely Road, Medina

Joe Dilden, 185 Leslie Scruggs Road, Trenton

Joe Edwards, 25 Paul Hale Road, Humboldt

Chase Tramel, 26 Stavely Road, Medina

Scott Edwards, 326 Old Trenton-Eaton Road, Trenton

Michael and Debra Kaiser, 2 Kambridge Drive, Medina

Chad and Susan Smith, 101 Newt Ray Road, Dyer

Patrick Dudley, 71 County Farm Road, Trenton

Joseph and Leigh Ann Cates, 137 Eddie Arnold Road, Bradford

Mohammed Gaad, 101 Fly Road, Medina

DHS, 2205 Highway 45 Bypass South, Trenton

Blake Spellings, 123 Sammons Circle, Trenton

Blake Spellings, 125 Sammons Circle, Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

The Billy Joe Hanks and Doris Marie Hanks Trust to Patrick Adams and wife, Brandi Adams – Atwood – $12,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Steven L. Moser – Medina – $329,900

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Joshua Youmans – Medina – $30,000

Lawrence Mikkelsen and wife, Patricia Mikkelsen to Leonard Kleinow and wife, Wanda Marie Kleinow – Dyer – $428,000

Julie Ann Smithson and husband, Lucas M. Smithson to Brian Patrick Adams and wife, Julie Brockwell Adams – Humboldt – $599,900

Jimmie Terrell and wife, Patricia Terrell to Joshua J. Zuraff – Humboldt – $139,900

John L. Ragan to Trace E. Rowlett – Medina – $225,000

Wooten Oil, Inc. to Jeff Lowe – Medina – $5,000

Knott Family Rentals, LLC to Phillip Cheney and wife, Cynthia Cheney – Bradford – $67,500

Terry Rogier to Zachary Forrest – Humboldt – $205,000

William F. Kimmer and wife, Emily Kimmer to James Bray and wife, Wanda Bray, Angela B. Volner and James D. Bray – Milan – $260,000

Jeff Mitchell to Joshua Youmans – Milan – $5,000

Josh Youmans to Wolfgang Hoffman and wife, Petra Hoffman – Milan – $190,400

Aldo Res LLC to Fanny Freese – Humboldt – $59,000

Celia C. Jordan and husband, Frank E. Jordan to Crosswynd Partners – Medina – $139,660

Michael Schoonover, Reda Schoonover and Eric Baker to Robert D. Scherer and Michael A. Scherer – Humboldt – $140,000

Mary Carol McCall Cunningham, individually and as Executrix of the Estate of Helen Ruth McCall, to Jeanie Coleman – Rutherford – $130,000

Lula Catherine Yarbrough Watson to George Thomas – Trenton – $47,000

Laura L. Barnes to Dennis Mitchell and wife, Schon Mitchell – Milan – $150,000

Jacob M. Cockrum and wife, Alyssa L. Cockrum to Octavia Yolanda Buford – Medina – $319,900

Guadalupe Garcia and Diego Marcos to Christopher McMullen – Trenton – $198,000

Daniel Rissler and wife, Sara Rissler to Marlin G. Miller and wife, Wanita F. Miller – Bradford – $275,000

Joshua Clark Gibson and wife, Rachel D. Scott Gibson to Royce Stewart and wife, Carolyn Stewart – Bradford – $150,000

Richard B. Gossum, Jr. to Randy C. Camp and wife, Carrie Lee Camp – Trenton – $125,000

Peak Investment Group, LLC to Keith Longworth and wife, Amanda Longworth – Milan – $32,500

Michael Muser to Michael Dakota Beckman and Christopher Langley – Humboldt – $133,000

James Wayne Fletcher and wife, Julia A. Fletcher to James Douglas and wife, Ashley Douglas – 18th CD of Gibson County – $42,000

David Moore Investments, LLC to Jason A. Whalin – Humboldt – $150,000

Blake Spellings and Richard Hopkins to Roy Senter and wife, Blondell Senter – Dyer – $199,000

Jacqueline K. Hicks to Grassroots Residential 3, LLC – Medina – $183,000

Oweida H. Trull to Jazmine Cardoza – Humboldt – $160,000

Elmer B. Smith, Roger Smith and Tammy Smith Scott to Jennifer Lynn Little – Milan – $218,900

Chase Kemp to William Michael Moody – Rutherford – $47,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000

Donnie Bradford and wife, Rose Marie Bradford to Marybell Salyrosas De Lewis – Humboldt – $55,000

Jacob P. Perkins to Malcolm C. Gatlin and Stacy L. Gatlin – Trenton – $157,000

Tina Bloecher to John William Fox and wife, Olivia Ruth Fox – Trenton – $43,750

Richard E. McMinn to Hayden Patrick Barnett – Trenton – $450,000

David D. Frandsen and wife, Annette G. Frandsen to Lucas J. Mercker and wife, Holly M. Mercker – Milan – $4,940

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Si Keng Huang – Medina – $439,900

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings – Medina – $37,267

James C. Barron, Jr. and wife, Bridget M. Barron to James Wade Berger and wife, Sarah Marie Berger – Dyer – $358,000

Tammie Porter to Darrell Rimmer and wife, Lisa Rimmer – Humboldt – $55,000

HHV Partnership to Silicon Ranch Corporation – Milan – $993,720

Allen Rainey to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – 15th CD of Gibson County – $5,000

Randallark Properties, LLC to Cindy Morgan – Humboldt – $148,800

Gloria Dianne Allen Richardson to Charlene Rae Knight and Sandra K. Britton – Trenton – $164,697

Samuel G. Barnett to Jordan M. Rehn – Humboldt – $163,000

Tabitha J. Atkisson to James N. Little – Humboldt – $150,000

Andrew Bomar and wife, Tiffany Bomar to High Noon Ventures, LLC – Trenton – $60,000

Ray Tubbs and wife, Ann Tubbs, Amy McCoy, f/k/a Amy Tubbs, Catherine Tubbs, for herself individually and as Co-Administrator of the Estate of Jason Ray Tubbs and Ann Claire Tubbs, for herself individually and as Co-Administrator of the Estate of Jason Ray Tubbs to LaHays Limited Partnership – Humboldt – $180,000

Theeraporn Moore and husband, Roger Moore to Simone J. Taylor – Milan – $189,900

Patrick Anthony and Patsy Anthony to Jerry Faulkner – Rutherford – $58,000

Amanda Meadors and husband, Tim Meadors to Samuel Barnett – Milan – $290,000

Ruth A. Miller to John Gunn and Mary Seiber – Milan – $210,000

Calvin Porter to Ridgetop Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $20,000

William Butler Perry and Kimberly Rene’ Persons to Blake Sherron and wife, Amber Olson – Trenton – $40,000

Betty Ann Rust, Charles William Rust, II and Leigh Ann Rust Keathley to Michael Lee White – Milan – $80,000

Brian Bass and wife, Amy Bass to Jonathan Carter and wife, Amanda Carter – Trenton – $25,000

Samuel Lee Vestal to Cherylyaka Carter – Medina – $142,565.01

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000

Jones Farms Inc. to Brandon V. Moore and wife, Anna W. Moore – 2nd CD of Gibson County – $52,500

LL Harrell, III, Mary K. Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Matthew Skinner and wife, Jamillet O. Skinner – Trenton – $6,500

Tammie Porter to Darrell Rimmer and wife, Lisa Rimmer – Humboldt – $55,000

HHV Partnership to Silicon Ranch Corporation – Milan – $993,720

Allen Rainey to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – 15th CD of Gibson County – $5,000

Randallark Properties, LLC to Cindy Morgan – Humboldt – $148,800

Gloria Dianne Allen Richardson to Charlene Rae Knight and Sandra K. Britton – Trenton – $164,697

Samuel G. Barnett to Jordan M. Rehn – Humboldt – $163,000

Tabitha J. Atkisson to James N. Little – Humboldt – $150,000

Andrew Bomar and wife, Tiffany Bomar to High Noon Ventures, LLC – Trenton – $60,000

Ray Tubbs and wife, Ann Tubbs, Amy McCoy, f/k/a Amy Tubbs, Catherine Tubbs, for herself individually and as Co-Administrator of the Estate of Jason Ray Tubbs and Ann Claire Tubbs, for herself individually and as Co-Administrator of the Estate of Jason Ray Tubbs to LaHays Limited Partnership – Humboldt – $180,000

Theeraporn Moore and husband, Roger Moore to Simone J. Taylor – Milan – $189,900

Patrick Anthony and Patsy Anthony to Jerry Faulkner – Rutherford – $58,000

Amanda Meadors and husband, Tim Meadors to Samuel Barnett – Milan – $290,000

Ruth A. Miller to John Gunn and Mary Seiber – Milan – $210,000

Calvin Porter to Ridgetop Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $20,000

William Butler Perry and Kimberly Rene’ Persons to Blake Sherron and wife, Amber Olson – Trenton – $40,000

Betty Ann Rust, Charles William Rust, II and Leigh Ann Rust Keathley to Michael Lee White – Milan – $80,000

Brian Bass and wife, Amy Bass to Jonathan Carter and wife, Amanda Carter – Trenton – $25,000

Samuel Lee Vestal to Cherylyaka Carter – Medina – $142,565.01

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000

Jones Farms Inc. to Brandon V. Moore and wife, Anna W. Moore – 2nd CD of Gibson County – $52,500

LL Harrell, III, Mary K. Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Matthew Skinner and wife, Jamillet O. Skinner – Trenton – $6,500

Jamie Harrison to Stephanie Tipler – Humboldt – $270,000

Michael B. Presson to Kingston Creek Partners – Medina – $65,000

Shannon F. Bott and husband, Brandon Bott to Jared A. Coel – Bradford – $155,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Kingston Creek Partners – Medina – $65,000

Connie Green and Mitchell J. McDonald to Zachary McMackins – Dyer – $114,000

Kenneth J. Peace and wife, Donna M. Peace to Curtis M. Hall – 8th CD of Gibson County – $120,000

Jerry N. Faulkner to Venture 176, LLC – Dyer and Rutherford – $650,000

Chris Robbins and wife, Megan L. Robbins to Ashley Piskorski – 8th CD of Gibson County – $290,000

Kyle Agee and Dina Agee Green to Michael D. Hicks and wife, Amelia Hicks – Kenton – $124,200

Rayleen C. Woods to Erin Collins and Joshua Richardson – Dyer – $65,000

Terry Dale Milligan to Juan Barcenas Avalos and wife, Maria Sandra Lazo Hernandez – Trenton – $175,000

James M. Fisher to Joshua Lee Sinquefield and wife, Erin Leigh Sinquefield – Milan – $370,000

Leonard Scott Brown and wife, Amy Beth Brown to Brandon Brown and wife, Ashley Brown – Milan – $120,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher Francis Dichiara and Linda Valdes-Brown – Medina – $439,000

Stephanie Booth Crump to Fanny C. Freese – Humboldt – $45,000

Beverly Gayle W. Bennett to Mark Hampton and wife, Delana Hampton – Bradford – $90,000

Gary A. Taylor to Seaside Capital Partners – Milan – $535,000

First Baptist Church of Humboldt, Tennessee, Inc. to Liberty Lake Construction and Development, LLC – Humboldt – $70,000

Rayleen C. Woods to Billy Spellings and wife, Beverly Spellings, Blake Spellings, Joey Spellings and Morgan Hardegree – Dyer – $402,000

David Moore Investments, LLC to Harrison Luke Shields and wife, Megan N. Shields – Trenton – $201,400

Brad M. York and wife, Courtney L. York to Terry Rogier – Humboldt – $55,000

Anna Renee Partee and Colby Roberson to Jonathon B. Lownsdale and Blair E. Mercer – Bradford – $200,000

Richard Keith Haynes and wife, Elizabeth Dianne Haynes to Jones Farms, Inc. – 18th CD of Gibson County – $37,900

Pamela Shannon to Connor Ross Poore and wife, Serina Carrie Poore – Medina – $332,000

Gloria K. Knott to Dee Gibson – Milan – $75,000

Joshua M. Youmans to Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC – Milan – $130,000

Tammie Porter to Jonathan Frazier and wife, Cassandra R. Frazier – Humboldt – $90,000

Judy C. Shanklin to Brian L. Bass and wife, Amy E. Bass – Trenton – $345,000

Robert Pierce to Desiree Dupee – Milan – $127,000

Rachele D. Scott Gibson to Joshua Hopper – Trenton – $75,000

James P. Freeman to Ronald C. Bonte – Bradford – $69,000

Inez Holloway to Carmela Dibenedetto – Dyer – $25,000

James E. McNeal and wife, Sheila A. McNeal to Die Stamped Products, Inc. Trenton – $290,000

David Bryant to David Reynolds and wife, Wanda Reynolds – Bradford – $8,000

Ben Burruss to John W. Hardin and Angela F. Grogan – Medina – $6,000

John R. Bass and wife, Tammy Bass to Fanny C. Freese – Humboldt – $50,000

JWT Properties, LLC to Roger A. Smith and wife, Donne C. Smith – Medina – $460,000

Matthew Kent and wife, Caitlin Kent to Kymberly Anjaleigh Miller – Humboldt – $185,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Robert Burkett, Kathryn Burkett and Kaitlynn Burkett – Milan – $292,000

James P. Freeman to Katelyn M. Bonte – Bradford – $679,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Steven J. Denney – Milan – $354,000

Brian Moss to Lucio Flores and Yvonne Flores and husband, Ivan Vichis – Medina – $435,000

Inez Holloway to Alicia White and husband, Jason White – Dyer – $5,500

Karla Bunney, Individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for David Bunney, to Gregory Chandler and wife, Lenell Chandler – Milan – $314,900

Lora Michelle Volner and Deanna Paige Elgin to Edward Scott Horner and Temple Tyler Horner, as Trustees for the Edward Scott Horner and Temple Tyler Horner Living Trust, – Humboldt – $215,000

Monte L. Holt and Susan Lucinda Holt to Danny Robertson and wife, Cythia Shannon Robertson – Humboldt – $22,500

Caraway Farms, LLC to Csaba Csabai and wife, Laura Csabai – Humboldt – $87,000

Harold Wayne King, Kathy Ann Hooper, Janice Faye Chrisman Rodgers and Delissia Workman to Darrell Ridgely – Dyer – $27,000

Divorces

Terry Joe Miller, Jr. of Bradford and Tyli Page Humphries of Bradford

Megan Alissa Hunt McCurdy of Trenton and John Michael Horton of Friendship

Duane Garfield Syverson of Oakfield and Jacque Lynne Hoveskeland Tarasenko of Oakfield

Lauren Hayley McLemore of Trenton and Jordan Austin Patterson of Trenton

Ryan Charles Morris of Milan and Summer Elaine Miller of Milan

Jasten Michael Greene of Humboldt and Devan Lynn Massey of Humboldt

Daniel Allen Mayfield of Trenton and Holly Ann Crutchfield of Trenton

Garth Patton Webb of Milan and Alexandria Destenee Hays of Medina

Larry Freemon Erwin of Trenton and Sherry Lynn Crocker Barr of Trenton

Colton Daniel Pickard of Humboldt and Rebecca Lynn Thompson of Humboldt

Alyssa Channing Walker of Medina and Williams Rembert Harris of Medina

Tyler J. Cooper of Milan and Ashley Lynn Deeter of Milan

William Kurt Chandler of Medina and Emily Jeanne Fraley of Medina

James Riley Russell of Medina and Madison Elayne Keymon of Medina

Matthew Vernon Turnbow of Martin and Kendall Rae Lawler of Dyer

Jerry Wayne Donald of Humboldt and Shirlene Epperson of Humboldt

Payton Edward Lamberson of Kenton and Aaliyah Michelle Davis of Kenton

Wendell Patrick Deel of Bradford and Tina Marie Doss Fellows of Bradford

Jack Franklin Williams of Beech Bluff and Sandra Lee Emberton Eaton of Humboldt

Steven Donald Long of Gibson and Christine Fullerton Kail of Medina

Divorces

Tyeisha Latanqua Pearson vs. Dennis Pearson

Kimberly Hastings vs Marty Hastings

Patricia Munoz vs Samuel Munoz Mercado

Dionte Aeron Gray vs Amber Gray

Rozanne Koharski vs John Danile Kiharski

Vanessa Ann Parker Presson vs. Michael Bradley Presson

Danielle Marie Gwara vs. Thomas George Gwara

Phillip Lamar Taylor vs. Keona Ann Taylor

Jenna Kay Leslie vs. Dalton Keith Leslie

Kaitlyn Howard vs. Tricia Howard