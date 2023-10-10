Breaking down the 4 undefeated, 4 winless football teams in West Tennessee in 2023
After eight weeks of the high school football season, there are four undefeated teams in West Tennessee and four teams without a win. Here is a breakdown of each of those six teams:
UNDEFEATED
Dresden
Record: 8-0
Score differential: Plus-247
Average score: 46.4.4-15.5
Closest win: Union City (Week 7), 31-28
Remaining opponent record: 8-8
Best opponent record left: Gleason (5-3) in Week 10
Notable: While the Lions are 6-0 in Class 1A, including five wins in region play, they have also picked up a win over a Class 3A opponent (Westview) and Cass 4A opponent (Obion County). Dresden has reached the second round of the Class 1A playoffs for three straight seasons, but they won a state championship in 2016.
Dyersburg
Record: 7-0
Score differential: Plus-194
Average score: 37.7-10.0
Closest win: North Side (Week 6), 21-13
Remaining opponent record: 8-14
Best opponent record left: Ripley (6-2) in Week 11
Notable: The Trojans have given up 70 points this season, which is close to the 59 points they gave up in 2021 when Dyersburg made a run to the Class 3A semifinals. A big part of that defensive success is three-star recruit Kalen Edwards on the line.
Hardin County
Record: 8-0
Score differential: Plus-184
Average score: 38.4-15.4
Closest win: Giles County (Week 2), 34-28
Remaining opponent record: 5-10
Best opponent record left: Lexington (3-4) in Week 11
Notable: The Tigers have outscored three region opponents 121-28, but they only hold a one game lead over Lexington, North Side and South Gibson. Hardin County has reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs each of the last two years and played in the state quarterfinals the two years previous to that.
Jackson Christian
Record: 7-0
Score differential: Plus-197
Average score: 39.4-14.3
Closest win: Northpoint Christian (Week 1), 21-14
Remaining opponent record: 12-9
Best opponent record left: TCA (5-2) in Week 11
Notable: The Eagles are 3-0 in Division II-A and 3-0 in Division II-AA. Jackson Christian has reached the Division II-A state quarterfinal each of the last two seasons and advanced to the semifinals last season.
WINLESS
Fayette-Ware
Record: 0-6
Score differential: Minus-205
Average score: 3.7-37.8
Closest loss: Kirby (Week 7), 14-6
Remaining opponent record: 16-6
Best chance of a win left: Dyer County (3-4) in Week 9
Notable: The Wildcats are only scheduled to play nine games this season. Fayette-Ware hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2007.
Humboldt
Record: 0-8
Score differential: Minus-168
Average score: 11.8-32.8
Closest loss: Harding Academy (Week 3), 7-6
Remaining opponent record: 8-7
Best chance of a win left: South Fulton (4-4) in Week 11
Notable: The Vikings have made one playoff appearance in the last six years, but they did make the state quarterfinals in 2013.
Liberty
Record: 0-7
Score differential: Minus-276
Average score: 6.6-46.0
Closest loss: Scotts Hill (Week 6), 41-14
Remaining opponent record: 12-10
Best chance of a win left: McNairy Central (1-6) in Week 9
Notable: The Crusaders haven’t reached the playoffs since 2016 when they played for the Class 3A state championship.
Middleton
Record: 0-7
Score differential: Minus-302
Average score: 7.3-50.4
Closest loss: Booker T. Washington (Week 8), 28-19
Remaining opponent record: 2-12
Best chance of a win left: Manassas (0-7) in Week 11
Notable: Since 1990, the Tigers have made one playoff appearance, and that was in 2016.