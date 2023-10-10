Breaking down the 4 undefeated, 4 winless football teams in West Tennessee in 2023

After eight weeks of the high school football season, there are four undefeated teams in West Tennessee and four teams without a win. Here is a breakdown of each of those six teams:

UNDEFEATED

Dresden

Record: 8-0

Score differential: Plus-247

Average score: 46.4.4-15.5

Closest win: Union City (Week 7), 31-28

Remaining opponent record: 8-8

Best opponent record left: Gleason (5-3) in Week 10

Notable: While the Lions are 6-0 in Class 1A, including five wins in region play, they have also picked up a win over a Class 3A opponent (Westview) and Cass 4A opponent (Obion County). Dresden has reached the second round of the Class 1A playoffs for three straight seasons, but they won a state championship in 2016.

Dyersburg

Record: 7-0

Score differential: Plus-194

Average score: 37.7-10.0

Closest win: North Side (Week 6), 21-13

Remaining opponent record: 8-14

Best opponent record left: Ripley (6-2) in Week 11

Notable: The Trojans have given up 70 points this season, which is close to the 59 points they gave up in 2021 when Dyersburg made a run to the Class 3A semifinals. A big part of that defensive success is three-star recruit Kalen Edwards on the line.

Hardin County

Record: 8-0

Score differential: Plus-184

Average score: 38.4-15.4

Closest win: Giles County (Week 2), 34-28

Remaining opponent record: 5-10

Best opponent record left: Lexington (3-4) in Week 11

Notable: The Tigers have outscored three region opponents 121-28, but they only hold a one game lead over Lexington, North Side and South Gibson. Hardin County has reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs each of the last two years and played in the state quarterfinals the two years previous to that.

Jackson Christian

Record: 7-0

Score differential: Plus-197

Average score: 39.4-14.3

Closest win: Northpoint Christian (Week 1), 21-14

Remaining opponent record: 12-9

Best opponent record left: TCA (5-2) in Week 11

Notable: The Eagles are 3-0 in Division II-A and 3-0 in Division II-AA. Jackson Christian has reached the Division II-A state quarterfinal each of the last two seasons and advanced to the semifinals last season.

WINLESS

Fayette-Ware

Record: 0-6

Score differential: Minus-205

Average score: 3.7-37.8

Closest loss: Kirby (Week 7), 14-6

Remaining opponent record: 16-6

Best chance of a win left: Dyer County (3-4) in Week 9

Notable: The Wildcats are only scheduled to play nine games this season. Fayette-Ware hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2007.

Humboldt

Record: 0-8

Score differential: Minus-168

Average score: 11.8-32.8

Closest loss: Harding Academy (Week 3), 7-6

Remaining opponent record: 8-7

Best chance of a win left: South Fulton (4-4) in Week 11

Notable: The Vikings have made one playoff appearance in the last six years, but they did make the state quarterfinals in 2013.

Liberty

Record: 0-7

Score differential: Minus-276

Average score: 6.6-46.0

Closest loss: Scotts Hill (Week 6), 41-14

Remaining opponent record: 12-10

Best chance of a win left: McNairy Central (1-6) in Week 9

Notable: The Crusaders haven’t reached the playoffs since 2016 when they played for the Class 3A state championship.

Middleton

Record: 0-7

Score differential: Minus-302

Average score: 7.3-50.4

Closest loss: Booker T. Washington (Week 8), 28-19

Remaining opponent record: 2-12

Best chance of a win left: Manassas (0-7) in Week 11

Notable: Since 1990, the Tigers have made one playoff appearance, and that was in 2016.