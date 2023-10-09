West Carroll enters West Tennessee football rankings after Week 8

The beginning of October is the time of year when school systems take Fall Break. Multiple teams had fall break last week, while others have it this week.

Fall break usually means bye weeks for football teams also.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t big games. Haywood and Hardin County was a key West Tennessee matchup last week, while West Carroll played well enough to make their first appearance in the West Tennessee high school football rankings.

Here are the rankings after Week 8.

1. Henry County (7-1) – Result: Beat Beech 46-45 (OT). Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 1.

2. Dyersburg (7-0) – Result: Bye week. Up next: At Scotts Hill. Last week: No. 2.

3. Jackson Christian (7-0) – Result: Bye week. Up next: Home vs. Lake County. Last week: No. 3.

4. Dresden (8-0) – Result: Beat South Fulton 62-12. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 4.

5. Munford (7-1) – Result: Beat Brighton 55-20. Up next: Home vs. Lausanne. Last week: No. 5.

6. Hardin County (7-0) – Result: Beat Haywood 42-35. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 7.

7. McKenzie (7-1) – Result: Beat Houston County 56-7. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 8.

8. Haywood (6-2) – Result: Lost to Hardin County 42-35. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 6.

9. Huntingdon (6-1) – Result: Beat JCM 41-6. Up next: Home vs. Gibson County. Last week: No. 9.

10. Riverside (5-2) – Result: Bye week. Up next: At Adamsville. Last week: No. 10.

11. Milan (6-1) – Result: Bye week. Up next: Home vs. Trezevant. Last week: No. 11.

12. Covington (6-2) – Result: Beat Liberty 70-12. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 12.

13. South Gibson (5-2) – Result: Bye week. Up next: At Lexington. Last week: No. 14.

14. Westview (5-3) – Result: Beat Bolivar 41-0. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 15.

15. West Carroll (5-1) – Result: Beat Bruceton 54-0. Up next: At Camden. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Tipton-Rosemark (6-2).

On the bubble: Crockett County (5-2); Ripley (6-2); TCA (5-2).