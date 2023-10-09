 Skip to content

Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 8

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 8, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (7)                               7-0      151                                                        1

2. Oakland (8)                                       6-1      142                                                        2

3. Brentwood                                         8-0      130                                                        3

4. Germantown (1)                                    8-0      118                                                        4

5. Mt. Juliet                                        7-0      79                                                         5

6. Bearden                                          5-2      66                                                         6

7. Riverdale                                         5-2      46                                                         8

8. Ravenwood                                         7-1      35                                                         NR

9. Clarksville                                       8-0      32                                                         10

10. Houston                                          6-2      21                                                         NR

Others receiving votes: Cleveland 18. Bartlett 12. Maryville 12. Jefferson County 11. Collierville 5. Green Hill 2.

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (13)                               7-1      156                                                        2

2. Henry County (2)                                  7-1      135                                                        3

3. Centennial (1)                                    7-1      122                                                        1

4. Southwind                                         8-0      108                                                        4

5. Nolensville                                       7-1      78                                                         5

6. Page                                             7-1      77                                                         6

7. Oak Ridge                                         6-1      55                                                         T7

8. Munford                                          7-1      54                                                         T7

9. McMinn County                                     6-2      37                                                         10

10. Powell                                           6-2      24                                                         NR

Others receiving votes: Sevier County 7. Shelbyville 7. Beech 7. Knoxville Halls 6. Walker Valley 4. Hendersonville 2. East Hamilton 1.

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (12)                                   8-0      152                                                        1

2. Upperman (3)                                      7-0      133                                                        2

3. Elizabethton (1)                                  7-0      128                                                        3

4. Hardin County                                     8-0      109                                                        4

5. Greeneville                                       6-0      108                                                        5

6. Macon County                                      7-1      69                                                         7

7. Marshall County                                   7-1      63                                                         9

8. Haywood County                                    6-2      40                                                         6

9. Gibbs                                            6-1      28                                                         NR

10. Stone Memorial                                    6-2      18                                                         8

Others receiving votes: Red Bank 13. Anderson County 11. Millington 8.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (16)                                        7-0      160                                                        1

2. Dyersburg                                         7-0      138                                                        2

3. Meigs County                                      7-0      129                                                        3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman                                7-1      106                                                        4

5. East Nashville                                    6-2      87                                                         5

6. Kingston                                          7-1      78                                                         6

7. Giles County                                      5-2      61                                                         7

8. Covington                                         6-2      48                                                         8

9. McMinn Central                                    5-2      23                                                         10

10. Chuckey-Doak                                      6-2      14                                                         9

Others receiving votes: Westview 12. Ripley 11. Sequatchie County 5. Johnson County 4. Sheffield 2. White House-Heritage 2.

Division I – Class 2A

1. York Institute (5)                                8-0      138                                                        1

(tie) Marion County (4)                               8-0      138                                                        2

3. Huntingdon (7)                                    6-1      132                                                        3

4. Loretto                                          7-0      96                                                         5

5. Riverside                                         5-2      74                                                         4

6. East Robertson                                    7-1      65                                                         7

7. Milan                                            6-1      62                                                         6

8. Smith County                                      6-2      52                                                         8

9. Lewis County                                      7-1      48                                                         9

10. Mitchell                                          8-0      22                                                         NR

(tie) Mt. Pleasant                                    7-1      22                                                         10

Others receiving votes: Hampton 15. Waverly 6. Happy Valley 5. Bledsoe County 3. South Greene 2.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (11)                              7-0      153                                                        1

2. Dresden (5)                                       8-0      146                                                        2

3. Moore County                                      7-0      125                                                        3

4. McKenzie                                          7-1      116                                                        4

5. MASE                                                 6-1      85                                                         6

6. Coalfield                                         7-1      79                                                         5

7. Clay County                                       5-2      50                                                         8

8. Union City                                        4-3      37                                                         10

9. Collinwood                                        5-2      22                                                         9

10. Whitwell                                          6-2      15                                                         7

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 13. West Carroll 12. Cloudland 11. Oliver Springs 10. Sale Creek 4. Lake County 2.

Division II – Class 1A

1. Jackson Christian (13)                            7-0      156                                                        1

2. Middle Tennessee Christian (3)                    6-1      145                                                        2

3. Friendship Christian                              6-1      131                                                        3

4. First Assembly Christian                          6-1      94                                                         4

5. Trinity Christian Academy                         5-2      90                                                         5

Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 18. Rosemark Academy 6.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Franklin Road Academy (7)                         8-0      148                                                        1

2. CPA (5)                                          7-1      135                                                        3

3. Knoxville Webb (3)                                8-0      131                                                        2

4. Boyd Buchanan (1)                                 8-0      121                                                        4

5. Davidson Academy                                  7-1      74                                                         5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 24. CAK 7.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (15)                                     7-0      150                                                        1

2. Baylor                                           5-2      130                                                        2

3. MUS                                              6-1      122                                                        3

4. Ensworth                                          6-2      104                                                        4

5. Knoxville Catholic                                5-2      58                                                         NR

Others receiving votes: MBA 36.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.

