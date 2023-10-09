Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 8

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 8, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (7) 7-0 151 1

2. Oakland (8) 6-1 142 2

3. Brentwood 8-0 130 3

4. Germantown (1) 8-0 118 4

5. Mt. Juliet 7-0 79 5

6. Bearden 5-2 66 6

7. Riverdale 5-2 46 8

8. Ravenwood 7-1 35 NR

9. Clarksville 8-0 32 10

10. Houston 6-2 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Cleveland 18. Bartlett 12. Maryville 12. Jefferson County 11. Collierville 5. Green Hill 2.

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (13) 7-1 156 2

2. Henry County (2) 7-1 135 3

3. Centennial (1) 7-1 122 1

4. Southwind 8-0 108 4

5. Nolensville 7-1 78 5

6. Page 7-1 77 6

7. Oak Ridge 6-1 55 T7

8. Munford 7-1 54 T7

9. McMinn County 6-2 37 10

10. Powell 6-2 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Sevier County 7. Shelbyville 7. Beech 7. Knoxville Halls 6. Walker Valley 4. Hendersonville 2. East Hamilton 1.

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (12) 8-0 152 1

2. Upperman (3) 7-0 133 2

3. Elizabethton (1) 7-0 128 3

4. Hardin County 8-0 109 4

5. Greeneville 6-0 108 5

6. Macon County 7-1 69 7

7. Marshall County 7-1 63 9

8. Haywood County 6-2 40 6

9. Gibbs 6-1 28 NR

10. Stone Memorial 6-2 18 8

Others receiving votes: Red Bank 13. Anderson County 11. Millington 8.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (16) 7-0 160 1

2. Dyersburg 7-0 138 2

3. Meigs County 7-0 129 3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 106 4

5. East Nashville 6-2 87 5

6. Kingston 7-1 78 6

7. Giles County 5-2 61 7

8. Covington 6-2 48 8

9. McMinn Central 5-2 23 10

10. Chuckey-Doak 6-2 14 9

Others receiving votes: Westview 12. Ripley 11. Sequatchie County 5. Johnson County 4. Sheffield 2. White House-Heritage 2.

Division I – Class 2A

1. York Institute (5) 8-0 138 1

(tie) Marion County (4) 8-0 138 2

3. Huntingdon (7) 6-1 132 3

4. Loretto 7-0 96 5

5. Riverside 5-2 74 4

6. East Robertson 7-1 65 7

7. Milan 6-1 62 6

8. Smith County 6-2 52 8

9. Lewis County 7-1 48 9

10. Mitchell 8-0 22 NR

(tie) Mt. Pleasant 7-1 22 10

Others receiving votes: Hampton 15. Waverly 6. Happy Valley 5. Bledsoe County 3. South Greene 2.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (11) 7-0 153 1

2. Dresden (5) 8-0 146 2

3. Moore County 7-0 125 3

4. McKenzie 7-1 116 4

5. MASE 6-1 85 6

6. Coalfield 7-1 79 5

7. Clay County 5-2 50 8

8. Union City 4-3 37 10

9. Collinwood 5-2 22 9

10. Whitwell 6-2 15 7

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 13. West Carroll 12. Cloudland 11. Oliver Springs 10. Sale Creek 4. Lake County 2.

Division II – Class 1A

1. Jackson Christian (13) 7-0 156 1

2. Middle Tennessee Christian (3) 6-1 145 2

3. Friendship Christian 6-1 131 3

4. First Assembly Christian 6-1 94 4

5. Trinity Christian Academy 5-2 90 5

Others receiving votes: Columbia Academy 18. Rosemark Academy 6.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Franklin Road Academy (7) 8-0 148 1

2. CPA (5) 7-1 135 3

3. Knoxville Webb (3) 8-0 131 2

4. Boyd Buchanan (1) 8-0 121 4

5. Davidson Academy 7-1 74 5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 24. CAK 7.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (15) 7-0 150 1

2. Baylor 5-2 130 2

3. MUS 6-1 122 3

4. Ensworth 6-2 104 4

5. Knoxville Catholic 5-2 58 NR

Others receiving votes: MBA 36.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.