Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 8

Paul Betzou is new to the game of football. He played a little defensive back in Germany before becoming a foreign exchange student this year and winding up at Dresden High School for the 2023 season.

So maybe he doesn’t know West Tennessee rivalries, and maybe he doesn’t know the pressure of trying to beat a Union City team at War Memorial Stadium.

After beating Union City on Friday, I asked him about his nerves, and he said he was nervous. But he also replied, “I think I did a good job keeping calm.”

Betzou’s kick on Friday to beat Union City 31-28 put the Lions three wins away from a perfect regular season and two wins away from clinching the Region 7-1A title outright.

On a personal note, Betzou helped me to add two games to my lead on Weakley County Press editor Josh Lemons.

I went 11-4 last week, while Lemons went 9-6. Lemons and I both missed Peabody over Camden and Crockett County over Obion County. But Lemons also missed four others, including Dresden’s win, Jackson Christian over FACS, Dyersburg over Westview and South Gibson over Dyer County.

My other two misses were Halls over Humboldt and Huntingdon over Riverside.

I am now 81-23 (.779 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 73-31 (.702).

Here is for another strong week of picks in Week 8:

Dresden (7-0, 4-0 7-1A) at South Fulton (4-3, 2-2)

For the third straight week, South Fulton will be playing a Weakley County opponent. But this one will be the toughest of the three as the Lions try to keep an undefeated record.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 42, South Fulton 16

Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 35, South Fulton 6

Bolivar (4-3, 1-3 7-3A) at Westview (4-3, 3-1)

The Chargers want to get the loss to Dyersburg out of their system, and Bolivar brings that opportunity. But don’t overlook the Tigers, who have won two straight games.

Odom’s Pick: Westview 28, Bolivar 14

Lemons’ Pick: Westview 42, Bolivar 8

TCA (4-2) at Greenfield (3-4)

The home finale for the Yellowjackets brings one of the top Division II-A teams in the state. Lekhy Thompkins is one of the top rushers in West Tennessee

Odom’s Pick: TCA 35, Greenfield 21

Lemons’ Pick: TCA 35, Greenfield 32

Humboldt (0-7, 0-4 7-1A) at Gleason (4-3, 1-3)

The Bulldogs are on a two-game skid, but this is the perfect chance to right the ship as a winless Humboldt team comes to town.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason 28, Humboldt 12

Lemons’ Pick: Gleason 21, Humboldt 6

Best of the West

Bruceton (1-6, 0-1 6-1A) at West Carroll (4-1, 3-0)

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll

Haywood (6-1) at Hardin County (7-0)

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Lemons’ Pick: Hardin County

Henry County (6-1, 3-0 7-5A) at Beech (3-3, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Henry County

Lemons’ Pick: Henry County

Fayette Academy (3-4, 0-2 D2-A) at Tipton-Rosemark (6-1, 1-1)

Odom’s Pick: Tipton-Rosemark

Lemons’ Pick: Tipton-Rosemark

Fayette-Ware (0-5, 0-1 7-4A) at Obion County (4-3, 0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Obion County

Lemons’ Pick: Obion County

North Side (3-4, 1-1 6-4A) at South Side (2-5, 0-2)

Odom’s Pick: North Side

Lemons’ Pick: North Side

Chester County (1-6) at Freedom Prep (1-6)

Odom’s Pick: Chester County

Lemons’ Pick: Freedom Prep

Huntingdon (5-1, 3-0 6-2A) at JCM (1-5, 0-3)

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon

Brighton (3-4, 1-2 8-5A) at Munford (6-1, 2-1)

Odom’s Pick: Munford

Lemons’ Pick: Munford

Houston County (3-4, 2-1 6-1A) at McKenzie (6-1, 3-0)

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Lemons’ Pick: McKenzie

Covington (5-2, 3-1 7-3A) at Liberty (0-6, 0-3)

Odom’s Pick: Covington

Lemons’ Pick: Covington