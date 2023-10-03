Fall Fest to be full of family fun

by ARIEL McRAE | Associate Editor

Temperatures are dropping, college football Saturdays are back and there are pumpkin spice treats as far as the eye can see. With September 23 officially bringing in fall, it is the perfect time to get prepared for Humboldt’s downtown Fall Fest.

Fall Fest this year is on October 7 and will host a street fair from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be live music playing on both ends of the street throughout the day ending at 6 p.m. This year’s Fall Fest is packed full with fun things for both children and adults.

There are over 50 vendors slated to up at the event. These vendors range in different categories such as crafts, games, food, handmade products and more. There are going to be food trucks as well all along the street.

Main Street will of course be shut down for the festivities. 12th Street and 16th Ave. will both be blocked starting at 8 a.m. on the day of the festival and will reopen at 3 p.m. N. 14th will also be blocked off for the event, a first this year.

For the kids, there will be plenty of activities to keep them busy. A face paint artist will be set up to give kids the designs of their dreams. There will be carnival style games hosted by the Humboldt Boys & Girls Club. There will even be a cake walk and a huge obstacle course bounce house.

Another fun thing for the kiddos will be a touch a truck event. The antique 1936 fire truck from the Humboldt Fire Department will be available as well as a police car and an ambulance. Humboldt Utilities will have their bucket trucks available to give kids of all ages bucket rides again this year.

As for music, there will be about 10 artists playing throughout the day on either side of Main Street. Some will play country, some will play pop and some will play a little music in between. There will also be an artist drawing with chalk on S. Central Ave. So there is plenty of space for creativity to flow during this event.

For adults, there will be a beer garden located within Magnolia Manor. This garden is for those of legal drinking age only. All alcohol must stay within the confines of the beer garden to keep the festival safe for all in attendance.

The police department is already getting prepared for Humboldt’s second largest public event. They are gearing up to patrol Fall Fest to keep people safe while also experiencing all the fun the festival will have to offer.

“The Humboldt Police Department will be supporting the 14th Annual Humboldt Fall Festival Event by maintaining a safe and orderly atmosphere for all who attend. Our police officers will be working alongside the Humboldt Fire Department and the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad at the event to provide any emergency services needed,” stated Assistant Police Chief Dan Ables. “Our police officers will also be conducting high visibility patrols around the Main Street area before, during and after the event for traffic control and crime prevention.”

Make plans to attend Humboldt’s Fall Fest this year, it is sure to be a blast.