Top 10 Mr. Football semifinalist prospects in West Tennessee

One month is all that remains before the 2023 high school football regular season will come to a close.

That means we are also one month away from Mr. Football nominations are due.

So here are my top 10 prospects of West Tennessee players to be named Mr. Football semifinalists. Well, actually, I have 11 names here because choosing between the two Trinity Christian Academy players was too tough to figure out.

Class 1A

Jayden Milton (West Carroll, Jr.) – Milton has rushed for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns in five games. West Carroll will finish with nine games this season due to Harding Academy deciding not to make the trip in Week 2 due to heat.

Calvin Mullins (Lake County, Sr.) – Mullins is leading the country in rushing yards, according to MaxPreps. He has rushed for 1,905 yards and 25 touchdowns on 195 carries through seven games.

Cameron Schlicht (Dresden, Sr.) – Schlicht has stepped into the quarterback role and led the Lions to a 7-0 start to the season. He has 1,930 total yards of offense with 25 touchdowns. He has thrown for 1,370 yards and rushed for 560 yards. He is also completing 70 percent of his passes and has three interceptions.

Class 2A

Gray Eubanks (Huntingdon, Jr.) – Eubanks has the Mustangs on a five game winning streak and atop the Region 6-2A standings. In the first five games of the season, he has rushed for 385 yards and eight touchdowns on 81 carries. He has also completed 14-of-27 passes (51.9 percent) for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

Desmond Thomas (Riverside, Sr.) – Thomas has been limited over the past couple of weeks due to injury, but he has helped the Panthers to a 5-2 start to the season. He has rushed for 431 yards and six touchdowns on 66 rushes. Defensively, he has 35 total tackles with six tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Class 3A

Kalen Edwards (Dyersburg, Sr) – Edwards is an offensive lineman that is considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee among others. He has helped the Trojans to a 7-0 start to the season.

Class 4A

Camarion Miller (Haywood, Sr.) – Miller, a running back, has rushed for 1,062 yards and 17 touchdowns on 115 carries through seven games. That includes 141 yards rushing against 6A Oakland, a seven-time state champion.

Carter Smith (Hardin County, Sr.) – Smith, a quarterback with offers from UT Martin and Pitt, has completed 104-of-153 passes (68 percent) for 1,607 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions through seven games of an undefeated season thus far. He also has 16 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Division II-A

Jay’len Mosley (Jackson Christian, Jr.) – Mosley, a wide receiver, has the Eagles off to a 7-0 start to the season. He has 1,139 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 57 receptions. Defensively, he has 15 tackles with two tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Lekhy Thompkins (TCA, So.) – Thompkins, a running back, has rushed for 806 yards and 18 touchdowns on 134 carries through six games this season. He had 17 touchdowns last season and is on pace to surpass last year’s rushing total.

Brayden Waller (TCA, Jr.) – Waller, a wide receiver, has 32 receptions for 672 yards and seven touchdowns through six games this season.