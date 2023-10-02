Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 7

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 1, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (8) 7-0 149 1

2. Oakland (6) 6-1 141 2

3. Brentwood (1) 7-0 127 3

4. Germantown (1) 7-0 120 4

5. Mt. Juliet 7-0 84 5

6. Bearden 4-2 54 9

7. Cleveland 6-1 40 8

8. Riverdale 5-2 37 10

9. Bartlett 6-1 27 7

10. Clarksville 7-0 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Houston 23. Ravenwood 22. Maryville 20. Collierville 5. Green Hill 5. Cookeville 1.<

Division I – Class 5A

1. Centennial (8) 7-0 150 2

2. Knoxville West (7) 6-1 143 1

3. Henry County (1) 6-1 128 3

4. Southwind 7-0 106 4

5. Nolensville 6-1 88 5

6. Page 6-1 80 6

7. Munford 6-1 43 7

(tie) Oak Ridge 5-1 43 8

9. Walker Valley 6-1 41 9

10. McMinn County 5-2 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Powell 15. Sevier County 6. East Hamilton 5. Knoxville Halls 4. Hendersonville 2. Beech 1.<

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (12) 7-0 153 1

2. Upperman (3) 7-0 133 2

3. Elizabethton (1) 6-0 128 3

4. Hardin County 7-0 113 4

5. Greeneville 5-0 97 5

6. Haywood County 6-1 68 6

7. Macon County 6-1 57 T7

8. Stone Memorial 6-1 51 T7

9. Marshall County 6-1 41 9

10. Red Bank 4-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Northview Academy 9. Anderson County 9. Gibbs 6. Crockett County 3. Carter 1. White County 1.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (16) 7-0 160 1

2. Dyersburg 7-0 140 2

3. Meigs County 7-0 126 4

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-1 101 5

5. East Nashville 5-2 89 3

6. Kingston 6-1 75 6

7. Giles County 4-2 59 T7

8. Covington 5-2 50 9

9. Chuckey-Doak 6-1 48 T7

10. McMinn Central 4-2 18 10

Others receiving votes: White House-Heritage 5. Ripley 3. Sequatchie County 3. Westview 2. Bolton 1.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. York Institute (5) 7-0 141 2

2. Marion County (5) 7-0 134 3

3. Huntingdon (5) 5-1 113 T5

4. Riverside (1) 5-2 96 1

5. Loretto 7-0 92 T5

6. Milan 6-1 78 4

7. East Robertson 6-1 53 8

8. Smith County 5-2 48 7

9. Lewis County 6-1 46 9

10. Mt. Pleasant 6-1 21 10

Others receiving votes: Hampton 19. South Greene 18. Mitchell 17. East Hickman 2. Waverly 1. Monterey 1.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (12) 7-0 156 1

2. Dresden (4) 7-0 145 2

3. Moore County 7-0 116 3

4. McKenzie 6-1 105 4

5. Coalfield 6-1 85 6

6. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 5-1 75 7

7. Whitwell 6-1 55 5

8. Clay County 5-2 38 9

(tie) Collinwood 5-1 38 10

10. Union City 4-3 30 8

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 10. Sale Creek 6. West Carroll 5. Lake County 5. Oliver Springs 5. Gordonsville 5. Halls 1.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Jackson Christian (12) 7-0 156 2

2. Middle Tennessee Christian (3) 6-1 144 1

3. Friendship Christian (1) 6-1 130 3

4. First Assembly Christian 5-1 73 4

5. Trinity Christian Academy 5-1 72 5

Others receiving votes: Rosemark Academy 52. Columbia Academy 7. DCA 6.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Franklin Road Academy (7) 7-0 148 1

2. Knoxville Webb (4) 7-0 139 3

3. CPA (5) 6-1 132 2

4. Boyd Buchanan 7-0 121 4

5. Davidson Academy 6-1 82 5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 18.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (16) 7-0 160 1

2. Baylor 6-1 137 2

3. MUS 6-1 131 3

4. Ensworth 5-2 110 4

5. Lipscomb Academy 2-4 53 5

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 25. CBHS 24.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.