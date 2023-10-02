 Skip to content

Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 7

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 1, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (8)                               7-0        149                                                      1

2. Oakland (6)                                       6-1        141                                                      2

3. Brentwood (1)                                     7-0        127                                                      3

4. Germantown (1)                                    7-0        120                                                      4

5. Mt. Juliet                                        7-0        84                                                       5

6. Bearden                                          4-2        54                                                       9

7. Cleveland                                         6-1        40                                                       8

8. Riverdale                                         5-2        37                                                       10

9. Bartlett                                          6-1        27                                                       7

10. Clarksville                                       7-0        25                                                       NR

Others receiving votes: Houston 23. Ravenwood 22. Maryville 20. Collierville 5. Green Hill 5. Cookeville 1.<

Division I – Class 5A

1. Centennial (8)                                    7-0        150                                                      2

2. Knoxville West (7)                                6-1        143                                                      1

3. Henry County (1)                                  6-1        128                                                      3

4. Southwind                                         7-0        106                                                      4

5. Nolensville                                       6-1        88                                                       5

6. Page                                             6-1        80                                                       6

7. Munford                                          6-1        43                                                       7

(tie) Oak Ridge                                       5-1        43                                                       8

9. Walker Valley                                     6-1        41                                                       9

10. McMinn County                                     5-2        25                                                       NR

Others receiving votes: Powell 15. Sevier County 6. East Hamilton 5. Knoxville Halls 4. Hendersonville 2. Beech 1.<

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (12)                                   7-0        153                                                      1

2. Upperman (3)                                      7-0        133                                                      2

3. Elizabethton (1)                                  6-0        128                                                      3

4. Hardin County                                     7-0        113                                                      4

5. Greeneville                                       5-0        97                                                       5

6. Haywood County                                    6-1        68                                                       6

7. Macon County                                      6-1        57                                                       T7

8. Stone Memorial                                    6-1        51                                                       T7

9. Marshall County                                   6-1        41                                                       9

10. Red Bank                                          4-2        10                                                       NR

Others receiving votes: Northview Academy 9. Anderson County 9. Gibbs 6. Crockett County 3. Carter 1. White County 1.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (16)                                        7-0        160                                                      1

2. Dyersburg                                         7-0        140                                                      2

3. Meigs County                                      7-0        126                                                      4

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman                                6-1        101                                                      5

5. East Nashville                                    5-2        89                                                       3

6. Kingston                                          6-1        75                                                       6

7. Giles County                                      4-2        59                                                       T7

8. Covington                                         5-2        50                                                       9

9. Chuckey-Doak                                      6-1        48                                                       T7

10. McMinn Central                                    4-2        18                                                       10

Others receiving votes: White House-Heritage 5. Ripley 3. Sequatchie County 3. Westview 2. Bolton 1.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. York Institute (5)                                7-0        141                                                      2

2. Marion County (5)                                 7-0        134                                                      3

3. Huntingdon (5)                                    5-1        113                                                      T5

4. Riverside (1)                                     5-2        96                                                       1

5. Loretto                                          7-0        92                                                       T5

6. Milan                                            6-1        78                                                       4

7. East Robertson                                    6-1        53                                                       8

8. Smith County                                      5-2        48                                                       7

9. Lewis County                                      6-1        46                                                       9

10. Mt. Pleasant                                      6-1        21                                                       10

Others receiving votes: Hampton 19. South Greene 18. Mitchell 17. East Hickman 2. Waverly 1. Monterey 1.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (12)                              7-0        156                                                      1

2. Dresden (4)                                       7-0        145                                                      2

3. Moore County                                      7-0        116                                                      3

4. McKenzie                                          6-1        105                                                      4

5. Coalfield                                         6-1        85                                                       6

6. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering           5-1        75                                                       7

7. Whitwell                                          6-1        55                                                       5

8. Clay County                                       5-2        38                                                       9

(tie) Collinwood                                      5-1        38                                                       10

10. Union City                                        4-3        30                                                       8

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 10. Sale Creek 6. West Carroll 5. Lake County 5. Oliver Springs 5. Gordonsville 5. Halls 1.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Jackson Christian (12)                            7-0        156                                                      2

2. Middle Tennessee Christian (3)                    6-1        144                                                      1

3. Friendship Christian (1)                          6-1        130                                                      3

4. First Assembly Christian                          5-1        73                                                       4

5. Trinity Christian Academy                         5-1        72                                                       5

Others receiving votes: Rosemark Academy 52. Columbia Academy 7. DCA 6.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Franklin Road Academy (7)                         7-0        148                                                      1

2. Knoxville Webb (4)                                7-0        139                                                      3

3. CPA (5)                                          6-1        132                                                      2

4. Boyd Buchanan                                     7-0        121                                                      4

5. Davidson Academy                                  6-1        82                                                       5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 18.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (16)                                     7-0        160                                                      1

2. Baylor                                           6-1        137                                                      2

3. MUS                                              6-1        131                                                      3

4. Ensworth                                          5-2        110                                                      4

5. Lipscomb Academy                                  2-4        53                                                       5

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 25. CBHS 24.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

