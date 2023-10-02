South Gibson enters West Tennessee football rankings after Week 7

Four weeks is all that remains before the playoffs take over the state of Tennessee in high school football.

Many teams still have a week off for a bye week, but now is the time to be playing at the top of your game to earn a spot in the playoffs.

South Gibson is one of those teams, as the Hornets are on a four-game winning streak. And they are back in the rankings this week.

Here are the rankings after Week 7.

1. Henry County (6-1) – Result: Beat Portland 45-13. Up next: at Beech. Last week: No. 1.

2. Dyersburg (7-0) – Result: Westview 30-0. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 3.

3. Jackson Christian (7-0) – Result: Beat FACS 35-7. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 4.

4. Dresden (7-0) – Result: Beat Union City 31-28. Up next: At South Fulton. Last week: No. 5.

5. Munford (6-1) – Result: Beat Arlington 31-7. Up next: Home vs. Brighton. Last week: No. 6.

6. Haywood (6-1) – Result: Beat Trezevant 50-12. Up next: At Hardin County. Last week: No. 7.

7. Hardin County (7-0) – Result: Beat Chester County 35-3. Up next: Home vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 8.

8. McKenzie (6-1) – Result: Beat Perry County 57-7. Up next: Home vs. Houston County. Last week: No. 9.

9. Huntingdon (5-1) – Result: Beat Riverside 22-15. Up next: At JCM. Last week: No. 10.

10. Riverside (5-2) – Result: Lost to Huntingdon 22-15. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 2.

11. Milan (6-1) – Result: Beat Adamsville 31-28. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 11.

12. Covington (5-2) – Result: Beat McNairy Central 57-14. Up next: At Liberty. Last week: No. 12.

13. Tipton-Rosemark (6-1) – Result: Beat Lakeland Prep 41-7. Up next: Home vs.Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 15.

14. South Gibson (5-2) – Result: Beat Dyer County 33-31. Up next: Bye week. Last week: Not ranked.

15. Westview (4-3) – Result: Lost to Dyersburg 30-0. Up next: Home vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 13.

Dropped out: Union City (4-3).

On the bubble: Crockett County (5-2); Ripley (5-2); TCA (4-2); West Carroll (4-1).