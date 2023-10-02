South Gibson enters West Tennessee football rankings after Week 7
Four weeks is all that remains before the playoffs take over the state of Tennessee in high school football.
Many teams still have a week off for a bye week, but now is the time to be playing at the top of your game to earn a spot in the playoffs.
South Gibson is one of those teams, as the Hornets are on a four-game winning streak. And they are back in the rankings this week.
Here are the rankings after Week 7.
1. Henry County (6-1) – Result: Beat Portland 45-13. Up next: at Beech. Last week: No. 1.
2. Dyersburg (7-0) – Result: Westview 30-0. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 3.
3. Jackson Christian (7-0) – Result: Beat FACS 35-7. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 4.
4. Dresden (7-0) – Result: Beat Union City 31-28. Up next: At South Fulton. Last week: No. 5.
5. Munford (6-1) – Result: Beat Arlington 31-7. Up next: Home vs. Brighton. Last week: No. 6.
6. Haywood (6-1) – Result: Beat Trezevant 50-12. Up next: At Hardin County. Last week: No. 7.
7. Hardin County (7-0) – Result: Beat Chester County 35-3. Up next: Home vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 8.
8. McKenzie (6-1) – Result: Beat Perry County 57-7. Up next: Home vs. Houston County. Last week: No. 9.
9. Huntingdon (5-1) – Result: Beat Riverside 22-15. Up next: At JCM. Last week: No. 10.
10. Riverside (5-2) – Result: Lost to Huntingdon 22-15. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 2.
11. Milan (6-1) – Result: Beat Adamsville 31-28. Up next: Bye week. Last week: No. 11.
12. Covington (5-2) – Result: Beat McNairy Central 57-14. Up next: At Liberty. Last week: No. 12.
13. Tipton-Rosemark (6-1) – Result: Beat Lakeland Prep 41-7. Up next: Home vs.Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 15.
14. South Gibson (5-2) – Result: Beat Dyer County 33-31. Up next: Bye week. Last week: Not ranked.
15. Westview (4-3) – Result: Lost to Dyersburg 30-0. Up next: Home vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 13.
Dropped out: Union City (4-3).
On the bubble: Crockett County (5-2); Ripley (5-2); TCA (4-2); West Carroll (4-1).