Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Week 7

“Win No. 7,” Peabody football coach Shane Jacobs blurted out.

“Do what?,” I replied as we walked through the streets of Bradford at the Doodle Soup Days.

“That was the last time Matt McConnell and I met on the field,” Jacobs replied as he son Nolan came to get more money for the carnival rides.”

“Your seventh win?,” I asked.

“No, the seventh win of our 44-game winning streak,” Jacobs said. “He was at Waverly, and we played in the 2018 Class 2A state semifinals. We won 35-21. Don’t you remember?”

“Yes coach, I was there, as I remember the hit I took on the sideline from a Waverly player after a touchdown as he flipped into me two yards outside of the end zone,” I replied. “I would rather forget that night.”

Jacobs laughed.

“But this meeting is just as important as the loser could be out of the playoffs,” I said.

“Yea don’t remind me,” Jacobs said as he went off to grab a plate lunch.

I gained one game on Victor Parkins this week as I correctly picked Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering over Peabody. We both missed Dresden over Obion County, South Fulton over Gleason, Dyer County over Crockett County and Lexington over South Side.

So I went 11-4, while Parkins went 10-5.

I am now 70-19 (.787 winning percentage), while Parkins is 64-25 (.719).

NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.

Week 7 here we come:

Camden (3-3, 2-2 6-2A) at Peabody (2-4, 2-1)

With four weeks remaining in the regular season, it is hard to call this a must-win, but this is a must-win for both of these teams. These two are in the No. 4 slot and No. 5 slot right now with Adamsville at No. 6, who the Golden Tide has already beaten.

Odom’s Pick: Camden 32, Peabody 31

Vic’s Pick: Camden 35, Peabody 28

Dyer County (3-3) at South Gibson (4-2)

Hopefully, a few starters will be back for the Hornets on Homecoming night. Both teams won last week in the final moments of the game, so both will try to ride that momentum into this game.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 21, Dyer County 14

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 28, Dyer County 21

Adamsville (4-2, 1-2 6-2A) at Milan (5-1, 3-1)

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back from last week’s loss during Homecoming week. Adamsville has held opponents to 12 points in the past two weeks combined. But Milan is better than JCM and Middleton.

Odom’s Pick: Milan 32, Adamsville 14

Vic’s Pick: Milan 42, Adamsville 13

Gibson County (0-6) at Stewart County (0-6)

Stewart County hasn’t scored more than 14 points in a game this season. Gibson County has scored a combined 66 points over the last two weeks. A first win would be big with JCM and Adamsville in the final two weeks of the season.

Odom’s Pick: Gibson County 35, Stewart County 21

Vic’s Pick: Gibson County 42, Stewart County 14

Halls (1-5, 0-3 7-1A) at Humboldt (0-6, 0-3)

This is the perfect time for the Vikings to get the first win of the season. Last week’s 24 points was a season high for Humboldt, so the team will try and build on that and get the win.

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt 22, Halls 18

Vic’s Pick: Humboldt 40, Halls 20

McEwen (1-4, 0-1) at West Carroll (3-1, 2-0)

The War Eagles are coming off their second bye week of the season, but McEwen is coming off a bye week also. West Carroll needs to score early and get on top quickly to win this one.

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 21, McEwen 20

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 30, McEwen 8

Best of the West

Dresden (6-0, 3-0 7-1A) at Union City (4-2, 3-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Vic’s Pick: Dresden

Dyersburg (6-0, 3-0 7-3A) at Westview (4-2, 3-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Vic’s Pick: Dyersburg

South Fulton (3-3, 1-2 7-1A) at Greenfield (3-3, 2-2)

Odom’s Pick: South Fulton

Vic’s Pick: South Fulton

Lake County (3-3, 3-1 7-1A) at Gleason (4-2, 1-2)

Odom’s Pick: Lake County

Vic’s Pick: Lake County

Riverside (5-1, 3-0 6-2A) at Huntingdon (4-1, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon

Obion County (4-2, 1-0 7-4A) at Crockett County (4-2, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Obion County

Vic’s Pick: Obion County

Hardin County (6-0, 2-0 6-4A) at Chester County (1-5, 1-1)

Odom’s Pick: Hardin County

Vic’s Pick: Hardin County

North Side (2-4) at JCM (1-4)

Odom’s Pick: North Side

Vic’s Pick: North Side

FACS (5-0, 1-0 D2-A) at Jackson Christian (6-0, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Vic’s Pick: Jackson Christian