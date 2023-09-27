Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 7

Coming off a sugar high is real. Birthday cake, ice cream and candy.

So walking in the office on Monday coming off my birthday weekend, and I was already on edge.

But I turned the corner after walking in the office, and the end of the curled birthday whistle came within two inches of my nose.

Then came the shrill of whistle for what seemed like an eternity.

“Guess you took last week off,” Weakley County Press editor Josh Lemons said. “Maybe your worst week of the season. And two of the ones you missed were Weakley County games.”

“Yea, well at least I beat you by one,” I replied.

And Lemons walked back into his office and slammed the door.

Lemons and I both missed South Fulton over Gleason and Lexington over South Side.

We split on five games. Lemons missed Huntingdon over Milan, Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering over Peabody and Riverside over Trinity Christian Academy.

I only missed two others with Dresden over Obion County and Dyer County over Crockett County.

So I went 11-4, while Lemons went 10-5.

I am now 70-19 (.787 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 64-25 (.719).

NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.

Here is for another strong week of picks in Week 7:

Dresden (6-0, 3-0 7-1A) at Union City (4-2, 3-0)

The Lions scored the first three touchdowns to beat a one-loss Class 4A team. Now they play their toughest region opponent with the winner sitting alone atop the region standings.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 32, Union City 24

Lemons’ Pick: Union City 42, Dresden 41

Dyersburg (6-0, 3-0 7-3A) at Westview (4-2, 3-0)

Another game where the winner will sit atop the region standings alone. The Chargers are on a four-game winning streak, but Dyersburg is winning by an average of 27.3 points per game.

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg 24, Westview 17

Lemons’ Pick: Westview 35, Dyersburg 34

South Fulton (3-3, 1-2 7-1A) at Greenfield (3-3, 2-2)

This is a home game that the Yellowjackets really need to win to have a shot at the playoffs, but the Red Devils are coming off a 40-point win over country rival Gleason.

Odom’s Pick: South Fulton 35, Greenfield 14

Lemons’ Pick: South Fulton 41, Greenfield 21

Lake County (3-3, 3-1 7-1A) at Gleason (4-2, 1-2)

Last Friday was not what the Bulldogs wanted with a loss to South Fulton on the road. Now is their shot to turn things around and get back in the battle for a playoff spot, but Lake County beat South Fulton by eight points.

Odom’s Pick: Lake County 28, Gleason 14

Lemons’ Pick: Lake County 21, Gleason 19

Best of the West

Dyer County (3-3) at South Gibson (4-2)

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Lemons’ Pick: Dyer County

Camden (3-3, 2-2 6-2A) at Peabody (2-4, 2-1)

Odom’s Pick: Camden

Lemons’ Pick: Camden

Adamsville (4-2, 1-2 6-2A) at Milan (5-1, 3-1)

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

Gibson County (0-6) at Stewart County (0-6)

Odom’s Pick: Gibson County

Lemons’ Pick: Gibson County

Halls (1-5, 0-3 7-1A) at Humboldt (0-6, 0-3)

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt

Lemons’ Pick: Halls

McEwen (1-4, 0-1) at West Carroll (3-1, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll

Riverside (5-1, 3-0 6-2A) at Huntingdon (4-1, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon

Obion County (4-2, 1-0 7-4A) at Crockett County (4-2, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Obion County

Lemons’ Pick: Obion County

Hardin County (6-0, 2-0 6-4A) at Chester County (1-5, 1-1)

Odom’s Pick: Hardin County

Lemons’ Pick: Hardin County

North Side (2-4) at JCM (1-4)

Odom’s Pick: North Side

Lemons’ Pick: North Side

FACS (5-0, 1-0 D2-A) at Jackson Christian (6-0, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Lemons’ Pick: FACS