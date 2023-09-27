Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 7
Coming off a sugar high is real. Birthday cake, ice cream and candy.
So walking in the office on Monday coming off my birthday weekend, and I was already on edge.
But I turned the corner after walking in the office, and the end of the curled birthday whistle came within two inches of my nose.
Then came the shrill of whistle for what seemed like an eternity.
“Guess you took last week off,” Weakley County Press editor Josh Lemons said. “Maybe your worst week of the season. And two of the ones you missed were Weakley County games.”
“Yea, well at least I beat you by one,” I replied.
And Lemons walked back into his office and slammed the door.
Lemons and I both missed South Fulton over Gleason and Lexington over South Side.
We split on five games. Lemons missed Huntingdon over Milan, Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering over Peabody and Riverside over Trinity Christian Academy.
I only missed two others with Dresden over Obion County and Dyer County over Crockett County.
So I went 11-4, while Lemons went 10-5.
I am now 70-19 (.787 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 64-25 (.719).
NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.
Here is for another strong week of picks in Week 7:
Dresden (6-0, 3-0 7-1A) at Union City (4-2, 3-0)
The Lions scored the first three touchdowns to beat a one-loss Class 4A team. Now they play their toughest region opponent with the winner sitting alone atop the region standings.
Odom’s Pick: Dresden 32, Union City 24
Lemons’ Pick: Union City 42, Dresden 41
Dyersburg (6-0, 3-0 7-3A) at Westview (4-2, 3-0)
Another game where the winner will sit atop the region standings alone. The Chargers are on a four-game winning streak, but Dyersburg is winning by an average of 27.3 points per game.
Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg 24, Westview 17
Lemons’ Pick: Westview 35, Dyersburg 34
South Fulton (3-3, 1-2 7-1A) at Greenfield (3-3, 2-2)
This is a home game that the Yellowjackets really need to win to have a shot at the playoffs, but the Red Devils are coming off a 40-point win over country rival Gleason.
Odom’s Pick: South Fulton 35, Greenfield 14
Lemons’ Pick: South Fulton 41, Greenfield 21
Lake County (3-3, 3-1 7-1A) at Gleason (4-2, 1-2)
Last Friday was not what the Bulldogs wanted with a loss to South Fulton on the road. Now is their shot to turn things around and get back in the battle for a playoff spot, but Lake County beat South Fulton by eight points.
Odom’s Pick: Lake County 28, Gleason 14
Lemons’ Pick: Lake County 21, Gleason 19
Best of the West
Dyer County (3-3) at South Gibson (4-2)
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson
Lemons’ Pick: Dyer County
Camden (3-3, 2-2 6-2A) at Peabody (2-4, 2-1)
Odom’s Pick: Camden
Lemons’ Pick: Camden
Adamsville (4-2, 1-2 6-2A) at Milan (5-1, 3-1)
Odom’s Pick: Milan
Lemons’ Pick: Milan
Gibson County (0-6) at Stewart County (0-6)
Odom’s Pick: Gibson County
Lemons’ Pick: Gibson County
Halls (1-5, 0-3 7-1A) at Humboldt (0-6, 0-3)
Odom’s Pick: Humboldt
Lemons’ Pick: Halls
McEwen (1-4, 0-1) at West Carroll (3-1, 2-0)
Odom’s Pick: West Carroll
Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll
Riverside (5-1, 3-0 6-2A) at Huntingdon (4-1, 2-0)
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon
Obion County (4-2, 1-0 7-4A) at Crockett County (4-2, 0-1)
Odom’s Pick: Obion County
Lemons’ Pick: Obion County
Hardin County (6-0, 2-0 6-4A) at Chester County (1-5, 1-1)
Odom’s Pick: Hardin County
Lemons’ Pick: Hardin County
North Side (2-4) at JCM (1-4)
Odom’s Pick: North Side
Lemons’ Pick: North Side
FACS (5-0, 1-0 D2-A) at Jackson Christian (6-0, 2-0)
Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian
Lemons’ Pick: FACS