Right to Know September 26, 2023

Sheriff’s Report Sept. 18-24

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 9/18/2023 through 9/24/2023:

Missy Ann Turner, W/F, 37- hold for another agency.

Elaina Sue Kolwyck, W/F, 64- public intoxication.

Wesley Lynn Adams, W/M, 38- weekender.

Taja Lamont Allen, B/M, 26- capias.

Wiley King Austin, B/M, 53- contraband in penal institution.

Heather Williams Barner, W/F, 43- weekender.

Matthew Wade Bell, W/M, 31- capias.

Sherry Louise Bolin, W/F, 37- violation of probation.

Joshua Mandrell Clay, B/M, 35- violation of probation.

Bryan Michael Clayton, W/M, 35- aggravated assault.

Andre Davis Jr., B/M, 29- court.

Jonathan Clayton Floyd, W/M, 41- domestic assault.

Jeremy Lynn Hubble, W/M, 31- capias, violation of probation.

Joe Lynn King, W/M, 61- violation of probation.

Natima Sheronne Parker, B/F, 40- weekender.

Mariquiaus Dreshaw Pettigrew, B/M, 31- violation of probation.

Lesa Fay Pickard, W/F, 63- attachment order.

Gregory Lewis Skinner Jr., B/M, 40- theft of property, forgery, violation of probation.

Markous Wesley Ward, B/M, 39- capias.

Peyton Dylan Whitmore, W/M, 24- violation of probation.

James Alton Williams, W/M, 44- violation of probation.

Levarius De’Jon Gray, B/M, 22- violation of probation.

Wiley King Austin, B/M, 53- criminal trespass.

Denzel Olajuwon Donald, B/M, 21- disorderly conduct.

Deloris Donald, B/F, 56- domestic assault.

Patrick Hockett, B/M, 39- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Lannie Joe Mosier, W/M, 40- violation of order of protection/restraining order, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Rickey Keyontae Nolan, B/M, 24- disorderly conduct.

Phillip Jerome Palmer, B/M, 47- violation probation (circuit).

Davyontae Pharell Vaughn, B/M, 20- theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Malcolm Omar Lee Sr., B/M, 52- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Latoya Camille Bates, B/F, 50- capias, theft of property (shoplifting), criminal trespass.

Bobby James Cantrell, W/M, 38- hold for other agency.

Samantha Lynn Rowland, W/F, 24- fugitive from justice.

Tanner A. Strowmatt, W/M, 18- domestic assault, assault on first responder, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Tracy Lynn Forrest, W/M, 48- simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines..

Christopher Damien Gibson, W/M, 31- vehicular assault, aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law), possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, seatbelt law.

Timothy Paul Pitts Jr., W/M, 41- driving on revoked/suspended license, seatbelt law.

Douglas Timothy Denton, W/M, 45- domestic assault.

Jimmy Lynn Lindsey, W/M, 46- capias.

Markous Wesley Ward, B/M, 39- capias, Schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange.

Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.

John Daren Mays, W/M, 54- violation of probation.

Jeremy Todd Pinckley, W/M, 36- weekender.

Nicholas Aaron Raymer, W/M, 39- violation of probation.

Yorvis Alejandro Correa, W/M, 23- weekender.

Akaya Nichole Holland, W/F, 30- weekender.

Kevin Maurice Johnson, B/M, 53- weekender.

William Wayne Kennedy, W/M, 39- weekender.

Joshua Wesley Maher, W/M, 24- weekender.

Jordan Daley Presley, W/M, 31- weekender.

Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 60- weekender.

Robert Blake Scott, W/M, 59- weekender.

Police Report Sept. 18-24

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 9/17/2023 through 9/24/2023:

Wiley King Austin, B/M, 53, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: September 20, 2023, 3509 Old Gibson Road; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Deloris Donald, B/F, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 22, 2023, HPD; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Denzel Olajuwan Donald, B/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 23, 2023, 308 Maple; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Patrick Hockett, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 23, 2023, Central Avenue and 45; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, registration law, financial responsibility law, driving under influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Rickey Keyonte Nolan, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 23, 2023, 308 Maple; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Davyontae P. Vaughn, B/M, 19, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: September 19, 2023, Tyson Blvd.; Charges: theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon, speeding, driving: non resident with suspended/revoked license, possession of Schedule VI drug. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Real Estate Transfers

Bryan Glenn Sandor to David Cadien and Christina AnnMarie Burnette – Milan – $150,000

Pat Moore and wife, Donna Moore to Brandon Andrew Ray and wife, Jessica Mayfield Ray – 20th CD of Gibson County – $20,000

Jamie Rinks and wife, Sherry D. Rinks to Tucker Risner and wife, Madeline Risner – Bradford – $100,000

Hunter C. Smith and wife, Emily Blaire Smith to Shane Robert Smith and Susanna Evangeline Smith – Trenton – $85,000

William Larocque to Travis Clark and wife, Stacy Clark – Milan – $600,000

Jacob Bolton and wife, Bridget Bolton to Stephanie Jones and husband, Phillip B. Jones – Milan – $485,000

3one Capital, LLC to Josh Arnold – Milan – $95,000

3one Capital, LLC to Josh Arnold – Milan – $55,000

Deborah Cross, a/k/a Deborah Christine Austill, to Allie Beth Bruce and husband, Garrison Bruce – Trenton – $125,000

John J. Davis and wife, Heather L. Davis to Michael Badger and wife, Elizabeth Badger Medina – $290,000

Jerry Wood and wife, Shannon Wood to Allen R. Thomas and wife, Lisa J. Thomas – Humboldt – $249,900

William T. Johnson and wife, Leisha Johnson to David White and wife, Hannah Kaitlyn White – Medina – $395,000

Vernon Kyle Smith and wife, Anna Smith to Andrew Frazier and wife, Emily Frazier – Trenton – $165,000

Nick Cates to City of Bradford, Tennessee – Bradford – $10,000

City of Bradford, Tennessee to Milorad Sudzum and wife, Tracy Porter Sudzum – Bradford – $3,500

Teresa L. Keaton and Jeanette A. Plunkett to Petra Banks – Humboldt – $128,000

Steven W. Yarbrough to Kasey Thomas and wife, Heather Thomas – Milan – $131,772.25

Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC to Luke Davenport and wife, Krysten Davenport – Humboldt – $127,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Dru P. Sanford and wife, Rachel A. Sanford – Medina – $399,900

Paul J. Melson and wife, Melissa A. Melson to Samantha Wolfe and husband, Brian Wolfe – Medina – $335,000

Virginia Kay Thurman, f/k/a Virginia Kay Rutherford, Vera Sue Doerr Hanscom, f/k/a Vera Sue Rodgers, and Lynda Lou Doerr Sims, a/k/a Linda Lou Sims, to LaHays Limited Partnership – Humboldt – $1,125,936

Manish Patel to Everett L. Martin and Karen J. Reed – Humboldt – $332,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 13, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 14, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 15, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 16, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

Richard T. Dilworth and Natalie L. Dilworth, f/k/a Natalie L. Gordon, to Joseph N. Loden and wife, Kory P. Loden – Medina – $279,400

Steele Brothers Corp. to Kajal Chopra – Bradford – $5,000

Charles Keith Steele and wife, Michelle Steele to Charles A, Steele and wife, Emily Steele – Bradford – $120,825

Winfred L. Allen and wife, Carolyn A. Allen to W.F. Jones, Jr. and wife, Cathey M. Jones – Humboldt – $150,000

Verner B. Lahti and wife, Marjorie A. Lahti, Trustees of the Lahti Family Irrevocable Trust, to Jean Swingler – Humboldt – $220,700

Larry Sanders and Sherry Sanders Cooper to Steele Brothers Corp. – Bradford – $1,400,000

Kevin Kail, Darrell Lowery and Scott Williams, Trustees of the First Baptist Church, Humboldt, Tennessee, Inc., a/k/a The Church at Sugar Creek, to Ann Marie Buschur – Humboldt – $135,900

Heather Scruggs Jones to Hunter Cooper and wife, Rebecca Cooper – Rutherford – $180,000

Charles J. Morris to Tuyen Cam Giang and Tamika Le – Dyer – $35,000

Dru Sanford and wife, Rachel Sanford to Priti Advani, Trustee of the Krishan Advani Irrevocable Trust, Medina – $225,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $93,000

James Glen Harris, Individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for Anna Michelle Harris, Steven Edward Harris and Tina Denise Harris Turner to Fincher Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $60,000

Warren Shook to James L. Hays – Milan – $42,000

Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership to Warren Gannon and wife, Tonya Gannon – Bradford – $105,900

Janetta F. Adair to Michael Mansour – Medina – $365,000

Van Burin Arnold and wife, May Dean Arnold to William Siler Thornton – Dyer – $72,000

Bobby T. DuPriest and Darell Stevens to Paula Barron – Milan – $8,500

Joshua Blake Stewart and wife, Marissa Stewart to Catherine Wild – Bradford, $209,000

Greg Hayes, as Attorney-in-Fact for Stanley Swift and Greg Hayes, individually to Richard Amaral – Trenton – $110,000

Stephanie D. Maynard to Georgia Carol King Brooks and Dallas Scott Brooks, Trustees of the Brooks Family Trust, – Medina – $259,900

Memfixerupper GP to Cedarius O. Pharmer and wife, Katlyn B. Pharmer – Humboldt – $231,000

Bradley Arnold to Jesse Owens and Scandal Harris – Milan – $140,000

Matthew J. Harriss and wife, Kathryn A. Harriss, f/k/a Kathryn A. Hahn, to Joseph Christopher Wright and wife, Caroline Haynes Wright – Medina – $278,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000

Brandie Rae Mosier and Davin Todd Mosier to Amelia Wills – Humboldt – $175,000

L.L. Harrell, III, Mary K. Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Brian Dewayne Peay – Trenton – $6,500

Steven Boyles to Lela Frances Warren and Angela Nicole Smothers – Trenton – $110,000

Nora F. Ramirez to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $5,000

Sam Rhodes to James Hatfield – Milan – $47,000

Cody Walker, as Conservator for Jeff Harrison, to David Norville and Eijah Norville – Kenton – $6,000

Keith Wardlow to Ray Rowan – Humboldt – $3,500

Bobby Barnett and wife, Myra Barnett to Ray Rowan – Humboldt – $1,000

Tommy Lewis Barnett, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Bobby Barnett, to Ray Rowan – Humboldt – $1,500

Charlie Harper, Chelsia Harper and Linnetta Harper to Blanca Azucena Moncada Ruiz – Humboldt – $10,000

William A. Lambert to EA Property, LLC – Milan – $243,000

Ashley Douglas, f/k/a Ashley Kelley to Virgil R. Howard, Jr. and wife, Maritza Howard – Trenton – $90,000

Darwyn Mark Reynolds, individually and as Administrator of the Estate of Mary Lucille Reynolds and Timothy Shawn Reynolds, to Shannon F. Bott and Brandon Bott – Bradford – $84,000

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Amanda Eldridge and husband, Brian Eldridge – Milan – $105,525

Martha S. McLeary to BJ Graves – Humboldt – $180,000

Kyle William Lewis and wife, Morgan Elizabeth Wallsmith Lewis to Bradley Arnold – Milan – $105,000

Sharon Beard Thompson to Darius Montgomery – Humboldt – $3,400

Mark Shayne Fielder to Yasmine Huerta – Trenton – $38,000

Michele Conner and Susan Wetmore to Najawon Miller and wife, Addison Miller and Tracy Dickson – Trenton – $157,500

Blake Spellings and Jack Carthel Finch to Michele Conner – Dyer – $125,000

Roger Edward Ingle to Roger Edward Ingle, as Trustee of the Roger Edward Ingle Revocable Trust, and Arezu Ghadi Ingle, as Trustee of the Arezu Ghadi Ingle Revocable Trust – Dyer – $181,400

Todd Ingram to Riley R. Connell – Trenton – $189,900

Kyle Garrett Welker and Jennifer Welker to John David Vaughn and wife, Lorli Dawn Vaughn – Kenton – $200,000

Memfixerupper GP to Cedarius O. Pharmer and wife, Kaylyn B. Pharmer – Humboldt – $231,000

Annmarie Wilson to William Carneal – Humboldt – $10,000

Victoria McCaslin Laurie to Stephen Crouse and wife, Tiffany Crouse – Humboldt – $50,251

Westhaven Humboldt MHP, LLC to David W. Wilbanks, Lanny D. Throckmorton, John Andrew McLaughlin, Michael K. Holland and Blake A. Crenshaw – Humboldt – $485,000

Jason Walker and wife, Misty Walker to Taia Natice Wilson – Trenton –$245,000

Patricia Brown to Q & A Home Improvements LLC – 9th CD of Gibson County – $15,000

Michael Todd Blanken and wife, Shannon Diana Blanken to Jeanie Sago and husband, Lester E. Sago – Humboldt – $409,000

Jerry D. Allen to Tammie Porter – Humboldt – $2,000

Rosedale international, LLC to Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC – Trenton – $50,000

Don Kernodle, Russ Kernodle and Trent Kernoodle to Katie E. Ulseth – Milan, $76,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Sanjay Kumar Patel – Milan – $315,000

Kyle Sills to Josh Jarrell – Humboldt – $235,000

L.L. Harrell III, Mary K. Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Anthony D. Burriss, Kathleen P. Burriss and Emily A. Brown – Trenton – $9,500

L.L. Harrell III, Mary K. Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Anthony D. Burriss, Kathleen P. Burriss and Emily A. Brown – Trenton – $7,000

Edgar Dale Matheny and wife, Sandra L. Matheny to Kathryn Simmons – Milan – $550,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Edgar Dale Matheny and wife, Sandra L. Matheny – Medina – $399,900

Medina MHP LLC to David W. Wilbanks, Lanny D. Throckmorton, John Andrew McLaughlin, Michael K. Holland and Blake A. Crenshaw – Medina – $415,000

Dennis M. Rimmer to Bradley Arnold – Milan – $37,500

Nicholas March to Courtney Cooper – Medina – $285,000

Adolph C. Flowers to Joey Hays and wife, Jeanie Hays – Dyer – $226,500

Adolph C. Flowers to Bob C. McCurdy Revocable Trust – Dyer – $100,000

Bobby L. Groves to Dustin McCartney – Bradford – $20,000

Crystal M. Arnold to Brock Swaw – Trenton – $139,900

Richard Connell to Kenneth McAlister – Bradford – $25,000

Julie Louise Draper, Trustee of the Judith Ann Howard Trust, to Andrea Calvin and husband, Thomas Calvin – Trenton – $198,000

Thelma J. Pickard, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Paula Flowers, to Zachary Powers and Nathan Powers – Humboldt – $26,200

E & J Rental Company, LLC to Steven J. Gilbert – Milan – $205,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Barry Allen Construction LLC – Milan – $637,500

Megan Aleece White, n/k/a Megan Aleece Ulrich, and husband, Joseph Ulrich to Randy Chad Turner and wife, Jessica Ann Turner – Milan – $275,000

Samuel Thomas Rhodes to Amy Camp – Milan – $70,000

Louis E. Turner, Jr. and wife, Sarah Clare Turner to Tyrone Walker – Dyer – $15,000

Joel Mazyck to Christopher Glenn – Humboldt – $15,000

Jiatong Sai and Bin Huang to James Burley – Medina – $298,900

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $46,500

Cody Walker, as Conservator for Jeff Harrison, to Billy J. Teague – Bradford – $40,600

Todd Halford and Johnny Paschall, a/k/a Jonathan Paschall, to Jackie Bruce – Dyer – $73,043.82

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Justin T. Gatley and Brianna S. Brown – Medina – $529,900

The Billy Joe Hanks and Doris Marie Hanks Trust to Patrick Adams and wife, Brandi Adams – Atwood – $12,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Steven L. Moser – Medina – $329,900

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Joshua Youmans – Medina – $30,000

Lawrence Mikkelsen and wife, Patricia Mikkelsen to Leonard Kleinow and wife, Wanda Marie Kleinow – Dyer – $428,000

Julie Ann Smithson and husband, Lucas M. Smithson to Brian Patrick Adams and wife, Julie Brockwell Adams – Humboldt – $599,900

Jimmie Terrell and wife, Patricia Terrell to Joshua J. Zuraff – Humboldt – $139,900

John L. Ragan to Trace E. Rowlett – Medina – $225,000

Wooten Oil, Inc. to Jeff Lowe – Medina – $5,000

Knott Family Rentals, LLC to Phillip Cheney and wife, Cynthia Cheney – Bradford – $67,500

Terry Rogier to Zachary Forrest – Humboldt – $205,000

William F. Kimmer and wife, Emily Kimmer to James Bray and wife, Wanda Bray, Angela B. Volner and James D. Bray – Milan – $260,000

Jeff Mitchell to Joshua Youmans – Milan – $5,000

Josh Youmans to Wolfgang Hoffman and wife, Petra Hoffman – Milan – $190,400

Aldo Res LLC to Fanny Freese – Humboldt – $59,000

Celia C. Jordan and husband, Frank E. Jordan to Crosswynd Partners – Medina – $139,660

Michael Schoonover, Reda Schoonover and Eric Baker to Robert D. Scherer and Michael A. Scherer – Humboldt – $140,000

Mary Carol McCall Cunningham, individually and as Executrix of the Estate of Helen Ruth McCall, to Jeanie Coleman – Rutherford – $130,000

Lula Catherine Yarbrough Watson to George Thomas – Trenton – $47,000

Laura L. Barnes to Dennis Mitchell and wife, Schon Mitchell – Milan – $150,000

Jacob M. Cockrum and wife, Alyssa L. Cockrum to Octavia Yolanda Buford – Medina – $319,900

Guadalupe Garcia and Diego Marcos to Christopher McMullen – Trenton – $198,000

Daniel Rissler and wife, Sara Rissler to Marlin G. Miller and wife, Wanita F. Miller – Bradford – $275,000

Joshua Clark Gibson and wife, Rachel D. Scott Gibson to Royce Stewart and wife, Carolyn Stewart – Bradford – $150,000

Richard B. Gossum, Jr. to Randy C. Camp and wife, Carrie Lee Camp – Trenton – $125,000

Peak Investment Group, LLC to Keith Longworth and wife, Amanda Longworth – Milan – $32,500

Michael Muser to Michael Dakota Beckman and Christopher Langley – Humboldt – $133,000

James Wayne Fletcher and wife, Julia A. Fletcher to James Douglas and wife, Ashley Douglas – 18th CD of Gibson County – $42,000

David Moore Investments, LLC to Jason A. Whalin – Humboldt – $150,000

Blake Spellings and Richard Hopkins to Roy Senter and wife, Blondell Senter – Dyer – $199,000

Jacqueline K. Hicks to Grassroots Residential 3, LLC – Medina – $183,000

Oweida H. Trull to Jazmine Cardoza – Humboldt – $160,000

Elmer B. Smith, Roger Smith and Tammy Smith Scott to Jennifer Lynn Little – Milan – $218,900

Chase Kemp to William Michael Moody – Rutherford – $47,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000

Donnie Bradford and wife, Rose Marie Bradford to Marybell Salyrosas De Lewis – Humboldt – $55,000

Jacob P. Perkins to Malcolm C. Gatlin and Stacy L. Gatlin – Trenton – $157,000

Tina Bloecher to John William Fox and wife, Olivia Ruth Fox – Trenton – $43,750

Richard E. McMinn to Hayden Patrick Barnett – Trenton – $450,000

David D. Frandsen and wife, Annette G. Frandsen to Lucas J. Mercker and wife, Holly M. Mercker – Milan – $4,940

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Si Keng Huang – Medina – $439,900

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings – Medina – $37,267

James C. Barron, Jr. and wife, Bridget M. Barron to James Wade Berger and wife, Sarah Marie Berger – Dyer – $358,000

Tammie Porter to Darrell Rimmer and wife, Lisa Rimmer – Humboldt – $55,000

HHV Partnership to Silicon Ranch Corporation – Milan – $993,720

Allen Rainey to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – 15th CD of Gibson County – $5,000

Randallark Properties, LLC to Cindy Morgan – Humboldt – $148,800

Gloria Dianne Allen Richardson to Charlene Rae Knight and Sandra K. Britton – Trenton – $164,697

Samuel G. Barnett to Jordan M. Rehn – Humboldt – $163,000

Tabitha J. Atkisson to James N. Little – Humboldt – $150,000

Andrew Bomar and wife, Tiffany Bomar to High Noon Ventures, LLC – Trenton – $60,000

Ray Tubbs and wife, Ann Tubbs, Amy McCoy, f/k/a Amy Tubbs, Catherine Tubbs, for herself individually and as Co-Administrator of the Estate of Jason Ray Tubbs and Ann Claire Tubbs, for herself individually and as Co-Administrator of the Estate of Jason Ray Tubbs to LaHays Limited Partnership – Humboldt – $180,000

Theeraporn Moore and husband, Roger Moore to Simone J. Taylor – Milan – $189,900

Patrick Anthony and Patsy Anthony to Jerry Faulkner – Rutherford – $58,000

Amanda Meadors and husband, Tim Meadors to Samuel Barnett – Milan – $290,000

Ruth A. Miller to John Gunn and Mary Seiber – Milan – $210,000

Calvin Porter to Ridgetop Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $20,000

William Butler Perry and Kimberly Rene’ Persons to Blake Sherron and wife, Amber Olson – Trenton – $40,000

Betty Ann Rust, Charles William Rust, II and Leigh Ann Rust Keathley to Michael Lee White – Milan – $80,000

Brian Bass and wife, Amy Bass to Jonathan Carter and wife, Amanda Carter – Trenton – $25,000

Samuel Lee Vestal to Cherylyaka Carter – Medina – $142,565.01

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000

Jones Farms Inc. to Brandon V. Moore and wife, Anna W. Moore – 2nd CD of Gibson County – $52,500

LL Harrell, III, Mary K. Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Matthew Skinner and wife, Jamillet O. Skinner – Trenton – $6,500