Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 6

| |

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 24, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (10)                              6-0      181                                                        1

2. Oakland (7)                                       5-1      171                                                        2

3. Brentwood                                         6-0      148                                                        3

4. Germantown (2)                                    6-0      140                                                        4

5. Mt. Juliet                                        6-0      96                                                         5

6. Maryville                                         4-2      90                                                         6

7. Bartlett                                          5-1      77                                                         7

8. Cleveland                                         5-1      49                                                         8

9. Bearden                                          3-2      27                                                         T9

10. Riverdale                                         4-2      23                                                         T9

Others receiving votes: Ravenwood 13. Clarksville 12. Houston 10. Green Hill 5. Collierville 3.

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (19)                               6-0      190                                                        1

2. Centennial                                        6-0      165                                                        2

3. Henry County                                      5-1      147                                                        3

4. Southwind                                         6-0      122                                                        5

5. Nolensville                                       5-1      103                                                        4

6. Page                                             5-1      92                                                         6

7. Munford                                          5-1      50                                                         7

8. Oak Ridge                                         4-1      48                                                         9

9. Walker Valley                                     5-1      39                                                         NR

10. Powell                                           4-2      26                                                         NR

Others receiving votes: McMinn County 25. Knoxville Halls 18. Hendersonville 9. Beech 5. Sevier County 5. Shelbyville 1.

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (16)                                   6-0      183                                                        1

2. Upperman (2)                                      6-0      156                                                        2

3. Elizabethton (1)                                  5-0      153                                                        3

4. Hardin County                                     6-0      124                                                        4

5. Greeneville                                       4-0      122                                                        5

6. Haywood County                                    5-1      79                                                         6

7. Macon County                                      5-1      59                                                         9

(tie) Stone Memorial                                  5-1      59                                                         8

9. Marshall County                                   5-1      49                                                         10

10. Northview Academy                                 6-0      30                                                         NR

Others receiving votes: Anderson County 18. Red Bank 18. Northview Academy 15. Gibbs 11. Loudon 2. Obion County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (19)                                        6-0      190                                                        1

2. Dyersburg                                         6-0      154                                                        3

3. East Nashville                                    5-1      146                                                        2

4. Meigs County                                      6-0      142                                                        4

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman                                5-1      115                                                        5

6. Kingston                                          5-1      80                                                         6

7. Giles County                                      3-2      52                                                         7

(tie) Chuckey-Doak                                    5-1      52                                                         9

9. Covington                                         4-2      39                                                         8

10. McMinn Central                                    4-1      37                                                         10

Others receiving votes: Westview 11. Sequatchie County 11. Bolton 7. Ripley 3. Sheffield 1. Unicoi County 1.

Division I – Class 2A

1. Riverside (12)                                    5-1      165                                                        2

2. York Institute (2)                                6-0      145                                                        4

3. Marion County (2)                                 6-0      119                                                        5

4. Milan                                            5-1      104                                                        1

5. Huntingdon (1)                                    4-1      102                                                        7

(tie) Loretto                                         6-0      102                                                        8

7. Smith County                                      5-1      93                                                         10

8. East Robertson (2)                                5-1      79                                                         3

9. Lewis County                                      5-1      57                                                         9

10. Mt. Pleasant                                      5-1      23                                                         6

Others receiving votes: South Greene 17. Hampton 16. Oneida 8. East Hickman 8. Fairley 4. Mitchell 2. Waverly 1.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (12)                              6-0      183                                                        1

2. Dresden (7)                                       6-0      176                                                        2

3. Moore County                                      6-0      143                                                        4

4. McKenzie                                          5-1      120                                                        5

5. Whitwell                                          6-0      105                                                        6

6. Coalfield                                         5-1      95                                                         3

7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering           4-1      91                                                         7

8. Union City                                        4-2      58                                                         8

9. Clay County                                       4-2      37                                                         9

10. Collinwood                                        4-1      31                                                         10

Others receiving votes: Oliver Springs 3. Gordonsville 2. South Fulton 1.

Division II – Class 1A

1. Middle Tennessee Christian (8)                    6-0      167                                                        3

2. Jackson Christian (7)                             6-0      165                                                        2

3. Friendship Christian (3)                          5-1      153                                                        1

4. First Assembly Christian                          6-0      70                                                         NR

5. Trinity Christian Academy                         4-1      57                                                         4

Others receiving votes: Rosemark Academy 51. Columbia Academy 32. DCA 25.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Franklin Road Academy (9)                         6-0      168                                                        1

2. CPA (6)                                          5-1      153                                                        2

3. Knoxville Webb (3)                                6-0      146                                                        3

4. Boyd Buchanan                                     6-0      132                                                        4

5. Davidson Academy                                  6-0      115                                                        5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 6.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (13)                                     6-0      175                                                        1

2. Baylor (4)                                        5-1      163                                                        2

3. MUS (1)                                          5-1      144                                                        T3

4. Ensworth                                          4-2      103                                                        T3

5. Lipscomb Academy                                  2-3      72                                                         5

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 57. Brentwood Academy 6.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

