Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 6

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 24, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (10) 6-0 181 1

2. Oakland (7) 5-1 171 2

3. Brentwood 6-0 148 3

4. Germantown (2) 6-0 140 4

5. Mt. Juliet 6-0 96 5

6. Maryville 4-2 90 6

7. Bartlett 5-1 77 7

8. Cleveland 5-1 49 8

9. Bearden 3-2 27 T9

10. Riverdale 4-2 23 T9

Others receiving votes: Ravenwood 13. Clarksville 12. Houston 10. Green Hill 5. Collierville 3.

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (19) 6-0 190 1

2. Centennial 6-0 165 2

3. Henry County 5-1 147 3

4. Southwind 6-0 122 5

5. Nolensville 5-1 103 4

6. Page 5-1 92 6

7. Munford 5-1 50 7

8. Oak Ridge 4-1 48 9

9. Walker Valley 5-1 39 NR

10. Powell 4-2 26 NR

Others receiving votes: McMinn County 25. Knoxville Halls 18. Hendersonville 9. Beech 5. Sevier County 5. Shelbyville 1.

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (16) 6-0 183 1

2. Upperman (2) 6-0 156 2

3. Elizabethton (1) 5-0 153 3

4. Hardin County 6-0 124 4

5. Greeneville 4-0 122 5

6. Haywood County 5-1 79 6

7. Macon County 5-1 59 9

(tie) Stone Memorial 5-1 59 8

9. Marshall County 5-1 49 10

10. Northview Academy 6-0 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Anderson County 18. Red Bank 18. Northview Academy 15. Gibbs 11. Loudon 2. Obion County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (19) 6-0 190 1

2. Dyersburg 6-0 154 3

3. East Nashville 5-1 146 2

4. Meigs County 6-0 142 4

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-1 115 5

6. Kingston 5-1 80 6

7. Giles County 3-2 52 7

(tie) Chuckey-Doak 5-1 52 9

9. Covington 4-2 39 8

10. McMinn Central 4-1 37 10

Others receiving votes: Westview 11. Sequatchie County 11. Bolton 7. Ripley 3. Sheffield 1. Unicoi County 1.

Division I – Class 2A

1. Riverside (12) 5-1 165 2

2. York Institute (2) 6-0 145 4

3. Marion County (2) 6-0 119 5

4. Milan 5-1 104 1

5. Huntingdon (1) 4-1 102 7

(tie) Loretto 6-0 102 8

7. Smith County 5-1 93 10

8. East Robertson (2) 5-1 79 3

9. Lewis County 5-1 57 9

10. Mt. Pleasant 5-1 23 6

Others receiving votes: South Greene 17. Hampton 16. Oneida 8. East Hickman 8. Fairley 4. Mitchell 2. Waverly 1.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (12) 6-0 183 1

2. Dresden (7) 6-0 176 2

3. Moore County 6-0 143 4

4. McKenzie 5-1 120 5

5. Whitwell 6-0 105 6

6. Coalfield 5-1 95 3

7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 4-1 91 7

8. Union City 4-2 58 8

9. Clay County 4-2 37 9

10. Collinwood 4-1 31 10

Others receiving votes: Oliver Springs 3. Gordonsville 2. South Fulton 1.

Division II – Class 1A

1. Middle Tennessee Christian (8) 6-0 167 3

2. Jackson Christian (7) 6-0 165 2

3. Friendship Christian (3) 5-1 153 1

4. First Assembly Christian 6-0 70 NR

5. Trinity Christian Academy 4-1 57 4

Others receiving votes: Rosemark Academy 51. Columbia Academy 32. DCA 25.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Franklin Road Academy (9) 6-0 168 1

2. CPA (6) 5-1 153 2

3. Knoxville Webb (3) 6-0 146 3

4. Boyd Buchanan 6-0 132 4

5. Davidson Academy 6-0 115 5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 6.<

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (13) 6-0 175 1

2. Baylor (4) 5-1 163 2

3. MUS (1) 5-1 144 T3

4. Ensworth 4-2 103 T3

5. Lipscomb Academy 2-3 72 5

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 57. Brentwood Academy 6.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.