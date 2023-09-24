Westview, Union City enter West Tennessee football rankings after Week 6

The midway point of the 2023 high school football season passed last week. Now it is time to start working on playoff seeding, and for some, just getting into the playoffs.

Teams will start hitting bye weeks in the next three weeks, but for now there are two new teams in the West Tennessee high school football rankings.

Here are the rankings after Week 6.

1. Henry County (5-1) – Result: Beat Clarksville Northeast 52-14. Up next: at Portland. Last week: No. 1.

2. Riverside (5-1) – Result: Beat TCA 36-34. Up next: At Huntingdon. Last week: No. 2.

3. Dyersburg (6-0) – Result: Beat North Side 21-13. Up next: At Westview. Last week: No. 3.

4. Jackson Christian (6-0) – Result: Beat Tipton-Rosemark 41-0. Up next: Home vs. FACS. Last week: No. 4.

5. Dresden (6-0) – Result: Beat Obion County 28-14. Up next: At Union City. Last week: No. 6.

6. Munford (5-1) – Result: Beat Kingsbury 71-0. Up next: At Arlington. Last week: No. 7.

7. Haywood (5-1) – Result: Beat Maplewood 42-0. Up next: Home vs. Trezevant. Last week: No. 8.

8. Hardin County (6-0) – Result: Beat PURE Youth Academy 21-14. Up next: At Chester County. Last week: No. 9.

9. McKenzie (5-1) – Result: Beat Bruceton 63-0. Up next: At Perry County. Last week: No. 10.

10. Huntingdon (4-1) – Result: Beat Milan 32-14. Up next: Home vs. Riverside. Last week: No. 11.

11. Milan (5-1) – Result: Lost to Huntingdon 32-14. Up next: Home vs. Adamsville. Last week: No. 5.

12. Covington (4-2) – Result: Beat Fairley 42-38. Up next: Home vs. McNairy Central. Last week: No. 13.

13. Westview (4-2) – Result: Beat Ripley 21-14. Up next: Home vs. Dyersburg. Last week: Not ranked.

14. Union City (4-2) – Result: Beat Greenfield 42-9. Up next: Home vs. Dresden. Last week: Not ranked.

15. Tipton-Rosemark (5-1) – Result: Lost to Jackson Christian 41-0. Up next: Home vs. Lakeland Prep. Last week: No. 12.

Dropped out: Crockett County (4-2); Obion County (4-2).

On the bubble: South Gibson (4-2); West Carroll (3-1).