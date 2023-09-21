Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 6

On Sunday afternoon, I started working on some baseball stuff for the spring season. I called Huntingdon baseball coach Alan Eubanks to talk about his son Gray, who is one of the top prospects in West Tennessee.

But three times I called, and three times he didn’t answer.

I also had to call Milan coach Greg Scott to talk about an upcoming TSSAA Board of Control meeting. Toward the end of the call, I brought up Gray Eubanks, who is no longer in Milan’s district.

The phone went “click.”

Moments later I got a text from Scott that read, “It’s Dog and Pony Week. We don’t talk about those Mustangs.”

An hour later, I got a text from Eubanks that read, “It’s Dog and Pony week, and we have to beat them Bulldogs. Baseball has to wait.”

So for this week, it is about one of the oldest rivalries in West Tennessee Milan and Huntingdon have played 91 times dating back to 1930 when Milan won 37-0 as A.F. Bridges was coaching the Bulldogs and Nathan Penick was coaching the Mustangs.Seven of those 91 meetings have happened in the postseason with two semifinal meetings and three quarterfinal meetings.

My lone miss was the South Gibson win over University School of Jackson, while Parkins missed Huntingdon’s win over Crockett County and Haywood’s win over Obion County. So I went 14-1, while Parks was right behind at 13-2.

I am now 59-15 (.797 winning percentage), while Parkins is 54-20 (.730).

NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.

Week 6 here we come:

Huntingdon (3-1, 1-0 6-2A) at Milan (5-0, 3-0)

This is what the Dog and Pony Show was built around. Two teams with a combined one loss with a home game in the playoffs on the line. Huntingdon gave Crockett County its first loss on the season last week, while the Bulldogs rolled in the second half.

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon 28, Milan 27

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon 35, Milan 21

Chester County (1-4, 1-0 6-4A) at South Gibson (3-2, 0-1)

The Hornets played well with Landon Dowdy under center as Cade Allen was in the Dominican Republic playing baseball. Now there is a decision to make as the second game of the Region 6-4A schedule approaches.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 32, Chester County 18

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 28, Chester County 13

MASE (3-1) at Peabody (2-3)

These two met in the Class 2A state quarterfinals last season with the Mets pulling out the win before losing to McKenzie in the semifinals. MASE is averaging 44.7 points per game on its three-game winning streak.

Odom’s Pick: MASE 35, Peabody 21

Vic’s Pick: Peabody 21, MASE 14

Gibson County (0-5, 0-3 6-2A) at Camden (2-3, 1-2)

The Lions have given up 117 points in the past two weeks. Gibson County came close to getting its first win last week against Peabody. Camden has scored 50 or more points twice this season.

Odom’s Pick: Camden 38, Gibson County 28

Vic’s Pick: Camden 35, Gibson County 21

Humboldt (0-5, 0-2 6-2A) at Lake County (2-3, 2-1)

The Vikings are coming off their worst defensive showing of the season as Dresden scored 63 points on them. Lake County has won two games in a row and seems to be back in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Odom’s Pick: Lake County 36, Humboldt 12

Vic’s Pick: Lake County 40, Humboldt 20

Best of the West

Obion County (4-1) at Dresden (5-0)

Odom’s Pick: Obion County

Vic’s Pick: Obion County

Westview (3-2, 2-0 7-3A) at Ripley (4-1, 3-0)

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Vic’s Pick: Westview

Gleason (4-1, 1-1 7-1A) at South Fulton (2-3, 0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Gleason

Vic’s Pick: Gleason

Union City (3-2, 2-0 7-1A) at Greenfield (3-2, 2-1)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Vic’s Pick: Union City

Jackson Christian (5-0, 1-0 D2-A) at Tipton-Rosemark (5-0, 1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Vic’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Dyer County (2-3, 0-0 7-4A) at Crockett County (4-1, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Vic’s Pick: Crockett County

JCM (1-3, 0-2 6-2A) at Adamsville (3-2, 0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Adamsville

Vic’s Pick: Adamsville

Lexington (1-4, 0-1 6-4A) at South Side (2-3, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: South Side

Vic’s Pick: South Side

TCA (3-1) at Riverside (4-1)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Vic’s Pick: Riverside

Bolivar (2-3, 0-3 7-3A) at McNairy Central (1-4, 0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Bolivar

Vic’s Pick: Bolivar