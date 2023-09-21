Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 6

Walking into the office on Monday morning, I wore my “Stafford Strong” shirt from Friday night.

“It was a great night to see the two communities wear blue and support the Stafford family with Grady and McCall,” I said to co-worker Beth Cravens.

“This county does know how to rally when a family is hurting and in need,” Cravens responded.

“Gleason and Greenfield wore blue to support the family, but it was still a rivalry game on the field,” I replied.

“I could tell that, and I don’t know that much about football,” Cravens said with a laugh.

“Well, football picking is my cup of tea, and that is why I only missed one,” I said as we both started laughing.

That is until Weakley County editor Josh Lemons walked in, and we both quit laughing quickly.

I gained three games on Lemons last week. My lone miss was South Gibson’s win over University School of Jackson, while Lemons missed that one along with Gleason beating Greenfield, Haywood over Obion County and Chester County over South Side.

I went 14-1 last week, while Lemons was still a respectable 11-4.

I am now 59-15 (.797 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 54-20 (.730).

NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.

Here is for another strong week of picks in Week 6:

Obion County (4-1) at Dresden (5-0)

The Rebels had a chance to knock off Haywood in the Region 7-4A opener. They are going to come into Dresden with a chip on their shoulder, but the Lions aren’t undefeated for no reason.

Odom’s Pick: Obion County 31, Dresden 28

Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 35, Obion County 32

Westview (3-2, 2-0 7-3A) at Ripley (4-1, 3-0)

The winner of this one is still in the race for the Region 7-3A championship as both have Covington and Dyersburg still to play. The Chargers have won three straight games after losing the first two in the fourth quarter.

Odom’s Pick: Westview 28, Ripley 21

Lemons’ Pick: Westview 42, Ripley 16

Gleason (4-1, 1-1 7-1A) at South Fulton (2-3, 0-2)

The Bulldogs bounced back from their first loss with a win over county rival Greenfield, but this one could decide who gets into the playoffs and who doesn’t.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason 35, South Fulton 31

Lemons’ Pick: Gleason 33, South Fulton 21

Union City (3-2, 2-0 7-1A) at Greenfield (3-2, 2-1)

The Yellowjackets suffered their first Region 7-1A loss, and now they face one of the favorites to win the region.

Odom’s Pick: Union City 35, Greenfield 7

Lemons’ Pick: Union City 42, Greenfield 14

Best of the West

Huntingdon (3-1, 1-0 6-2A) at Milan (5-0, 3-0)

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

Chester County (1-4, 1-0 6-4A) at South Gibson (3-2, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson

MASE (3-1) at Peabody (2-3)

Odom’s Pick: MASE

Lemons’ Pick: Peabody

Gibson County (0-5, 0-3 6-2A) at Camden (2-3, 1-2)

Odom’s Pick: Camden

Lemons’ Pick: Camden

Humboldt (0-5, 0-2 6-2A) at Lake County (2-3, 2-1)

Odom’s Pick: Lake County

Lemons’ Pick: Lake County

Jackson Christian (5-0, 1-0 D2-A) at Tipton-Rosemark (5-0, 1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Lemons’ Pick: Jackson Christian

Dyer County (2-3, 0-0 7-4A) at Crockett County (4-1, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Lemons’ Pick: Dyer County

JCM (1-3, 0-2 6-2A) at Adamsville (3-2, 0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Adamsville

Lemons’ Pick: Adamsville

Lexington (1-4, 0-1 6-4A) at South Side (2-3, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: South Side

Lemons’ Pick: South Side

TCA (3-1) at Riverside (4-1)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Lemons’ Pick: TCA

Bolivar (2-3, 0-3 7-3A) at McNairy Central (1-4, 0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Bolivar

Lemons’ Pick: Bolivar