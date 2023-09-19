Right to Know Sept. 19, 2023

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 9/11/2023 through 9/17/2023:

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 54- weekender.

Zachary Wade Ward, W/M, 33- aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence first offense, speeding, violation of implied consent law, open container law, improper lane usage, failure to exercise due care, failure to signal for turn, violation stop sign law.

Andrew Mark Allen, B/M, 55- theft of property.

Dalton Dwayne Allen, W/M, 22- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), violation of probation..

Andrew Mark Allen, B/M, 55- theft of property (shoplifting), resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest or search (non-violent).

Keith Anderson Byrd, W/M, 60- violation of probation.

William Christopher Cannon, W/M, 41- violation of probation.

Herbert Keith Cook, B/M, 49- capias, violation of probation.

Derrick Randell Cross, W/M, 38- violation of probation.

Gary Stephen Farley, W/M, 40- capias.

James Allen Haban, W/M, 41- violation of probation.

Jason Clyde Harville, W/M, 46- violation of probation.

Britney N. Hooper, W/F, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Thaddeus Jarod Johnson, B/M, 35- capias.

Jimmie Jones Jr., B/M, 53- capias.

Stephen JW Lewis, W/M, 34- capias.

Blaire Danielle McCaskill, W/F, 29- violation of probation.

Amy Marie Reynolds, W/F, 47- capias.

Lori Kay Robertson, W/F, 37- capias, violation of probation.

Nicholas Randolph Searcy, B/M, 39- hold for other agency.

Linda L. Summerlin, W/F, 37- hold for other agency.

Sadarius Montrell Thomas, B/M, 31- attachment order.

Kneshia Walker, B/F, 32- failure to appear.

Zachary Wade Ward, W/M, 33- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

James Terry Wilson, W/M, 40- violation of probation, attachment order.

Mariano Najera Belmares, U/M, 26- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, open container law, driving without license, failure to exercise due care, speeding.

Taisheonna Laney Cooper, B/F, 19- disorderly conduct.

Floyd Lee Perry, B/M, 65- evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation stop sign law.

Jerry Cleavland Robinson, B/M, 49- criminal trespass.

Tyrone Jamaal Sangster, B/M, 28- driving on revoked/suspended license, window tint.

Byron Deshun Harris, B/M, 27- theft of property.

William Christopher Cannon, W/M, 41- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage.

Melissa Ann Ashley, W/F, 47- reckless endangerment, aggravated robbery.

Bryan Keith Johnson, B/M, 47- aggravated assault.

Brian Eugene Pollock, W/M, 47- attachment order.

Alexei Ky’Eisha Smith, B/F, 22- Schedule II drug violations, failure to provide proof insurance, driving without license, violation light law.

Tanquana Shatel-Share Williams, B/F, 21- attachment order.

Mario Andre Wright, B/M, 41- alteration of serial numbers, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, driving on revoked/suspended license, slow poke law.

Johnny Barton Brown, W/M, 42- hold for other agency.

Megan Rae Brown, W/F, 37- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Ronald Eugene Campbell Jr., W/M, 26- failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, child restraint law.

Paul Dean Chandler Jr., W/M, 43- improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Kanessha Sharmanne Robinson, B/F, 29- hold for other agency.

Joseph Francis Wert, W/M, 24- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, simple possession/casual exchange, drug-free school zone, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Kacey Linn Dickson, W/F, 43- weekender.

Gordan Din, A/M, 39- capias.

Jessica Nicole Ervin-Paz, W/F, 40- capias.

Jimmie Jones Jr., B/M, 53- evading arrest.

Stephen JW Lewis, W/M, 34- capias.

Jared David McCord, W/M, 41- aggravated assault.

Jeremy Jack Wray, W/M, 37- violation of probation.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 35- weekender.

Jeremy Todd Pinckley , W/M, 36- weekender.

Brianna Shantel Powell, B/F, 28- weekender.

Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 60- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 54- weekender.

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 9/11/2023 through 9/17/2023:

Wiley King Austin, B/M, 53, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: September 17, 2023, Walmart; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Mariano Belmares Najera, H/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 15, 2023, West Main Street; Charges: speeding, failure to maintain control, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation open container, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Taisheonna L. Cooper, B/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 14, 2023, Westhaven Drive; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

John Lucas Henley, W/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 17, 2023, HPD; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Floyd Lee Perry, B/M, 65, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 14, 2023, 80 McLin Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation, felony evading in vehicle, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Lori K. Robertson, W/F, 37, of Newbern; Arrest date and location: September 12, 2023, Municipal Building; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Smith.

Jerr Cleveland Robinson, B/M, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 12, 2023, 2226 Maple Circle; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Tyrone J. Sangster, B/M, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: September 14, 2023, 6th Street Park; Charges: window tinted, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, registration law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Nicholas Randolph Search, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 11, 2023, 86 Etheridge Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Martina Brook Vittetoe, W/F, 21, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: September 17, 2023, 45/Sugar Creek Bridge; Charges: speeding, driving under influence, violation open container, simple possession, violation implied consent law, proof of insurance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Real Estate Transfers

Brandon Shankle and wife, Clara Shankle to Matthew S. Poteete and wife, Anna R. Poteete – Humboldt – $300,000

Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander to Kayla M. Williams and husband, Matthew C. Williams – Humboldt – $99,900

Jeanna Kitchens and Janey Pearson Staples to Janna DeLoach Rickman and Lucas Rickman and Lily Rickman – Humboldt – $108,000

Jonathan Nicks and wife, Tammy Nicks to Rakeshkumar Patel – Milan – $25,000

Aaron M. Cooper and wife, Brandi L. Cooper to Ross McMillan – Humboldt – $669,900

Deanna Essary to Johnny McCartney and wife, Autumn McCartney – Milan – $85,000

Aaron Johnson to Damitea Johnson – Humboldt – $8,000

Susan C. Gordon, Danny J. Lowrance, Jr. and Lisa Michelle McCormack to Roy J. Ward and Judy G. Ward – 4th CD of Gibson County – $40,000

Keith Barlow and wife, Cindy Barlow to Kevin McCullough and wife, Debbie McCullough – 8th CD of Gibson County – $650,000

Justin Kyle Wilbert to Christopher Johns and wife, Peggy Johns – Milan – $167,500

Karen Rayfield to Cecelia Butler and Christopher Cedzich – Dyer – $152,000

James Bryant to Dyer Fiberglass, Inc. – Yorkville – $5,000

Jerry Wood and wife, Shannon Wood to Stanley Cothren – Humboldt – $50,000

Floyd Blitchington and wife, Jennifer Blitchington to Benito Segura-Paniagua and wife, Blanca Segura – Trenton – $415,000

David Bryant to Leslie Jolly and wife, Belinda Jolly – Bradford – $6,000

Kitzman Construction Company, LLC to Matthew Harriss and wife, Kathyrn Harriss – Medina – $455,000

Jason Adams to Dalton James Northcott and wife, Shay Lynn Northcott and Pamela Turner – Bradford – $154,000

Terry Barger and wife, Cindy Barger to William Rowan and Terri Potts – 18th CD of Gibson County – $60,000