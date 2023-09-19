Funeral services for Mr. Garland Dean Kuykendall, 77, were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Floyd’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday at 12 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Kuykendall, a retired mechanic and long-time Humboldt business owner, passed away on September 16, 2023 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital following a lengthy illness.

He was born on October 31, 1945 to Homer and Mary T. Peterson Kuykendall.

Mr. Kuykendall married Mrs. Ginger Kuykendall, the love of his life, on May 11, 1973. Together, they built a life full of family and friends. He opened Kuykendall Tire and Muffler on 22nd Ave. in Humboldt in 1990 and served his community for 28 years before officially retiring in 2018. He was an active member of Central Avenue Christian Church, an avid golfer and long-time member of Humboldt Golf and Country Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mary T. Peterson Kuykendall; a brother, Jerry Kuykendall; and seven sisters, Marcia Selph, Frances Johnson, Regina Tibbs, Sandra Staggs, Linda Kuykendall, Pam Kuykendall and Diane Milam.

Mr. Kuykendall is survived by his loving wife, Ginger Kuykendall; two sons, Tim Kuykendall (Amber) and Kerry Kuykendall (Allison); three granddaughters, Emily Turner, Annie Kate and Lacey Jo Kuykendall; three brothers Homer Kuykendall (Beth), Hershel Kuykendall (Teri) and Calvin Joe Kuykendall (Judy); a sister, Lavionia Bonnie Kuykendall; and several loving nieces, nephews and friends.