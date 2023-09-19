Breaking: City of Trenton receives suspicious mail

TRENTON, TENN. – According to Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter, Agents from the West Tennessee Drug Task Force’s 28th Judicial District were requested by the Trenton Police Department to assist in a suspicious mail investigation earlier today.

On September 19th, 2023, Trenton Chief Bill Cusson contacted Task Force Director Johnie Carter requesting assistance after he was notified by Mayor Tony Burriss that the office had received a parcel of mail and that an employee had immediately felt ill after opening the envelope. Chief Cusson evacuated City Hall pending arrival of the Task Force.

The Task Force, whose members have varying levels of hazardous materials certifications, including level A, suited up with specialized equipment provided by the Tennessee Dangerous DrugsTask Force and retrieved the evidence from a desk inside of city hall. The evidence was packaged, sealed and moved to a secure area. The office was sprayed with a chemical used to neutralize certain dangerous compounds.

The Task Force is working with numerous local, state and federal agencies on this investigation and is not releasing any further details at the moment. The employee was evaluated by the Trenton Fire Department and refused to be transported to the hospital.

“We are glad that no one was more seriously hurt and that we were able to assist Trenton as they are a valuable member of our Task Force.” Said Carter. He also added that, “We are treating this very seriously and we will utilize all of our resources and partnerships to investigate and if warranted, prosecute the person or persons responsible to the fullest extent.”

The office of the 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee is prosecuting the case